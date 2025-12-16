“My Face Is Changing Every Day!”: Woman’s $4k ‘Turkey Teeth’ Procedure Goes Horribly Wrong
A UK woman who jetted to Turkey for a standard dental procedure has been left to deal with constant pain and an infected face after a surgery horribly backfired.
Leanne Abeyance, 41, has claimed that her nose collapsed after the procedure.
The Telford-based mother of two spent nearly £3,000 on the initial treatment and revealed that the dental work she had done in Antalya, Turkey, caused a collapsed septum.
“My face is changing every day!” reads the caption under one of her TikTok videos posted via the handle @djabeyance.
Leanne Abeyance revealed how her budget dental treatment turned into a nightmare
In August 2024, Abeyance returned to Turkey to get four dental implants after previously getting veneers fitted in the country. After a routine check, the clinic suggested she undergo a sinus lift and a bone grafting surgery while also replacing her veneers with implants.
Despite the anaesthetic, Abeyance admitted she could feel the entire procedure, which was likely the first sign of things going awry. After returning to the UK, the 41-year-old faced trouble breathing through her nose and had to be treated for sinusitis.
An X-ray from a private dentist revealed that the implants were piercing her nose. However, the medics were unable to remove the implants as her face had become too infected by that point.
Abeyance reportedly sought the help of her National Health Service dentist, who was unable to treat her as she had already been warned about the risks of undergoing the procedure abroad.
“I’m looking now to see if I can find just that one surgeon who is willing to fight with me and make me pain-free again. I need the implants removed and rhinoplasty because the infection has eaten my nose,” she told Yorkshire Live.
Leanne Abeyance has turned to crowdfunding for corrective procedures
Abeyance was quoted a £50,000 figure for the procedure to be done in the UK. However, she opted for a cheaper alternative abroad, a decision she soon came to regret.
“If you are thinking about going to get your teeth done or anything, just don’t have it done,” she said, warning others like her who are considering a cut-price treatment abroad.
To make matters worse, NHS dentists would not rectify problems resulting from veneers obtained in another country because of legal concerns.
According to Harley Street Smile Clinic, private dentistry in the UK can cost anywhere up to 70% more than its Turkish counterpart. However, nearly 75% of those who undergo dental procedures abroad require additional corrective work after returning home, making it a risky proposition.
Abeyance set up a GoFundMe page for further corrective treatment, admitting that she had spent most of her savings while trying to get her teeth and nose fixed. She provides regular health updates on her TikTok page while also warning others about the risks of getting dental procedures done in Turkey at a discounted rate.
“Turkey Teeth” treatments are known for going notoriously wrong
Cosmetic dental treatments carried out in Turkey are commonly known as “Turkey Teeth.” Like Abeyance, several individuals who opted for cosmetic procedures in Turkey have faced severe side effects from the treatment.
Sarah Watson, from Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, traveled to Marmaris in September 2020 and spent £3,500 to get veneers fitted after cancer treatment had ruined her teeth.
However, she was horrified to find that her gums were left to rot as the Turkish dentists had drilled and filled them with cement.
Over the next three years, Watson spent £10,000 to £15,000 in the UK on dental work to fix her teeth. “I would have never gone if I could reverse time,” she told the Daily Mailabout her experience.
