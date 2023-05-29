Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Am I The Jerk For Telling My Sister Grieving Her Dog Is Not The Same As Me Grieving My Husband?”
28points
Relationships2 hours ago

“Am I The Jerk For Telling My Sister Grieving Her Dog Is Not The Same As Me Grieving My Husband?”

Dovilas Bukauskas and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Grief can be an overwhelming emotion, and in times of grief, we look to our friends or loved ones for support. One woman, however, complained to the AITA subreddit that when she and her sister grieved for two very different losses together, she felt that her grief had been undermined. Her sister had lost her dog, while the author of the post had lost her husband and the father of her children.

Her post sparked a surprisingly open, honest, deep and mature conversation on the nature of grief and when, if ever, we can compare our grieving processes. Follow this emotional journey below, because whether or not you’ve ever lost someone (or something) close to you, this post has something meaningful for everyone.

It’s natural for people to reach out for support when grieving and healing. However, we may not always get the support we were expecting

Image credits: Tiago Bandeira (not the actual photo)

Two sisters were experiencing the loss of loved ones at the same time, but one got tired of comparing their grief

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Image credits: mybsker

As readers pointed out aspects of the woman’s relationship with her sister, she opened up more about her feelings

Most commenters supported the woman’s plight, recognizing the differences between her situation and her sister’s

Other commenters, however, were more critical of the woman’s inclination to compare her grief to her sister’s

Eventually, the woman returned to provide us all with news about how she and her sister had learned and grown from the discussion

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Dovilas Bukauskas
Dovilas Bukauskas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ranging the woodlands is what I love most,
here and there stopping to write and to post.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda