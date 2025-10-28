“I Thought People Only Did This Stuff In Movies”: Man Rethinks Relationship After Girlfriend’s Loyalty Test

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep-seated insecurities can be powerful enough to make a person forget about basic logic. In turn, they do nonsensical things that may profoundly affect their relationships in the worst way possible.

The woman in today’s story is a classic example. She let her self-doubt and seeming lack of faith in her boyfriend consume her so severely that she subjected him to a “test” to prove his loyalty. Unfortunately, it only blew up in her face.

As for her man, he is now seeking answers from the Reddit community, as he begins to question their relationship.

Insecurities can be detrimental to a romantic relationship

Young woman engaging in a loyalty test conversation with man at a cozy cafe, rethinking their relationship dynamics.

Image credits: galinkazhi (not the actual photo)

A woman allowed her doubts to consume her to the point where she subjected her boyfriend to a “loyalty test”

Man rethinks relationship after girlfriend's loyalty test with a friend causes uncertainty and doubt in their dating life.

Man rethinks relationship after girlfriend’s loyalty test revealing unexpected feelings and doubts about trust.

Alt text: Man rethinking relationship after girlfriend’s unexpected loyalty test and emotional conversation at home.

Text excerpt discussing a man rethinking his relationship after his girlfriend’s loyalty test and concerns about a rival.

Text from a man reflecting on loyalty test and relationship doubts after his girlfriend keeps mentioning another woman Sadie.

Text excerpt about a man rethinking his relationship after a girlfriend's loyalty test reveals deeper insecurities.

Man rethinks relationship after girlfriend’s loyalty test reveals doubts and challenges in their trust and bond.

Text about a man rethinking his relationship after receiving a loyalty test via Instagram DM from another woman.

Man and woman having a tense conversation on couch as man rethinks relationship after girlfriend’s loyalty test.

Image credits: drobotdean (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, her actions backfired

Screenshot of a man explaining his girlfriend’s loyalty test involving a direct message from her friend.

Text excerpt from a man rethinking relationship after his girlfriend’s loyalty test reveals new trust and problems.

Text about a man’s loyalty test in his relationship, causing him to rethink trust after a fake DM incident.

Man rethinks relationship after girlfriend's loyalty test causes trust issues and emotional distance between them.

Man rethinking relationship after girlfriend’s loyalty test sends suggestive messages from a friend.

Image credits: Tiny_Common1864

Female insecurity is a learned trait

The author’s situation isn’t uncommon. You likely know someone with the same insecure girlfriend and have experienced the same relationship struggles. That then begs the question, what drives these insecurities in women?

According to psychotherapist and relationship therapist Dr. Cynthia Pizzulli, it’s because this kind of self-doubt is a learned trait.

“The truth is that women are insecure because they’ve been taught to be,” Dr. Pizzulli wrote in an article for her website. “Society has made women believe this horrible myth that you can NEVER trust a man. And any woman who does is made to feel stupid and naïve.”

Dr. Pizzulli adds that what is often described as “crazy” behavior stems from fear of heartbreak and of being taken for a fool. Setting boundaries in a way that is expected of a person can also make the situation worse. In the story’s case, the author’s decision to distance himself did not solve the problem.

Handling insecurity in a relationship is a two-way street. For someone dealing with emotional instability, understanding their deeper needs and emotions is a good start. According to clinical psychologist Dr. Jill Weber, it’s one way to unblur communication lines.

“Identify within yourself and communicate to your partner what they could do to support you in this growth,” Dr. Weber wrote.

As for the partner, it would help to exert efforts to make their significant other feel as secure as possible, even if it means giving them constant assurances.

“Tell her that you get that she’s afraid of getting hurt. And tell her as often as she needs to hear it that you love her and are going to be with her for the long haul,” Dr. Pizzulli wrote.

Honesty is always the best policy in relationships. It may help the man to be completely transparent about how he felt with the DMs, while also affirming his loyalty. However, he must also reconsider the relationship, especially if another form of the “loyalty test” happens again.

Man comforting girlfriend on sofa during emotional moment, highlighting relationship and loyalty test concerns.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

People in the comments had no shortage of reactions and advice, many of them urging a breakup

Text post discussing a man rethinking his relationship after his girlfriend’s loyalty test reveals mind games.

Text comment on a social media post discussing a man rethinking his relationship after a girlfriend’s loyalty test.

Screenshot of a social media comment about relationship loyalty tests and their impact on trust between partners.

Man rethinks relationship after girlfriend’s loyalty test reveals insecurities and challenges moving forward without therapy.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user advises a man to break up after his girlfriend’s loyalty test in their relationship.

Reddit user commenting on a loyalty test in a relationship, calling it a massive red flag and advising to end it.

Man reflecting on relationship after girlfriend’s loyalty test, surprised by real-life trust challenges.

Comment text discussing a man rethinking his relationship after his girlfriend’s loyalty test reveals insecurities.

Text post on social media discussing a man rethinking his relationship after a girlfriend’s loyalty test.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship loyalty test and how common it is for women to do it.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user praises another for explaining a loyalty test in a relationship clearly.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing relationship loyalty and a man rethinking his trust after a girlfriend’s loyalty test.

Reddit comment discussing relationship dynamics and toxic loyalty tests between partners in a personal story context.

Comment advising to end relationship after girlfriend’s loyalty test, highlighting trust issues and need for therapy.

Comment advising a man to reconsider his relationship after his girlfriend’s loyalty test leading to mistrust and higher risks.

Comment advising to shut down a loyalty test and express feelings, highlighting relationship and loyalty test discussion online.

Screenshot of a user comment advising to end relationship due to repeated loyalty tests causing trust issues.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing doubt about a girlfriend’s loyalty after a relationship loyalty test.

Comment about a girlfriend's loyalty test causing a man to rethink their relationship and trust issues revealed.

Screenshot of a forum comment advising a man to reconsider his relationship after his girlfriend's loyalty test causes trust issues.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a loyalty test in a relationship, highlighting trust issues between partners.

Comment about relationship loyalty tests, expressing dislike for immaturity and such trust challenges.

Screenshot of a social media comment about a man rethinking relationship after girlfriend’s loyalty test.

Screenshot of a social media comment advising a man to leave a relationship after a girlfriend’s loyalty test shows insecurity.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a fake loyalty test as a red flag in relationships and trust issues.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing relationship loyalty tests and rethinking trust after a girlfriend’s loyalty test.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a woman states she has never done or thought to do a loyalty test in a relationship.

Comment expressing doubts about long-term relationships after a girlfriend’s loyalty test leads to rethinking trust.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disbelief about loyalty tests in relationships, reflecting on real-life reactions.

Man expresses frustration over girlfriend’s loyalty test, emphasizing trust and honesty in relationships over secret tests.

