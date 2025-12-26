MIL Decides A White Dress Is Best For Son’s Wedding, Is Shocked Bride Doesn’t Want Her In Photos

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
When it comes to weddings, the stars of the show are generally the bride and groom. It is their big day afterall. But what happens when someone else tries to insert themselves into the planning and the actual event?
Ask one woman, who says not only did she have big drama in the run-up to her wedding but also had her once-in-a-lifetime wedding photos ruined. For some bizarre reason, her mother-in-law refused to allow the bride and groom to have a photo taken together alone. She rocked up in white and photobombed their pics, despite being asked not to. What transpired next was more than just a heated argument. The saga could spell the end of the entire marriage.
RELATED:
It was meant to be one of the happiest days of their life together…
Bride and groom standing together while a photographer captures wedding photos in an elegant room with red walls.
Why so many mother-in-laws cause wedding drama, according to the experts
Weddings are stressful enough to plan without the added drama of an interfering mother-in-law. Often, they mean well and even the kindest, most loving MIL can throw a spanner in the works. But experts say that if you’re prepared, and know how to handle things, you’ll be able to save yourself a lot of headaches – and avoid conflict.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to Brides.com, conflicts between those getting married and their mothers-in-law are extremely common, especially in the early stages of wedding planning. The key is to develop healthy communication patterns with your MIL early on.
“If you feel that you are in a relationship with someone that you see yourself marrying, it’s important to invest time in that relationship with their parents,” explains Lauren Mollica, a licensed marriage and family therapist. “The wedding planning process is just an example of overcoming stress or an obstacle together, and when you are married to someone there will be bigger things that you will have to come together to tackle. Developing a relationship where sharing feelings is normalized sets really great groundwork.”
The experts say that often, wedding drama has nothing to do with the seating arrangement, color of the flowers, cost of the caterers or other practicalities. Instead, there are deeper issues at play like emotional insecurities, transitions, and family history.
“Historically, this can be a pivotal time where there might be clashes between how a [person] was raised, family traditions, and moving towards acceptance from the mother-in-law that her [child] will be creating [their] own traditions and priorities,” Mollica told Brides.com.
ADVERTISEMENT
She adds that it’s a big moment of reflection when it comes to new family boundaries that are being created. This is sometimes scary to handle. “The bride [or groom] is also coming in with their own traditions and values; it creates this dance of fear and defensiveness that can get really ugly,” the expert said.
Of course, your future spouse’s relationship with their mother can also play a role.
“Weddings can bring up a host of emotional issues for families,” says licensed psychotherapist, Dr. Akua K. Boateng. “Unmet dreams and failed expectations can be the source of conflict. It is a parent’s attempt to navigate their relevance within the child’s life as they reckon with the potential loss of connection and dependence.”
When it comes to mothers-in-law who try to take over all the planning, Mollica believes their behavior is rooted in anxiety. They want their child’s big day to be perfect.
ADVERTISEMENT
Whatever your MIL might be throwing at you in the run-up to your wedding, the secret lies in communication, setting boundaries and having some compassion.
Older woman with glasses thoughtfully resting her face on her hand, reflecting on wedding dress controversy with bride and son.
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
30
1