Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Pulls A ‘Harmless’ Prank On GF’s Sister, She Panics, Then Gets Revenge
Woman looking confused at bills on sofa portraying reaction to prank on girlfriendu2019s sister causing panic and revenge
Family, Relationships

Man Pulls A ‘Harmless’ Prank On GF’s Sister, She Panics, Then Gets Revenge

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Harmless’ pranks aren’t all that harmless. They’re a bit of a double-edged sword: they have a lot of potential for cruelty and unintended fallout with the people closest to you. If you’re the only one who’s laughing, then something has gone terribly wrong. And it can bite you on the behind when your victims decide that enough is enough, and they push back.

In a viral post on AITAH, Reddit user u/Ood_Weenus17 shared how she got revenge against her sister’s boyfriend, a notorious prankster, who made her panic and cry with a ‘joke’ letter about her getting evicted. Scroll down to read the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

RELATED:

    Pranks are a sensitive issue. Some people utterly hate them, while some pranksters have no understanding of others’ limits

    Image credits: user25451090 (not the actual image)

    A woman revealed how her sister’s boyfriend, a notoriously mean-spirited prankster, tricked her in an incredibly cruel way

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Collins Lesulie (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: miksturaproduction (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After digging deeper and finding out more context behind the prank, the woman decided that it was time to fight back and get some proper revenge

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: hryshchyshen (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ood_Weenus17

    ADVERTISEMENT

    You have to be aware of other people’s boundaries and respect them as much as possible

    A joke is only a joke if the audience laughs along with you. Though not every quip and silly insight you share is going to make absolutely everyone chuckle (there will always be duds), if you think of yourself as a comedian, you need to set a high bar for quality. On top of that, you’ve got to be ethical and principled to at least some degree.

    Some commonsense things not to do include ‘punching down,’ making mean-spirited jokes about other people, and being outright cruel just for the sake of cruelty. A bit of spice is okay, and arguably most humor requires a bit of roasting. But if all you’re doing is making people’s lives worse, then you’re not much of a comedian. You need more self-awareness and empathy.

    The same goes for pranks. Though some folks love ’em to bits, many others utterly loathe them. So, you’ve got to know your audience and what their boundaries are. Respect them. Why pull a mean prank on someone you know for a fact hates them? Why pull a prank at all if you’re being cruel and you’re the only one who’ll be laughing? That’s not comedy, that’s just being a bully. You need to rein in some of your impulses.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When you go down the prank path, chances are you will find so much satisfaction in it, that you will find it addicting. Because it is. And what comes afterwards is temptation. It becomes tempting to cross lines. Your brain starts to want to push the envelope a little further. This is where you have to be careful,” Jack Vale writes in The Tennessee Tribune.

    He points out that it’s important to ask what you get out of the prank. If all you’re doing is getting attention at the expense of the victim, making them look stupid, then you’re not doing it for the right reasons. According to Vale, you have to be honest with yourself about your motives when it comes to pranks. You should focus on amusing people, not seeing how close to the metaphorical edge you can take your jokes.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There is a vast difference between a harmless prank, which can reduce stress, and a harmful one, which does the opposite

    Meanwhile, Virgil HR explains that harmless pranks can be good for reducing stress and strengthening the bonds between people. However, harmful pranks can do the opposite. Anything related to destroying personal property, disrupting a person’s life, causing injury, or being offensive or discriminatory is to be avoided at all costs.

    “It’s okay for employees to welcome a little lighthearted fun, but things can easily cross the line when you tolerate behavior that leads to destruction, disruption, or an unsafe or hostile work environment.”

    Some examples of harmful pranks, at least in a workplace setting, include things such as:

    • Pulling a fire alarm;
    • Making fun of a person’s religion;
    • Hiding someone’s safety gear;
    • Ageist ‘jokes’ where you give an older colleague a cane as a gift;
    • Faking a crime;
    • Ignoring or excluding people.

    From a human resources perspective, if you think that someone is pulling not-so-harmless pranks, you should start a full investigation, including documenting all evidence and interviewing everyone who’s involved.

    Everyone should be given the chance to share their side of the story. However, HR should “be clear about why the prank was inappropriate based on company policy and federal laws.” Then, take any corrective actions as needed and check in to see how the situation has changed in the future.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think of the way that u/Ood_Weenus17 handled the entire situation with her sister’s boyfriend? Would you have done anything different if you were in her shoes? What is the meanest prank that someone’s ever pulled on you? What’s your stance on pranks? You can join the conversation in the comments section below.

    Image credits: Bizon (not the actual image)

    Most internet users reading the story were appalled by the man’s shameless behavior. Here’s what they told the author

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    3

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nick blew up his life by being an a*s and now he will pay that price. Good for OP!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me giving my mum a comically awful Christmas present with the real present sitting by ready to be handed over once we'd all had a laugh was a prank. What "Nick" did was just bullying, and extremely sadistic bullying at that. If the victim doesn't find it funny too, it's not a prank.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kaimana789 avatar
    Pumpkinpi
    Pumpkinpi
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s about time this dude suffered consequences! The coffee “prank” should have been his ticket to being fired. It’s my understanding that a lot of states are an at will state. Employers can fire people without cause so they probably could have fired him for harassing a person without cause a health issue.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nick blew up his life by being an a*s and now he will pay that price. Good for OP!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me giving my mum a comically awful Christmas present with the real present sitting by ready to be handed over once we'd all had a laugh was a prank. What "Nick" did was just bullying, and extremely sadistic bullying at that. If the victim doesn't find it funny too, it's not a prank.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kaimana789 avatar
    Pumpkinpi
    Pumpkinpi
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s about time this dude suffered consequences! The coffee “prank” should have been his ticket to being fired. It’s my understanding that a lot of states are an at will state. Employers can fire people without cause so they probably could have fired him for harassing a person without cause a health issue.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT