ADVERTISEMENT

Most men have, at the very least, planned to have their very own “man cave” at home. It’s a place where they can momentarily escape and decompress. Some may even compare it to Superman’s Fortress of Solitude.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the flip side, most women would agree that there is nothing inherently wrong with having a man cave. This woman, however, had to rent out her husband’s space in the basement after he refused to take on his responsibilities as a father and head of the family.

The man was understandably unhappy, but what set his wife off was his willingness to deprive his sons of their hobbies so he could keep his precious sanctuary.

RELATED:

A husband’s “man cave” became a sore spot for a couple

Man with headset gaming in colorful man cave setting, representing husband refusing to work or help out.

Share icon

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envato (not the actual photo)

The wife had grown fed up with his irresponsibility as a husband and father, pushing her to rent out his precious space

Alt text: Woman rents out husband’s man cave after he refuses to work or help with housework and childcare at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about husband laid off and collecting unemployment, while wife’s teacher salary isn't enough to cover expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman rents out husband’s man cave after he refuses to work or help out, seeking alternative income solutions.

Woman rents out husband’s man cave after he refuses to work or help, causing tension in their household discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman rents out husband’s man cave after he refuses to work or help with household expenses and family needs.

Woman in a yellow sweater sitting thoughtfully by a window, reflecting on renting out husband’s man cave after his refusal to help.

Share icon

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The husband didn’t take it well, and quite expectedly

Alt text: Text about renting out husband’s man cave after he refuses to work or help out, highlighting conflict and agreement.

Alt text: Woman rents out husband’s man cave after he refuses to work or help, causing family financial strain and conflict.

Image credits: [deleted]

Immature men may employ a bait-and-switch approach to win over a woman

Based on all accounts, the author’s husband has shown classic man-child behavior. More formally known as the “Peter Pan Syndrome,” it basically refers to a grown man’s inability to act his age and take on the responsibilities of an adult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts do refer to such people as man-children or man-babies, and have encountered a few as professionals. And according to veteran psychotherapist Dr. David Ward, these men tend to employ a “bait-and-switch” approach to win over a woman.

In his article for Vision Psychology Brisbane, Dr. Ward explains that the “bait” happens when the man puts on an impression of being a fun-loving, carefree individual anyone would love to be around.

Dr. Ward says the “switch” happens in the middle of the relationship, first in the form of what he refers to as “Trinity of Man-Babyhood”: video games, vices, and adult entertainment. When called out, he may explain he can’t stop, or that these are his “escape.”

“They still have a choice about what to do with what was given to them,” Dr. Ward wrote. “Some refuse to make that choice; they simply don’t do ‘Adult.’”

According to psychotherapist and relationship expert Marni Feuerman, LCSW, LMFT, being unable to keep a job is a tell-tale sign of the Peter Pan Syndrome. The person may also lack healthy ways to cope with stress and is unlikely to help around the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, there’s weaponized incompetence, which, according to licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Jenn Mann, is common among couples with children. But in this case, the husband may have shown reverse weaponized incompetence since he believes the cashier job is beneath him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In such cases, Feuerman urges the establishment of boundaries for the sake of health and well-being. She noted that changing the partner isn’t he goal. Instead, it is about showing support for their efforts as they work on making changes.

For Dr. Ward, professional help is another viable option.

“It’s not an easy path for either party, but sometimes a listening ear of a therapist can help decide the direction of the path,” he wrote.

The man relented and agreed to rent out the space after the woman threatened to move out, which shows that he still cares. Going through therapy may be a good first step to resolving his issues, both with himself and his family.

The wife provided more context to her story

Screenshot of a Reddit comment asking if a name is on house documents in a discussion about a man cave rental situation.

Text post on a forum showing a user explaining their role in helping pay for the house, related to woman renting out husband’s man cave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Screenshot showing a forum post asking about husband’s unemployment earning less than $16/hour, related to man cave rental.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text-based post showing a comment about earnings, related to woman renting out husband’s man cave after he refuses to help.

Share icon

Many people in the comments sided with her

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing renting out the husband’s man cave after he refuses to work or help.

Alt text: Screenshot of a forum post discussing man caves and a husband refusing to work or help out.

Share icon

Comment on a forum post discussing a woman renting out her husband’s man cave after he refuses to work or help out.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing a woman renting out her husband’s man cave after he refuses to work or help out.

Reddit comment discussing woman renting out husband’s man cave due to his refusal to work or help out at home.

Comment from user advising divorce, highlighting issues with man cave and husband not working or helping in household.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband refusing to work or help, relating to woman renting out man cave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman rents out husband’s man cave after he refuses to work or help with household duties and childcare responsibilities.

Text comment about renting out man cave after husband refuses to work or help out in household.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing attitudes toward guys who refuse to work or help out in relationships.

Comment discussing husband refusing to work or help out, highlighting issues with the man cave and family support.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALT text: Online comment discussing a husband’s refusal to work or help while wife rents out his man cave space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband refusing to work or help while the woman rents out his man cave.

Screenshot of a detailed Reddit comment discussing a woman renting out her husband’s man cave after he refuses to work or help.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing renting out a man cave after husband refuses to work or help out.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman renting out her husband's man cave after he refuses to work or help out at home.

Comment discussing man cave use and husband refusing to work or help, highlighting consequences on family and responsibility.

Alt text: Reddit comment discussing renting out husband’s man cave due to his refusal to work or help with family needs

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband who refuses to work or help out financially.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a husband spending all day in his man cave, neglecting family and responsibilities.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a partner refusing to work and the challenges of dealing with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few were against her, and they had their reasons

Comment discussing risks of renting out husband's man cave amid family disputes and tenant safety concerns.

Comment discussing issues with renting out a husband's man cave after he refuses to work or help out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text discussing a wife renting out her husband’s man cave after he refuses to work or help out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman renting out her husband's man cave after he refuses to work or help.

Comment discussing renting out husband’s man cave after he refuses to work or help out in a shared household space.

Alt text: Comment discussing woman renting out husband’s man cave due to his refusal to work or help around the house

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a woman for renting out her husband’s man cave after he refuses to work or help around.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the importance of a man’s space and alone time in a relationship context.

Comment discussing consequences of renting out husband’s man cave due to his refusal to work or help around the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

One reader thought both were at fault

Woman rents out husband’s man cave after he refuses to work or help, causing tension and conflict at home.

ADVERTISEMENT