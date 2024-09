ADVERTISEMENT

Family is what you make it. So when this woman’s father said her half-sister wanted to reconnect, she agreed to share her number. After all, it feels nice when someone shows initiative and expresses a desire to stay in touch.

However, during their first call, the woman learned that this re-emergence was motivated by a specific reason—or rather, need. Money. When the woman was a child, her grandparents set up a trust fund for her, and now her half-sister, who doesn’t have one, wants a share of it.

This woman learned that her younger half-sister got pregnant

Share icon

Image credits: Iakobchuk (not the actual image)

But the news came with a demand to share her trust fund

Share icon

Image credits: alinabuphoto (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kitzstocker (not the actual image)

Image credits: [deleted]

Many people who read the story said its author did the right thing

ADVERTISEMENT

But some believe her half-sister is entitled to a share of the trust fund