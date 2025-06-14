Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

22YO Confronts Dad About His GF Trying To Make Her Live With A 10YO, He Breaks Up With Her
Young woman upset on laptop while a playful 10-year-old girl throws a paper airplane in the background.
Family, Relationships

22YO Confronts Dad About His GF Trying To Make Her Live With A 10YO, He Breaks Up With Her

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Blended families have their fair share of challenges, adjusting to the new structure being one of them. The situation can become more complex if other children are involved, as you’re about to read. 

A daughter is struggling with her living setup with her father’s new girlfriend. Her boundaries were overstepped, and things escalated rather quickly. She also discovered the woman’s true intentions, which put her at even less ease. 

The daughter expressed strong feelings toward the situation, and she wonders if she was out of line. Scroll through for the entire story, and for our conversations with a few licensed experts.

RELATED:

    A woman is in a complicated living situation with her father’s new girlfriend

    Image credits: vadymvdrobot (not the actual photo)

    In a lengthy post, she explained what bothered her the most

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: wichayada69 (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Given her strong reactions, she wonders if she was out of line

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: unrealisticboob

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Zinkevych_D (not the actual photo)

    The daughter gave an update, revealing the woman’s true intentions with her father

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: unrealisticboob

    Unmet expectations are a common cause of conflicts in blended family setups

    Children often have a set of expectations from a potential stepparent who is about to enter their lives. Failing to meet these expectations can result in immediate conflict. 

    As licensed professional counselor and Lighthouse Recovery Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Brooke Keels tells Bored Panda, children have “specific mental blueprints” for how their parents’ new partner should behave.

    Problems then arise when stepparents exceed these expectations by showing high levels of care or control.

    “The child’s brain processes this as a violation of their predicted scenario, which triggers negative reactions even toward positive behaviors done by the stepparent,” Dr. Keels explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then, there are the emotional loyalty conflicts, which licensed marriage and family therapist Joseph Cavins, LMFT, says are when kids feel guilt about accepting a stepparent. 

    “Internal struggles like this can be the catalyst for anxiety that can manifest as behavioral problems or withdrawal when unaddressed,” he said. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cavins adds that children need time to process the new person’s role in their lives. So, when a stepparent immediately assumes authority without building a proper connection, it violates the child’s psychological need for gradual relationship building. 

    Dr. Keels also emphasized the importance of stepparents building rapport, especially with grown children. 

    “It is generally less threatening to the child’s sense of autonomy and existing family structure when the stepparent shows up as someone who wants to spend time and do things with them, as opposed to a stepparent who immediately acts as if they are calling the shots,” she said. 

    Establishing a harmonious relationship among blended families is a two-way street

    While the stepparent must do their part to keep the balance and harmony, the children must also do the same. Dr. Keels advises having an honest conversation with their biological parent about having a gradual, rapport-building approach with the stepparent, or in this story’s case, the dad’s new partner. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, the main problem in this story seems to be the disruption caused by the dad’s new girlfriend. To avoid such issues, Dr. Keels advises maintaining the continuity to allow children to process the new family dynamic they’re about to enter. 

    Cavins shares a similar sentiment, emphasizing that “uncertainty creates anxiety, and anxiety leads to acting out or emotional withdrawal.” 

    “Establishing consistent routines and clearly defined roles gives children the security they need to adapt,” he said. 

    Unfortunately, the story took an uglier turn when the daughter found out about her supposed stepmom’s gold-digging intentions. It’s a good thing the dad eventually broke it off because he did dodge a bullet there.

    Most people showed their support for the daughter, with some giving advice

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    5

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "dodged a bullet" may be the understatement of the year.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Dodged a tactical nuke" feels more accurate. Man I feel sorry for the kids, though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just to add - my boyfriend is 32. His little brother is 29. They both live at home with their parents - who are quite well off and love it and have no issue with it. I’ve been dating my bf since we were 18 and 19 and I’ve told him to stay living there rent-free as long as he possibly can 😂 he’s usually over at my place and helps me with the rent even when I say no (he’ll sneak out and put gas in my car when I fall asleep or push me out of the way and tap his card when I’m trying to pay for groceries lol, stuff like that). The world is hard and expensive and he might as well take advantage of a good situation.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    markalexander avatar
    Mark Alexander
    Mark Alexander
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With the vast knowledge of reading the follow up my response would be "B!tch, I'm on the title. You're never gonna get your way with the house. My way or the highway."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "dodged a bullet" may be the understatement of the year.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Dodged a tactical nuke" feels more accurate. Man I feel sorry for the kids, though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    dolirin375 avatar
    Wild Cream
    Wild Cream
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just to add - my boyfriend is 32. His little brother is 29. They both live at home with their parents - who are quite well off and love it and have no issue with it. I’ve been dating my bf since we were 18 and 19 and I’ve told him to stay living there rent-free as long as he possibly can 😂 he’s usually over at my place and helps me with the rent even when I say no (he’ll sneak out and put gas in my car when I fall asleep or push me out of the way and tap his card when I’m trying to pay for groceries lol, stuff like that). The world is hard and expensive and he might as well take advantage of a good situation.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    markalexander avatar
    Mark Alexander
    Mark Alexander
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With the vast knowledge of reading the follow up my response would be "B!tch, I'm on the title. You're never gonna get your way with the house. My way or the highway."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT