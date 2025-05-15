“Is My Sister Right?”: Woman Refuses To Take Sister’s Kid On Trips, Asks If That Makes Her A Jerk
Quality family time for kids doesn’t only mean time with parents. Grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins – they’re all important, so it’s great if the little ones get to spend time with different family members.
This redditor wanted to make sure that she and her husband spend plenty of quality time with their nieces and nephews. That’s why she took her brother’s and her sister’s kids on an overnight trip, to see if they were ready for longer trips away from their parents. And while the brother’s kids showed that they were, for the OP’s sister’s child, it likely was the last outing with aunt and uncle for a while.
Quality time with nieces and nephews is important
Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
But after a weekend getaway together, this woman said she will not be taking her sister’s kid on any more outings
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: NiecethrowawayAITA
Many netizens didn’t think the woman was being a jerk in the situation
Some people, however, sided with the girl’s mother
I hope all the ytas don't have children. If Kelly behaves this way with her aunt I would love to see her behaviour with her parents, that should be way worse.You don't reward bad behaviour, it needs to be stopped and if the parents can't or don't want to do that, other people will
There seems to be a lot of confusion between, we are t taking her for a one week trip this year because she won't behave and we are shunning our niece and she can never redeem herself. She's not ready for a long trip, but there's no indication they will treat her differently to before. OP isn't refusing to spend time with her, isn't cutting ties. This is just recognising a week-long trip isn't the best way to spend time with her. Presumably if the others misbehaved, they wouldn't go on a longer trip either.
Agreed. Also to point out: Kelly's mother told OP that she is out of line for punishing Kelly.. but, OP isn't punishing her at all; she simply isn't rewarding her.
NTA. Kelly sounds like an entitled brat that gets her way. She's not to old to have her a*s torn up over her behavior. If the parents don't start making her behave ank knock off the temper tantrums that she is way to old for they better get ready for their hellion in the making. Stop letting her be the little princess b***h they are raising her to be!
I hope all the ytas don't have children. If Kelly behaves this way with her aunt I would love to see her behaviour with her parents, that should be way worse.You don't reward bad behaviour, it needs to be stopped and if the parents can't or don't want to do that, other people will
There seems to be a lot of confusion between, we are t taking her for a one week trip this year because she won't behave and we are shunning our niece and she can never redeem herself. She's not ready for a long trip, but there's no indication they will treat her differently to before. OP isn't refusing to spend time with her, isn't cutting ties. This is just recognising a week-long trip isn't the best way to spend time with her. Presumably if the others misbehaved, they wouldn't go on a longer trip either.
Agreed. Also to point out: Kelly's mother told OP that she is out of line for punishing Kelly.. but, OP isn't punishing her at all; she simply isn't rewarding her.
NTA. Kelly sounds like an entitled brat that gets her way. She's not to old to have her a*s torn up over her behavior. If the parents don't start making her behave ank knock off the temper tantrums that she is way to old for they better get ready for their hellion in the making. Stop letting her be the little princess b***h they are raising her to be!
31
9