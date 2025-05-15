Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Is My Sister Right?”: Woman Refuses To Take Sister’s Kid On Trips, Asks If That Makes Her A Jerk
Young girl crying indoors with wall decorations behind, related to sister refusing to take kid on trips.
Family, Relationships

“Is My Sister Right?”: Woman Refuses To Take Sister’s Kid On Trips, Asks If That Makes Her A Jerk

Quality family time for kids doesn’t only mean time with parents. Grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins – they’re all important, so it’s great if the little ones get to spend time with different family members.

This redditor wanted to make sure that she and her husband spend plenty of quality time with their nieces and nephews. That’s why she took her brother’s and her sister’s kids on an overnight trip, to see if they were ready for longer trips away from their parents. And while the brother’s kids showed that they were, for the OP’s sister’s child, it likely was the last outing with aunt and uncle for a while.

    Quality time with nieces and nephews is important

    Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But after a weekend getaway together, this woman said she will not be taking her sister’s kid on any more outings

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: NiecethrowawayAITA

    Many netizens didn’t think the woman was being a jerk in the situation

    Some people, however, sided with the girl’s mother

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope all the ytas don't have children. If Kelly behaves this way with her aunt I would love to see her behaviour with her parents, that should be way worse.You don't reward bad behaviour, it needs to be stopped and if the parents can't or don't want to do that, other people will

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There seems to be a lot of confusion between, we are t taking her for a one week trip this year because she won't behave and we are shunning our niece and she can never redeem herself. She's not ready for a long trip, but there's no indication they will treat her differently to before. OP isn't refusing to spend time with her, isn't cutting ties. This is just recognising a week-long trip isn't the best way to spend time with her. Presumably if the others misbehaved, they wouldn't go on a longer trip either.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    e-robot01010 avatar
    Funhog
    Funhog
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed. Also to point out: Kelly's mother told OP that she is out of line for punishing Kelly.. but, OP isn't punishing her at all; she simply isn't rewarding her.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. Kelly sounds like an entitled brat that gets her way. She's not to old to have her a*s torn up over her behavior. If the parents don't start making her behave ank knock off the temper tantrums that she is way to old for they better get ready for their hellion in the making. Stop letting her be the little princess b***h they are raising her to be!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
