Mom Of 6 Boys Is Obsessed With Knowing If Her Sister Is Expecting A Girl, Gets Cut Off
Pregnant woman sitting on couch looking worried and thoughtful, reflecting on family and expectations.
Family, Relationships

Mom Of 6 Boys Is Obsessed With Knowing If Her Sister Is Expecting A Girl, Gets Cut Off

A baby is a huge blessing. And most expecting parents just want their little one to be happy and healthy; everything else matters substantially less. But some moms and dads have a specific idea in mind of what their future children will look like, which can set them up for a load of disappointment if reality doesn’t match their expectations. 

One mom reached out to Reddit for advice after her sister became obsessed with finding out the gender of her baby. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well some of the replies invested readers have shared.   

    This woman is thrilled about the baby she's expecting, regardless of its gender

    Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

    But when her sister began obsessing over whether it's a boy or girl, she decided to set some strict boundaries

    Image credits: s_kawee (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ConstantWorry3662

    Many parents have a preference in mind before finding out the gender of their child

    When people find out that a woman is pregnant, the first two questions they typically ask are: When is your due date? And do you know if it’s a boy or a girl? Now, it’s entirely up to the parents to decide whether they want to know their child’s gender or be surprised on their birthday. But according to Motherly, 60-70% of couples just can’t wait that long.

    Knowing the child’s gender allows the parents to decide on a name (if they’re not interested in picking a gender-neutral one), and it gives them months to envision a clearer picture of what their lives may look like from the time that their child is born. Many parents also look forward to throwing a gender reveal party to announce to all of their loved ones whether they’re having a boy or girl.

    Most parents are thrilled regardless of what the sonogram results tell them, but some are secretly (or perhaps even outwardly) hoping that their child will be one specific gender. Gallup News reports that 36% of parents hope to find out that their baby is a boy, and 28% hope to find out that their child will be a girl. 

    Moms’ preferences, however, are almost evenly split, with 31% hoping for a girl and 30% hoping for a boy. Dads, on the other hand, tend to prefer boys, with 43% hoping for a son and 24% hoping for a daughter. And unfortunately, when parents form an idea of what they’re hoping their child will be like, they can often experience disappointment when their expectations don’t match reality.

    According to Dr. Louann Brizendine, a neuropsychiatrist at UCSF, as many as 20% of mothers have experienced gender disappointment after finding out if they were having a boy or girl. “We assume gender disappointment is quite a hidden experience, yet [it’s] extremely common, especially in certain cultures,” Brizendine told TODAY.

    In recent years, more and more parents have been open about their struggles with gender disappointment online. “I don’t think it’s a big deal to be a little disappointed just because you imagine one thing, and you’re going to have to go in a different direction that you … just haven’t imagined for yourself,” Bachelor alumna Ashley Iaconetti told TODAY.

    Image credits: svitlanah (not the actual photo)

    It's up to moms and dads to work through their gender disappointment to ensure that it doesn't impact their family

    Clinical psychologist Dr. Lindsay McMillan explains gender disappointment as “experiencing emotional distress when a baby’s s*x does not match” what the parents were hoping for. “Often there is a sense [of] grief for the ‘not having’ of a specifically gendered child,” she notes.

    While parents can’t control their feelings when they initially find out the gender of their baby, it is up to them to work past their disappointment and make sure that it doesn’t end up impacting their children in the future. Parents.com notes that moms and dads must first accept their negative emotions to be able to get past them.

    Then, it’s a good idea to try to get to the bottom of where exactly that disappointment stems from. Cultural expectations and societal pressure might be playing a role in this. Some parents also might have a fear of raising a child of one specific gender. 

    However, if you’re experiencing these worries, it might be a great time to challenge the gender stereotypes that may have been ingrained in you. Nowadays, boys and girls are often being raised the exact same way, and it’s impossible to predict what sorts of activities your children will be into until they can decide for themselves. 

    So if you’ve always imagined your kids doing ballet or playing football, they still might want to, regardless of their gender. Above all else, the most important thing children need is love. And parents should be able to provide that, unconditionally, to all of their children. 

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this mom is making the right choice by distancing herself from her sister? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar family drama right here

    Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)

    Later, the mother joined in on the conversation to share more details about her situation

    Readers unanimously sided with the author, assuring her that getting space from her sister is the best thing to do

    Family
    pregnancy
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Emilu
    Emilu
    18 minutes ago

    Now I'm super curious as to what it ends/ended up being. Sis sounds a bit unhinged though. She either needs to keep popping them out to get her girl, adopt, or STFU. She should be doing the last anyway, so her sons don't get the idea she doesn't love them just because of that Y chromosome.

    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    8 minutes ago

    This is....insane. It sounds like OP'S sister is--surprise!--the golden child in the family. Mom's enabling is only feeding the obsession with having a daughter. OP and her unborn child may be in more danger than anyone realizes. Good for her for setting up boundaries early on. Hopefully, those boundaries will extend to the date of the blessed event, where, and who will be allowed in the delivery room. I wouldn't trust the Toxic Twins to have the initiative to stay in their lanes. BTW, where are the boys' father? Why isn't HE reining in his wife?

