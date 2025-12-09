People Are Freaking Out After Seeing This Woman’s Proposal To Her BF Of 14 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Every couple has its own timeline. Milestones such as “I love you,” meeting the family, and moving in together should be reached if and when partners wish to do these things. Not because others say so.

Recently, TikToker Estella (@est.ellita) uploaded a video revealing she was planning to propose to her boyfriend of fourteen years. Excited, the woman said she didn’t think she’d get so nervous and added that she picked their first-kiss anniversary to pop the question.

However, instead of being happy for her, people on the platform were mostly questioning the guy’s commitment: if he really wanted the same, why hadn’t he gotten on one knee himself?

Traditionally, men in heterosexual relationships are the ones who propose

Woman proposing to her boyfriend of 14 years outdoors, holding a ring box, capturing a heartfelt marriage proposal moment.

Image credits: Rawpixel / Envato (not the actual photo)

But this woman couldn’t wait any longer for her partner to get down on his knee, so she took matters into her own hands

Woman preparing for her proposal to her boyfriend of 14 years, capturing an emotional and heartfelt moment.

Image credits: est.ellita

Woman preparing to propose to her boyfriend of 14 years, capturing emotional moments of a long-term proposal.

Woman expressing deep love during a heartfelt proposal to her boyfriend of 14 years, capturing emotional reactions.

Text showing a woman explaining she wants to get married after 14 years together because he hasn't proposed.

Text excerpt showing a heartfelt message about love and a proposal after 14 years together.

Text excerpt from a woman sharing her feelings before proposing to her boyfriend of 14 years, reflecting on their anniversary.

Woman planning unique proposal to her boyfriend of 14 years, surprising him before their anniversary date.

Woman planning a surprise proposal to her boyfriend of 14 years, capturing emotional and unexpected reactions.

Woman nervously preparing to propose to her boyfriend of 14 years, asking for his dad’s blessing before the proposal.

Image credits: est.ellita

She did it on their first-kiss anniversary

Woman proposing to her boyfriend of 14 years in a backyard at night with small lights along the path.

Image credits: est.ellita

Couple hugging outside at night after heartfelt proposal, people are freaking out over woman's romantic gesture.

Image credits: est.ellita

Woman and man dancing outdoors at night, capturing a moment after a proposal that people are freaking out about.

Image credits: est.ellita

How does one know if they’re ready for marriage?

The Knot 2024 Jewelry & Engagement Studysurveyed nearly 8,000 recently engaged couples and found that 30% of couples date for two years or less before getting engaged, 53% for two to five years, and 17% for six or more.

But dating coach and bestselling coauthor of Just When You’re Comfortable in Your Own Skin, It Starts to Sag, Amy Nobile thinks the “how long should you date before proposing” debate is pointless, and the answer varies by couple.

“I want people to know that they have to ask the tough questions upfront in a relationship before they know if it’s right to be engaged to somebody,” she says.

To get couples on the same page, Nobile asks them to think about the “three-four rule” while dating. This rule suggests people ask four important questions by the third date or within the first three months of the relationship:

Is there chemistry or a connection? That might seem obvious, but sometimes when you really think about the connection, it isn’t as strong as you’d like it to be. Are you aligned on core values? Whether it’s love for your country, family, honesty, integrity, or kindness, pay attention to whether you and your partner are at odds in what you believe is important in life. Is your partner emotionally mature and available? To determine this, you should ask about their past relationships, their part in the breakup, how they healed from it, and what they want to do differently in their current relationship. Is your partner ready, in the same way that you’re ready, to take the relationship to the next level? Nobile says, “We have to talk about these things. Some people will say to me, ‘Oh, no, that’s too scary. What if asking that question freaks that person out?’ And my answer is, ‘Well, there’s your answer.'”

Still, there’s no way to “divorce-proof” a marriage.

Estella’s videos have received millions of views

And thousands of comments

Comment from Nicole asking if she is paying for his wedding dress or just hers, highlighting reactions to a unique proposal moment

Screenshot of a social media comment saying he hasn’t proposed because he doesn’t want to, discussing proposals and relationships.

Man in a striped shirt on phone with confused expression, illustrating people freaking out over proposal to boyfriend.

Illustration of a woman nervously calling emergency 911 after a long 14 years before proposing to her boyfriend.

Comment on social media questioning asking dad for blessing in a woman's proposal to her boyfriend of 14 years.

Woman proposing to her boyfriend of 14 years, capturing reactions from people who are freaking out.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing surprise after seeing a woman’s proposal to her boyfriend of 14 years.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying What can I personally do to save you with 130.2K likes about a woman’s proposal.

Screenshot of a social media comment about men moving mountains for a woman and proposals after 14 years together.

Comment expressing frustration about a woman's proposal to her boyfriend after 14 years, sparking strong reactions online.

Screenshot of a social media comment questioning a 14-year relationship with no ring, sparking proposal discussion.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a woman’s proposal to her boyfriend of 14 years with a crying emoji.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a woman’s proposal to her boyfriend of 14 years.

Comment expressing extreme caution before proposing to a boyfriend after 14 years, reflecting people's reactions to the proposal.

Comment on a social media post expressing skepticism about a woman’s proposal to her boyfriend of 14 years.

Screenshot of a social media conversation about a woman’s proposal to her boyfriend of 14 years, sparking reactions.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration with the phrase "I’m already having a bad day" in a casual tone.

TikTok comments reacting to a woman’s proposal to her boyfriend of 14 years, sparking debate on relationship timing.

Screenshot of social media comments reacting to a unique marriage proposal shared by a woman to her boyfriend.

Comment expressing thoughts on dating and proposals after years together, highlighting men's intentionality and waiting for the right one.

Screenshot of a social media comment asking if someone has sisters, reflecting reactions to a woman’s proposal to her boyfriend.

Comment from Odion Nigerian Naysayer expressing a desire to be a man in their next life with 245 likes.

Comment from Tatiana reacting emotionally with a crying emoji to a romantic proposal after 14 years of a relationship.

Social media comment reacting to a woman’s proposal to her boyfriend of 14 years, expressing surprise and amazement.

Comment praising a woman proposing to her boyfriend of 14 years for her effort and commitment.