Guy Really Upset His Nurse Girlfriend Prioritized Dogs And A Baby During A Car Crash

One of the most dangerous things that can happen to you is getting into a motor vehicle accident. You and your loved ones’ lives are at risk, as are those of the strangers you just collided with. In an emergency situation, you have to prioritize those who are the most at-risk.
That’s what internet user u/aitadogsoverbf did after she and her partner got into a “head-on collision.” After checking to make sure that her boyfriend was fine, she rushed to help her dogs, as well as the stranger’s baby. However, this made her significant other very bitter and resentful. Scroll down for the full scoop.
Getting into a traffic collision can leave you in shock. Your main goal should be to make sure that everyone is safe, and contact the authorities
Woman in blue dress making phone call beside damaged cars after accident, reflecting upset feelings in a car crash scenario.
There are lots of moving parts to keep track of if you want to make sure that everyone involved in a car accident is safe
It’s likely that you’ll be in shock if you’re involved in a car crash. So, if you don’t have the right training, it’s natural that you might not make the most rational decisions or get your priorities mixed up. This is why educating yourself about your top priorities in an accident and then practicing over and over again is so important. That way, you’ll tend to do what you need to do automatically, instead of panicking.
Generally speaking, if someone is conscious and communicating with you, and they tell you they’re fine, it makes sense to move on to check on everyone else. Though, keep in mind that someone who says they’re okay might not know that they’re hurt.
According to St John Ambulance, first make sure that the accident area is safe for both you and others. Park safely, turn on your hazard lights, put up warning triangles, and put on a high-visibility jacket if you have one in the car.
Then, make sure that you switch off the ignition of all the damaged surrounding cars. Meanwhile, if there are any larger diesel vehicles involved, apply their handbrake, put them in gear, or put a block in front of the wheels.
In the meantime, constantly observe your surroundings and make sure that you avoid any further oncoming traffic, and that nobody smokes near the car crash site. Then call the emergency services, and mention any damaged power lines, fuel spills, or hazardous cargo.
When it comes to everyone involved in the automotive accident, assume that they might all have neck of spinal injuries. “Treat the casualties in the position you find them if possible and make sure you support their head and neck at all times,” St John Ambulance warns.
Then, you should:
Make sure to search the area to find any casualties who might be further away
Ask the people nearby to help you
See if anyone is trapped inside or under any vehicles. The fire service will need to help them
Monitor the casualties, record their breathing, pulse, and level of response
Traffic collisions have massive negative consequences for individuals and society alike
As reported by the World Health Organization, around 1.19 million people lose their lives every single year due to road traffic crashes.
They are the leading cause of loss of life for children and young adults, aged between 5 to 29 years old.
The vast majority of the world’s fatalities on roads occur in low and middle-income countries.
And over half of all lives lost in car accidents involve vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.
As per the National Safety Council, in the United States in 2023 alone, motor vehicle incidents resulted in 5.1 million medically consulted injuries and injury costs at around $513.8 billion.
Automotive accidents have wide-ranging negative effects, from motor vehicle property damage and employer costs to medical expenses, administrative expenses, and wage and productivity losses.
Meanwhile, the WHO notes that road traffic crashes cost most countries around 3% of their gross domestic product.
What do you think, dear readers? Do you think the woman was wrong to check up on her dogs and the stranger’s baby after her boyfriend said he was fine? Have you ever been in a car crash or a tense motor vehicle-related situation before? Share your thoughts below.
She shared even more background information in the comments of her post, as she responded to her readers
Reddit conversation about a nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and a baby during a car crash upsetting her boyfriend.
Screenshot of an online discussion about a nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and a baby during a car crash incident.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a car crash involving a nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and a baby.
Most folks online thought that she did nothing wrong by prioritizing her dogs and the stranger’s baby
Reddit comments discussing a nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and a baby during a car crash situation.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and a baby during a car crash.
Comment explaining nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and baby during car crash as proper first aid response.
Comment discussing a nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and a baby during a car crash, addressing injury concerns.
Text describing a nurse prioritizing care for a baby and dogs during a car crash, upsetting her boyfriend.
Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and baby during a car crash.
Comment highlighting a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash, defending her actions.
Comment explaining why nurse prioritized checking dogs and baby after car crash, addressing upset boyfriend's reaction.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and a baby during a car crash.
Screenshot of a comment about a nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and a baby during a car crash, causing upset.
Comment on a forum post discussing a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby after a car crash.
Comment discussing a car crash where a nurse prioritized dogs and a baby during the accident scene.
Reddit comment discussing a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash.
Comment discussing a nurse prioritizing dogs and a baby in a car crash, upsetting her boyfriend.
Comment text discussing a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby after a car crash situation.
Comment discussing a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash, explaining triage decisions.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash.
Comment discussing a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash, calling him selfish.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and a baby during a car crash situation.
Comment explaining nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and baby during car crash, from Emergency Medical Tech perspective.
Comment discussing anger over not checking kids and dogs after a car crash, related to nurse girlfriend prioritizing them.
Comment explaining nurse instincts prioritizing dogs and a baby during a car crash over boyfriend's feelings in emergency situation.
Reddit comment discussing a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash situation.
Comment discussing a nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and a baby during a car crash, explaining first aid response.
Alt text: Man upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash, highlighting emotional and trauma response.
Comment from former combat medic praising nurse girlfriend's triage during car crash prioritizing dogs and baby care.
Comment discussing a nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and a baby’s safety during a car crash, addressing boyfriend’s concerns.
Alt text: Guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and baby during car crash, sparking debate on priorities and responsibility.
Comment on Reddit about a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash and his trauma processing.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing someone upset that a nurse prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash.
Comment discussing a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash.
Comment from MelissaLynn22 expressing advice to rethink the relationship in a discussion about a nurse prioritizing dogs and a baby.
Comment discussing a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby after a car crash.
Comment explaining nurse's triage decision prioritizing dogs and baby during car crash, addressing upset boyfriend.
Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration about a nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and a baby during a car crash.
Comment criticizing a man upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a boyfriend upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash.
A Reddit comment discussing a guy upset about his nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and a baby during a car crash.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation debating a nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and a baby during a car crash incident.
Others, however, weren’t on the same page. Here are some controversial takes
Comment discussion about guy upset nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and baby during a car crash situation.
Comment discussing nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and a baby after a car crash causing upset to her partner.
Comment discussing a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash incident.
Comment discussing a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash, highlighting relationship red flags.
Comment discussing a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash, advising personal care check.
Comment showing upset reaction about nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and baby during car crash, causing conflict.
Meanwhile, some internet users thought nobody was in the wrong
Screenshot of Reddit comment questioning the nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and baby during a car crash incident.
Text excerpt discussing a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash, sharing perspectives.
Comment discussing a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash, analyzing perspectives.
Comment explaining a guy upset his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash, highlighting emotions and communication.
Comment discussing a traumatic event where a nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash.
Comment explaining feelings about nurse girlfriend prioritizing dogs and baby during car crash with advice on communication.
Comment discussing how a guy feels upset after his nurse girlfriend prioritized dogs and a baby during a car crash.
Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.
At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.
In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.
I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.
I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries
I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries
