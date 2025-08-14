Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman’s Chronic Pain Dismissed As “Dramatic” By Doctors, They Only Believe It When Her Hubs Says It
Woman in bed grimacing in chronic pain clutching her stomach unable to find relief from discomfort.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Woman’s Chronic Pain Dismissed As “Dramatic” By Doctors, They Only Believe It When Her Hubs Says It

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Our society is centered around men; that’s no secret to anyone. Unless someone is really oblivious. But there are plenty of ways to prove it. 

Today’s story is one of them — in it, a woman who suffers from debilitating pain didn’t manage to get any help because… Well, doctors simply didn’t believe her. Until she found a way to make them believe, but it was rather humiliating.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Our society is centered around men — it’s no secret, but that doesn’t mean it makes it any easier for women

    Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Today’s story of medical neglect just proves how hard women have it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In it, a woman, suffering from chronic pain for a long time, can’t get help, because doctors simply don’t believe her

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, she decides to bring her husband along and suddenly doctors are all ears

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: RockMoss

    This infuriates the woman — why does she have to have a narrator? Why is her voice not enough?

    The OP has complex regional pain syndrome or CRPS. Essentially, it’s a form of chronic pain, usually in an arm or a leg. It typically develops after some kind of injury, illness, or surgery and can grow out of proportion to the severity of the initial injury.

    The post’s author started after her knee dislocation. The injury, instead of healing, turned into constant, burning nerve pain spreading through her body. She has been suffering for over a year, and most of the time, she is bedridden.

    Besides physical pain, chronic pain also damages a person’s mental health. It changes the levels of stress hormones and neurochemicals found in the brain and nervous system. Thus, it affects a person’s mood, thinking, and behavior, and can even bring on depression and other mental illnesses

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While there’s no cure for CRPS, there are ways to relieve the debilitating pain, from physical rehabilitation to medicine. And so, the OP went to many doctors to hopefully get some of that. 

    She encountered a problem — none of the doctors believed her. They wrote her pain off to anxiety, depression, excessive focus, and many other things. 

    Doctors not taking women’s health problems seriously isn’t a one-off case — it’s a recurring problem. Just read the comments under the post — many women share how their problems were said to be their weight, mental problems, their imagination, you get the gist. Some even dub it as medical gaslighting

    Image credits: Max4e / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The problem is that it leads to women not being diagnosed with serious conditions on time, making them suffer more than needed and sometimes even losing their lives. 

    The OP was sick of medical professionals not hearing her out, so she came up with a plan — she started bringing her husband. And suddenly, they believe her pain when the descriptions came from his lips. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What’s most infuriating is that they not only believed him, but they started completely ignoring her. Like making him the narrator of her body. So, you get why the woman is beyond mad here — she was basically made fun of describing her pain, but when the man said the same things out loud, it became a normal description. 

    The silver lining here is that she might finally get some treatment for her pain. Still, the whole process seems humiliating. Maybe her body will be better off, but her emotions are hurt even more.

    After the story was shared online, many other women flocked to the comments to share their experiences too

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Health
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    2

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would be SO NICE if all the doctors who hear this (and you can't tell me that this is not something that somehow every doctor and nurse is aware of, because every woman knows about it) could ***finally*** start to listen to us women, if they didn't do it before. Swallow your lousy ego and to your job well. That's what you're paid for.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just a teaser commercial for the upcoming book? Anyway, this can happen the other way - I've had salesmen ignore me and talk to my wife, possibly because they thought they could convince her to buy more easily. Little did they know...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would be SO NICE if all the doctors who hear this (and you can't tell me that this is not something that somehow every doctor and nurse is aware of, because every woman knows about it) could ***finally*** start to listen to us women, if they didn't do it before. Swallow your lousy ego and to your job well. That's what you're paid for.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just a teaser commercial for the upcoming book? Anyway, this can happen the other way - I've had salesmen ignore me and talk to my wife, possibly because they thought they could convince her to buy more easily. Little did they know...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Health & Wellness
    Homepage
    Trending
    Health & Wellness
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Health & Wellness Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT