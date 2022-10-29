Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Am I A Jerk For Ordering Takeout After My Husband Tricked Me Into Cooking For His Kids?”
29points
People, Relationships1 hour ago

“Am I A Jerk For Ordering Takeout After My Husband Tricked Me Into Cooking For His Kids?”

Gabija Palšytė and
Rokas Laurinavičius

Relationships are built on empathy and respect but sadly Reddit user TheJordanRiv121 just learned that her marriage lacks both of these components.

The woman is one of those people who work from home, and her partner believes that means she can do chores around the house. You know, because she physically isn’t in the office. Forget the fact that she also needs to provide for the family.

Lost and confused, the woman told the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]’ all about her predicament, asking its members to help her make sense of what’s happening.

This woman was tricked into cooking for her stepchildren while she was working from home, so she simply ordered takeout

Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)

But her husband didn’t like it one bit

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

People unanimously said she was NTA — “not the a***ole” — and that she needs to reevaluate her relationship

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Bobert Robertson
Bobert Robertson
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Don't care about other people's family drama. Why does BP keep posting these garbage ripped straight from reddit posts??? Reddit already exists

Windtree
Windtree
Community Member
19 minutes ago

You could skip it, that's what I do.

JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
23 minutes ago

D-I-V-O-R-C-E.

