“Am I A Jerk For Ordering Takeout After My Husband Tricked Me Into Cooking For His Kids?”

Relationships are built on empathy and respect but sadly Reddit user TheJordanRiv121 just learned that her marriage lacks both of these components.

The woman is one of those people who work from home, and her partner believes that means she can do chores around the house. You know, because she physically isn’t in the office. Forget the fact that she also needs to provide for the family.

Lost and confused, the woman told the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]’ all about her predicament, asking its members to help her make sense of what’s happening.

This woman was tricked into cooking for her stepchildren while she was working from home, so she simply ordered takeout

Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)

But her husband didn’t like it one bit

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

People unanimously said she was NTA — “not the a***ole” — and that she needs to reevaluate her relationship