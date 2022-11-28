Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Gets Thrown Off A Plane, So Her Fiancé Pretends Not To Know Her: “She Was Swearing And Screaming The Whole Way Out”
Woman Gets Thrown Off A Plane, So Her Fiancé Pretends Not To Know Her: “She Was Swearing And Screaming The Whole Way Out”

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Air travel is the fastest way to get from point A to point B. It’s also safe and relatively comfortable, although the latter depends a lot on the number of dollars you’re willing to spend on it.

But flying can also be a hassle, even for hardened travelers. Just think of all the canceled flights, endless check-in and security lines, and mountains of lost luggage that dominated the headlines during the pandemic.

Which is why it’s a good idea to do everything we can to make the processes as smooth and easy as we can. This woman, however, did the complete opposite. In fact, she became such a huge problem for herself that the cops got involved, and her fiancé pretended not to know her.

Although after the ordeal, they did start having doubts if that was the correct call. So they made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ asking its members to share their unbiased opinion. Continue scrolling to read what they wrote and let us know your own verdict in the comments.

This woman had such a bad temper tantrum while boarding a plane that her own fiancé pretended not to know her

Image credits: Brandin T (not the actual photo)

And let’s just say that she wasn’t happy about it too

Image credits: Phil Mosley (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Suhyeon Choi (not the actual photo)

Image credits: [deleted]

Most people think the original poster (OP) can’t be blamed for how they handled the situation

While some believe that both of them were in the wrong


And some find him guilty of being a jerk

