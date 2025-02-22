Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Friends Assume Woman Is Lesbian Because She Looks Like A Man, Randomly Try To Expose Her
Friends, Relationships

Friends Assume Woman Is Lesbian Because She Looks Like A Man, Randomly Try To Expose Her

Interview With Author
According to the 2023 Pew Research Center report, some 7% of the American population is either gay, lesbian, or bisexual. Straight and gay people come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, so, assuming someone's sexual orientation based on their looks, mannerisms, or likes and dislikes is quite inappropriate.

One netizen, however, had to endure insults and mockery from her friends because of her appearance. Because she's more masculine-presenting than the average straight woman, her friends automatically assumed she's a lesbian. So, she asked the Internet whether her getting mad and yelling at them at a restaurant was warranted or not.

Bored Panda reached out to the woman, u/florie_alessia, and she kindly agreed to tell us more about the disagreement. Check out our conversation below!

    A group of friends ganged up on a woman, insisting that she's a lesbian just because she's masculine-presenting

    Image credits: mirarahneva/Envato (not the actual photo)

    When she kept insisting that she was straight, they tried to give her "a gay intervention"

    Image credits:  s_kawee/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: florie_alessia

    "I wish people didn't feel the need to speculate about others' sexualities in the first place," the OP tells Bored Panda

    Image credits:  YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    It's normal for friends to tease each other, but there always should be a line. u/florie_alessia recounted in her post how she insisted several times that she doesn't find her friends' words funny. She tells Bored Panda that after two years of friendship, she didn't expect this from them.

    "We've known each other for two years and they've seen me correct other people when they assumed I was a trans man or a lesbian," the Redditor says. "I've literally always stated I was straight. Maybe when they met me, my friends might have thought I was a lesbian at first, but I thought two years in, they already knew I was straight."

    The Redditor usually doesn't feel pressured to explain or correct others when they misgender her because of her appearance or style. "Most people, if they actually say something to my face and I correct them, they're okay with it and believe me. Once, I said something about a man I found attractive, and a friend went: 'What? I thought you were a lesbian.' I said I'm not, and we laughed it off."

    One friend from the group, however, possibly crossed the line. They sent the OP a link to an LGBTQ+ center and advised that she get help. "I honestly don't know what I want from them; we still haven't really talked much," the Redditor says, when we ask her whether she'd like an apology from her friends. "I just wish they would move on from this instead of still believing I'm a lesbian."

    Ultimately, u/florie_alessia hopes other people can be more thoughtful in their personal lives after reading her story. "While these situations where someone assumes I'm a lesbian are usually resolved quickly, I wish people didn't feel the need to speculate about others' sexualities in the first place."

    "This wouldn't have happened if it weren't so normalized to make assumptions about someone's identity. I guess I hope people stop outright telling me they think I'm a lesbian because it's pretty irrelevant, and I don't see why I need to know that," the Redditor says.

    The only way to know a person's sexual orientation is to hear it from the person themselves

    Image credits: BGStock72/Envato (not the actual photo) 

    People like to say that assuming heterosexuality shouldn't be the norm. One famous drag queen once said: "I always assume everyone is bisexual," and people might think that that's the better way. But how about not assuming anything and not commenting on people's sexual orientation at all?

    While the friends might've thought they were allies, their behavior was actually deeply rooted in stereotyping. "Assuming someone's gender or sexuality based on someone's appearance is rooted in outdated stereotypes," GLAAD Ambassador Syd Stephenson told Elite Daily. "Just don't do it."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people might not realize how hurtful it is when someone stereotypes you because of the way you look. Especially when those people say they are your friends. According to Them magazine, "the only way to know if someone is gay or not is to hear it from the person themselves."

    "Identity is an incredibly personal topic, and passing any kind of judgement without knowing the facts is an omission of so much of the beauty that comes with getting to know someone," contributor Erika Owen writes.

    "Even if you were a lesbian, they have no right [to discuss] something like that in a funny way," other netizens gave their judgments

    Others, however, thought that the OP was taking things too seriously

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    grittytacoma avatar
    Blah Blah Blah
    Blah Blah Blah
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    NTA. What is wrong with people?! Like who the f**k cares if they are or aren't or if they're non binary or from Saturn get the f**k over what other people are doing with THEIR lives and mind your own dam business. This goes for friends too! IF they bring it up then cool if not, that's ok too!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aureliakitchens avatar
    OzymandiasTheManokit They/Them
    OzymandiasTheManokit They/Them
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    bruh the "your friends are trying to look for you, you are in denial" WHAT. DUDE. I THINK SHE KNOWS MORE ABOUT HER SEXUALITY THAN YOU DO.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
