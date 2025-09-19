Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"My Worst Nightmare": Woman Realizes She Hates Having Children
Tired woman in pajamas looking distressed at her phone in kitchen, reflecting on challenges of motherhood and fears.
Parenting

"My Worst Nightmare": Woman Realizes She Hates Having Children

Taking care of kids can sometimes feel like a full-time job with no breaks and little recognition. At times, the weight of it all can become overwhelming, leaving parents desperate to voice their struggles.

For example, one woman opened up about how incredibly difficult raising children has been for her. And though she deeply loves her kids, she admitted she’s unsure whether she was truly meant for parenthood. Keep reading to hear her raw and unfiltered experience of motherhood.

    Parenting can often feel exhausting and overwhelming

    Woman in pajamas looking stressed and tired at kitchen table, reflecting on fears about motherhood challenges.

    Image credits: volodymyr-t / freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman shared that she regrets having children because it leaves her with no time for herself

    Alt text: Exhausted woman expressing fear and regret about motherhood, overwhelmed by constant demands and lack of personal time

    Alt text: Woman fears she won’t survive motherhood, feeling overwhelmed by constant demands and regrets having kids.

    Toddler crying loudly in high chair, illustrating challenges and fears many women face in motherhood.

    Image credits: Helena Lopes / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Alt text: Woman fears she won’t survive motherhood, expressing regret and the challenges of raising children despite loving them.

    Text expressing fear and regret about motherhood, feeling unprepared and worried about not surviving parenthood.

    Text explaining a woman’s struggles with motherhood, expressing fear and regret about the challenges of raising children.

    Man in dark shirt looking stressed and tired, sitting at desk with laptop at night, reflecting on motherhood fears and regrets.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing a woman fearing she won’t survive motherhood due to its struggles and regrets having children.

    Excerpt from a woman fearing she won’t survive motherhood, struggling with childcare and household duties.

    Text image with a statement about struggling with motherhood saying kids are 18 months and 5, and it's hard right now.

    Text about setting boundaries with kids, reflecting on challenges and regrets of motherhood, emphasizing love and respect.

    Text expressing gratitude from a woman fearing she won’t survive motherhood and regretting her decision to have kids.

    Text explaining a woman’s fear of not surviving motherhood due to its difficulty and regret over having kids.

    Text discussing a woman fearing she won’t survive motherhood and regretting her decision to have kids.

    Image credits: International-Echo99

    Being prepared for parenthood can make a huge difference in the journey

    There’s no denying that parenting can be a rewarding journey filled with love, laughter, and plenty of unforgettable moments. But hey, nobody said it was going to be easy. Don’t let those picture-perfect posts on social media fool you—the ones where kids are smiling in adorable outfits or parents are twinning in matching clothes. What you don’t see are the tantrums right before the photo or the sleepless nights behind those glowing smiles. Parenting is equal parts chaos and cuddles, and it’s important to remember that both sides are real.

    Behind all the excitement of baby names and nursery shopping, there’s a whole other side of parenting that doesn’t always get talked about. Being mentally prepared is just as important as stocking up on diapers and onesies. Parenthood is a huge shift in lifestyle and mindset, and it’s better to go into it with open eyes. 

    Before diving headfirst into parenthood, one of the most crucial steps is talking openly with your partner. Make sure you’re both on the same page about expectations, responsibilities, and even the little details, like who’s on diaper duty at 3 a.m. These conversations might not sound romantic, but they’ll save you from bigger conflicts down the line. Parenthood is a team sport, and if one teammate is checked out, the whole game gets harder.

    It’s easy to focus so much on the baby that you forget about yourself, but your physical health plays a huge role in how smoothly the transition to parenthood goes. From pregnancy to sleepless nights with a newborn, your body will be working overtime. Staying healthy, eating well, and keeping active where possible can give you the stamina you’ll need. Remember, you can’t pour from an empty cup—taking care of yourself means you’ll be better equipped to care for your little one.

    Another big decision many new parents face is whether or not to breastfeed. While some families swear by it, others find that formula works best for their situation. The important thing to remember is that there’s no “one size fits all” solution. What matters most is that your baby is fed, healthy, and growing, and that you feel supported in whatever choice you make. Don’t let outside pressure dictate what works best for you and your child.

    Your career is another factor to think about before having kids. Will you be taking time off? Do you have flexibility at work? How will your long-term goals shift once a baby is in the picture? Balancing work and parenting can be tricky, but with some thoughtful planning, it’s possible to create a rhythm that works for your family. Whether it’s arranging flexible hours, working remotely, or taking a break, having a plan in place makes the transition smoother.

    It’s important to plan your finances carefully before pregnancy

    Let’s be honest, kids are wonderful, but they’re also expensive. From diapers to daycare, and doctor visits to school supplies, the costs add up quickly. That’s why discussing finances ahead of time is so important. Creating a realistic budget, setting aside savings, and talking through priorities can take a lot of stress off your plate. After all, the last thing you want is to be blindsided by expenses when you’re already running on little sleep.

    Another key part of preparation is figuring out childcare. Will you and your partner juggle shifts? Will family step in to help? Or will you need professional childcare options? Having these conversations early can save a lot of last-minute panic. It’s also worth considering how much support you’ll realistically have. Sometimes grandparents live far away, or family members can’t commit as much as you’d hoped. Knowing your options in advance is a game changer.

    At the end of the day, being prepared—mentally, physically, financially, and emotionally—makes the parenting journey smoother. No one can predict every challenge, but thinking ahead gives you tools to navigate the tough days. Preparation won’t erase the hard parts, but it will give you the confidence to handle them when they come.

    In this case, the author admitted she was exhausted and struggling with motherhood despite loving her children deeply. What she needed most was help, support, and understanding. Her story is a reminder that while parenting is beautiful, it can also be brutally hard, and that asking for help is not a weakness but a vital part of the journey.

    Many people online expressed sympathy for her situation, while a few questioned her decision to have kids

    Text conversation about how exhausting motherhood can be, expressing fears about surviving motherhood and its difficulties.

    Woman fears motherhood is overwhelming as toddler struggles cause exhaustion and emotional stress at home.

    Alt text: Online comments discussing challenges of motherhood and a woman's fear she won’t survive as it’s so hard.

    Comment expressing empathy for a woman fearing she won’t survive motherhood due to its difficulty and regrets having kids.

    Text post sharing a woman’s fears and regrets about motherhood being hard and her struggle to survive it.

    Screenshot of a forum discussion about a woman fearing she won’t survive motherhood and regretting having kids.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing fear of having children and longing for quiet time due to motherhood hardships.

    Comment discussing a woman’s fear of surviving motherhood and regrets having kids, emphasizing self-care and parenting challenges.

    Screenshot of a forum post where a woman expresses fears about motherhood being hard and regretting having kids.

    Text post expressing fear and regret about becoming a parent, highlighting how hard motherhood and raising kids can be.

    Comment expressing a woman fears motherhood is hard and regrets decision to have kids, sharing temporary struggles with teens.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing fear and regret about motherhood and the challenges of having kids.

    Text comment expressing sympathy about a woman fearing she won’t survive motherhood and regretting having kids.

    Comment expressing fears about surviving motherhood and regret over the hard decision to have kids.

    Text post showing advice about taking a break from house chores, reflecting fears of motherhood challenges.

    Comment discussing the difficulties of having kids, highlighting challenges of motherhood and partner support.

    Text excerpt discussing the hardships of motherhood and the challenges of being the main caregiver running a business.

    Text excerpt discussing challenges of motherhood, parental responsibilities, and the financial and non-financial value of stay-at-home parents.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing struggles of motherhood and the challenges faced by a woman fearing she won’t survive.

    Comment on a parenting forum discussing hiring a nanny to manage the challenges of motherhood and parenting stress.

    Comment by KarmaMadeMeDoIt6 sharing struggles of single motherhood and fears about surviving motherhood due to its difficulty.

    Comment about parenting challenges from a burnt out parent fearing survival through motherhood and regretting having kids.

    Woman expressing fear and regret about the hardships of motherhood and struggling to survive the challenges.

    Comment about parenting challenges on a white background, highlighting fears and regrets about raising kids and motherhood difficulties.

    Screenshot of a social forum comment expressing relief at having cats instead of children due to the hardships of motherhood.

    Comment on a post expressing regret, highlighting a woman’s fear she won’t survive motherhood due to its difficulties.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration about having children, related to fears of surviving motherhood challenges.

    Children
family
mental health

    Children
    family
    mental health
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    otakugirl08x avatar
    Melissa Harris
    Melissa Harris
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    This is the reason I don't have/want children. I know it would break my mental health and I wouldn't be able to be the parent my child(ren) deserved. I'm AuADHD and it's already a full time job just managing myself.

    Vote comment up
    20
    20points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    allisonslaglerandomosity avatar
    Randomosity
    Randomosity
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    It's the same with me. I'm lazy, selfish and impatient and would make a terrible mother. Plus, I don't like kids or babies.

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Parents who let their toddlers scream, climb on them, etc., are nuts. My parents never let me do that. What's with people just letting their kids go wild?

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    18 hours ago

    I think she means in the morning or relaxation time when you're with your kids just goofing around. Not out in public at a restaurant, or other places and times that is inappropriate. Me and my half bro, his mom let us go jump on our dad to wake him up for his shift. He seemed to love it. But every family is different.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Everyone always says i would change my mind about babies/kids if they were my own. No, no i would not, im short tempered because of stress and dont have the mental capacity to take care of kids. It wouldn't be fair to them or me. And that's fine, society needs to start recognizing a woman is complete without marriage or children!

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    20 hours ago

    "It's different when they're your own" yeah, you can't get away from them. Beside, if that statement were true, there'd be a lot fewer abu‍se‍d kids in the world.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
