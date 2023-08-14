Woman Loses It: “I Finally Told My Father’s Infantilizing Friend That I Hate Him”

They say you can’t choose family; nor can you choose who your family is friends with. However, you can choose not to be friends with them yourself, especially if all they do is make aggravating comments.

Infuriating remarks were why redditor u/CallMeDesdinova42 couldn’t be on good terms with her father’s friend. Even though she had been ignoring them for years, the woman finally snapped at him, which got her into a fight with her dad. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Dealing with an infantilizing family friend can be aggravating

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

This woman could no longer bear the comments from her father’s friend

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: CallMeDesdinova42

The OP provided details in the comments

Fellow redditors shared their thoughts and suggestions