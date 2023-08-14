 Woman Loses It: “I Finally Told My Father’s Infantilizing Friend That I Hate Him” | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Loses It: “I Finally Told My Father’s Infantilizing Friend That I Hate Him”
32points
Relationships, Social Issues

Woman Loses It: “I Finally Told My Father’s Infantilizing Friend That I Hate Him”

Miglė Miliūtė and
Austėja Akavickaitė

They say you can’t choose family; nor can you choose who your family is friends with. However, you can choose not to be friends with them yourself, especially if all they do is make aggravating comments.

Infuriating remarks were why redditor u/CallMeDesdinova42 couldn’t be on good terms with her father’s friend. Even though she had been ignoring them for years, the woman finally snapped at him, which got her into a fight with her dad. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Dealing with an infantilizing family friend can be aggravating

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

This woman could no longer bear the comments from her father’s friend

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: CallMeDesdinova42

The OP provided details in the comments

Fellow redditors shared their thoughts and suggestions

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Homepage
Next in Social Issues
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda