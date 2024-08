ADVERTISEMENT

When you’ve been with your partner for years and years, it can hurt to contemplate breaking up with them. However, even if you’ve been through thick and thin together, some unsavory details can come out that have you second-guessing your romantic choices.

Internet user u/LifWests went viral after asking the r/AITAH community for advice on his love life. The author opened up about how he’s reevaluating his relationship with his fiancée after the way she reacted to him being very emotionally vulnerable. Read on for the full story and the advice the internet had to share with the upset man.

Everyone should feel comfortable enough to be emotionally vulnerable around their partner

Share icon

Image credits: dvatri / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

A man asked the net for relationship advice after finding out how his fiancée reacted to him crying in front of her

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: monkeybusiness / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: LifWests

Emotional stress can be overwhelming at times, but there are ways to handle it better

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

The author revealed that he started crying when he felt extremely overwhelmed with life and everything. Coping with emotional stress can be quite difficult, but having loved ones around you who accept and support you unconditionally is a huge plus.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, dealing with emotional stress can take as few as 5 to 15 minutes per day. Some ideas to distract yourself, calm down, and handle stress better include taking a walk, doing yoga, listening to music, dancing, singing, or simply sitting in silence with your eyes closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

If that’s not your cup of tea, you can do other things, such as reading a book, taking a hot bath, or even lighting a candle with a soothing scent you enjoy.

Meanwhile, Verywell Mind urges emotionally stressed people to label and accurately define their emotions, practice mindfulness, meditate, do deep breathing exercises, and distract themselves with enjoyable activities.

Everyone is responsible for enforcing the boundaries that they’re comfortable with

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

There are a lot of pillars that hold up happy, healthy, and long-lasting relationships. Honesty. Openness. Trust. Good communication. Loyalty. Support. Mutual respect… And the ability to be emotionally vulnerable without fear of judgment.

Of course, no relationship is ever ‘perfect.’ Everyone makes mistakes from time to time. We all slip up and say the wrong thing, use the wrong tone, or fail to support our partners in the way that they need when they need it. But relationships are all about learning from our mistakes and doing a bit better the next time around.

In this particular case, it’s entirely up to the author how he decided to move forward. We’re all personally responsible for our emotional health and the boundaries that we enforce. And those boundaries can look wildly different for everyone.

For some individuals, knowing that their partners are put off by their crying is an instant red flag. They want to be able to be vulnerable around them.

ADVERTISEMENT

For others, it might not be such a big deal (everyone has relationship ‘icks’), but they draw the line at gossiping and dishonesty. Still, others might not be bothered by the latter two things, and they’d laugh the entire situation off.

Again, everyone has different boundaries. But without being upfront about them with your partner, you can’t expect them to respect them. That said, if your significant other consistently ignores your boundaries on purpose, then you need to have an honest discussion with them about how their behavior affects you and what you expect.

If you’re constantly at odds with your partner, you need to reevaluate the relationship

Share icon

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)

If they’re willing to respect you and you find some sort of compromise, then there’s nothing wrong about continuing to move forward as a team. However, if they keep repeating the same mistakes over and over again, and if they chronically disrespect you, then it’s time to check in with yourself.

Are you happy? Are you fulfilled? Is there love, passion, playfulness, and fun in your life? Are you getting what you want and need from your relationship? Or are you together with your partner because you’re used to it and you’re scared of life outside the confines of your relationship?

ADVERTISEMENT

The vital thing here is to be completely honest with yourself. Sure, every relationship is going to have its ups and downs. But if you’re constantly miserable and feel drained around your partner, it might be the perfect time to (re)discover what true happiness looks like. And that might mean remembering who you are as an individual, outside the confines of your relationship.

But what do you think, Pandas? What would you do if you were in the author’s shoes? Do you think he should break things off with his partner or try to move past the ‘ick’ conversation? We’d love to hear your take on everything. If you have a moment, share your thoughts in the comments.

The author’s story got a lot of attention online. Many netizens supported him. Here’s what they said

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some readers had a different interpretation of what happened. Here are some of their reactions