Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Bumps Into BF’s Grown Son, Receives A Wake-Up Call She Didn’t Know She Needed
Woman in bathrobe talks to her boyfriend looking distressed, reflecting on a wake-up call involving his grown son.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Bumps Into BF’s Grown Son, Receives A Wake-Up Call She Didn’t Know She Needed

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing inherently wrong with dating a person with a significant age difference. As long as you’re both consenting adults who are willing to make things work, you can turn your relationship into something for the long term. 

But of course, such an arrangement has its complications, especially when dealing with someone who has a family. This was a harsh reality a woman faced when she randomly bumped into her older boyfriend’s grown son. 

Scroll down for the entire story, as well as our brief conversations with a few experts who shared their insights about romantic relationships with wide age gaps.

RELATED:

    A woman ran into some significant issues involving her older partner

    Young woman having a meaningful conversation with her boyfriend’s grown son in a cozy café setting.

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

    It all happened after she bumped into her boyfriend’s grown son one night

    Text excerpt showing a woman dating her boyfriend whose grown son gave her an unexpected wake-up call.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image showing a personal quote about feeling a deep connection and great intimacy in a relationship.

    Woman bumps into boyfriend’s grown son at bar, leading to an unexpected wake-up call and surprising discovery.

    Woman bumps into boyfriend’s grown son, leading to an unexpected and awkward wake-up call moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Woman unexpectedly encounters boyfriend’s grown son, leading to a surprising wake-up call she didn’t expect.

    Text excerpt showing a woman receiving a wake-up call about her boyfriend’s grown son and relationship challenges.

    Text on a white background reading Then he'll find something new. He always does. He said he was sorry and then left the bar.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a woman who bumps into her boyfriend’s grown son and receives an unexpected wake-up call.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about Jesse being generous but rarely spending time with his grown son, highlighting a wake-up call.

    Text on a white screen discussing a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son and receiving a wake-up call.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman and older man in white robes sitting on bed, woman concerned, man distressed, emotional wake-up moment.

    Image credits: Iakobchuk / Envato (not the actual photo)

    The random encounter caused her to have second thoughts about the relationship

    Text discussing a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son and the confusing emotions it triggered.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text reading: Tl;dr boyfriend's kid warned me at the bar. How to respond? Woman bumps into boyfriend’s grown son, receiving an unexpected wake-up call.

    Image credits: airpass

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman’s challenges when dating someone with a significant age gap may be harsher

    Whether you’re a man or a woman, being in a romantic relationship with a significant age gap can be challenging. But according to the experts we spoke with, women may have a harsher experience. 

    According to licensed psychologist Dr. Sabrina Romanoff, a woman’s struggle within the relationship happens especially with an older partner, who will likely call the shots. This will lead to them suppressing their needs. 

    “There often is less of a partnership and more of a boss-employee dynamic,” Dr. Romanoff told Bored Panda

    From the outside, a woman may face judgment from society. As Dr. Romanoff noted, they may be branded and ridiculed for “being a gold-digger.” And when their intentions are constantly questioned, many women tend to struggle to gain social acceptance and find a safe space within the relationship. 

    Meanwhile, when a man dates an older woman, the struggle is often from within. According to licensed psychotherapist Joanna Kaminski, LMFT, a significant challenge would be their ego, which leads them to chase younger women to feel youthful again. 

    According to relationship specialist Byrd Aruna, men, in such cases, may even receive validation for having a younger partner. At the same time, the judgment that a woman may face could add unnecessary pressure to prove the relationship’s legitimacy. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People with significantly older or younger partners must know when to stay or let go

    Having a partner who is much older or younger than you is already complicated enough. For some people, it puts the relationship on shaky ground from the start. Therefore, it is essential to know whether it is still worth staying in the relationship or leaving it. 

    Dr. Romanoff says the lack of willingness to compromise is a major dealbreaker and a telltale sign that a breakup is a better option. 

    “Look at their level of emotional investment in you. Are they more interested in having you by their side and focused on what you can provide them, or are they actively taking steps to be the partner you need?” she said, advising asking yourself such questions. 

    Both Aruna and Kaminski agree that the cessation of growth and the enjoyment of each other’s company are essential warning signs to take note of. It may occur when intimacy fades or one partner becomes overly dependent. 

    In the woman’s case, the father’s lack of emotional investment in his own son was a major red flag in itself. She may need to heed the son’s warning and rethink the relationship for her own sake.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman provided more information in the comments section

    Online forum conversation about a woman bumping into boyfriend’s grown son and receiving a wake-up call.

    Reddit post discussing a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son and a wake-up call in relationships with age gaps.

    Text screenshot showing a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son, leading to an unexpected wake-up call.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers shared their reactions, as some offered pieces of advice

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son and receiving a surprising wake-up call.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment explaining age gap dynamics and a wake-up call received by a woman bumping into boyfriend’s grown son.

    Comment discussing a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son revealing harsh family and relationship truths.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment warning about predatory behavior involving woman, boyfriend, and his grown son, advising a wake-up call.

    Text excerpt from a Reddit comment discussing family misunderstandings related to a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Online comment warning woman about maturity and relationship issues after bumping into boyfriend’s grown son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing red flags involving a woman and her boyfriend’s grown son interaction.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment with 164 points discussing a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son.

    Woman surprised after bumping into boyfriend’s grown son, receiving an unexpected wake-up call about their relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment advising to listen to the boyfriend’s grown son for a wake-up call in a relationship.

    Text post discussing why men date younger women, highlighting the inability to identify with women their own age.

    Comment discussing age differences between a woman, her boyfriend’s grown son, and his father in an online forum.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment advising to trust the grown son’s perspective in a relationship wake-up call situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the importance of listening to a father’s grown son and mentioning women his own age.

    Alt text: Woman bumps into boyfriend’s grown son leading to an unexpected wake-up call in a challenging relationship story

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son and receiving an unexpected wake-up call.

    Comment about woman bumping into boyfriend’s grown son, discussing wake-up call and relationship challenges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing age difference concerns in a relationship after woman bumps into boyfriend’s grown son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising caution in a relationship after a woman bumps into her boyfriend’s grown son.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing advice after a woman bumps into her boyfriend’s grown son.

    Comment discussing a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son and receiving an unexpected wake-up call.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman surprised after bumping into boyfriend’s grown son, experiencing an unexpected wake-up call.

    Screenshot of an online comment stating "HUGE RED FLAG" in response to a story about a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son.

    Screenshot of an online comment warning about potential red flags in relationships with significant age gaps.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son and facing unexpected concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing a younger woman dating a man and challenges with his grown son’s opinions.

    The woman shared an update to her story

    Woman looking concerned while talking to boyfriend’s grown son sitting with arms crossed on a couch at home

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She ended up confronting her significant other, which didn’t go well

    Text post about woman bumping into boyfriend’s grown son, receiving a wake-up call and noticing relationship red flags.

    Text excerpt about woman realizing a wake-up call after bumping into boyfriend’s grown son in their relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about woman bumping into boyfriend’s grown son, revealing a wake-up call she hadn’t expected.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son, receiving an unexpected wake-up call she didn’t know she needed.

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s confession about snooping on her boyfriend’s phones late at night.

    Text message on phone screen showing censored words, related to woman bumping into boyfriend’s grown son.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message revealing a woman bumps into boyfriend’s grown son and receives an unexpected wake-up call about his ex-wife.

    Woman looking surprised while holding phone on couch, relating to bumps into boyfriend’s grown son wake-up call.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    After learning a bitter truth, she decided to bail

    Text excerpt from a woman’s message describing a harsh encounter with her boyfriend’s grown son and its impact on their relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son, receiving an unexpected wake-up call.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s reflection on a weekend with her boyfriend and his grown son’s band EP purchase.

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s decision to ghost her boyfriend’s grown son after feeling disrespected in the relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message conversation about ignoring and blocking boyfriend’s grown son after receiving hateful messages.

    Text excerpt highlighting a woman reflecting on a cruel person and feelings of guilt after meeting her boyfriend’s grown son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing disappointment about a potential long-term relationship with boyfriend’s grown son and feeling of lost hope.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a woman’s perspective on dating with an age gap and encountering her boyfriend’s grown son.

    Woman sitting on couch looking stressed next to open cardboard box, reflecting a wake-up call from bumping into BF’s grown son.

    Image credits: kitzstocker / Envato (not the actual photo)

    While it was a painful experience, the woman remained grateful

    Text reading a woman bumps into boyfriend’s grown son and feels lost, second guessing herself after a wake-up call.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on white background expressing gratitude and reflection after a wake-up call involving a woman and her boyfriend’s grown son.

    Image credits: airpass

    She provided more information by responding to follow-up comments

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son and receiving an unexpected wake-up call.

    Screenshot of comments discussing a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son and a surprising wake-up call.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussion about age difference between a woman and her boyfriend’s grown son giving a wake-up call.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Likewise, people didn’t hold back with their reactions to the new developments

    A Reddit comment discussing dating age gaps and issues faced by women dating older men and grown sons.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising someone who bought 10 copies of a band’s EP, showing positive interaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing support for a woman bumping into boyfriend’s grown son and receiving a needed wake-up call.

    Screenshot of an online comment humorously addressing age with the phrase not getting any younger at 27.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from anon urging therapy and self-care after a woman bumps into her boyfriend’s grown son, calling it a wake-up call.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman’s wake-up call after bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son.

    Comment on a post giving advice about handling a breakup and mistrust in a relationship with a boyfriend's grown son involved.

    Alt text: Woman bumping into boyfriend’s grown son, facing an unexpected and eye-opening wake-up call.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman surprised after bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son, receiving an unexpected wake-up call in a casual setting

    Woman bumps into boyfriend’s grown son, sparking a wake-up call about age gaps and maturity in relationships.

    Comment on a forum discussing a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son and receiving an unexpected wake-up call.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a text comment discussing age as a red flag and caution about pursuing much older men in relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son, highlighting a wake-up call moment.

    Comment about woman bumping into boyfriend’s grown son and receiving an unexpected wake-up call about dating risks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the age gap dynamics between a woman and her boyfriend’s grown son.

    Woman bumps into boyfriend’s grown son, receiving an unexpected wake-up call about their complicated relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background discussing age differences as a red flag in relationships involving a woman and her boyfriend’s grown son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a forum post offering encouragement about aging and finding someone great, related to woman bumping into boyfriend's grown son.

    Comment praising a woman for seeing the truth and moving on, highlighting her strength and right actions.

    Text from a user describing feelings about a man acting helpful but being bitter toward family, reflecting on relationships and personal growth.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son and receiving a wake-up call.

    Woman surprised after bumping into boyfriend’s grown son, receiving an unexpected wake-up call in a casual setting.

    Commenter discussing age gap in relationships, reflecting on a woman bumping into her boyfriend’s grown son online.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT