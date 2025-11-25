ADVERTISEMENT

We will all enter adulthood, but not all of us will act with the maturity that is expected of us. It’s why society shames, even condemns, “man-child” behavior. However, many women are also guilty of the same irritating trait. 

This Reddit thread came alive recently after people described the worst “woman-child” conduct they have ever witnessed or experienced firsthand. Whether it’s feigned incompetence on simple tasks, maternal favoritism, or bride entitlement, these are characteristics anyone would want to steer clear of. 

Scroll through and see which of these qualities you find most deplorable.

#1

Man and woman in a heated discussion on a couch, illustrating signs of woman child behavior in relationships. The woman that introduces scenarios to “test” their partner. .

No_Assignment_9721 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

8points
POST
    #2

    Cluttered kitchen counter with various jars, bottles, and utensils reflecting woman child lifestyle traits. Not being able to clean after yourself.

    areporotastenet , Jason Leung/unsplash Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Young woman child lying on bed with bowl of soup, looking thoughtfully to the side in a relaxed setting Not owning up to when you were wrong.

    Resident-Pop3438 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    Woman child expressing stress while sitting on a couch in a casual gray outfit at home They have an extremely long list of "people who let them down" without the slightest bit of self awareness of why people are leaving them.

    Any-Iron9552 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    7points
    POST
    #5

    A woman expressing frustration while a man listens, illustrating behaviors of a woman child in a tense moment on the couch. Whining.

    Not communicating, but expecting someone to read your thoughts.

    Never compromising.

    Entitlement.

    Wanting things that are mutually exclusive and throwing a tantrum when you don't get it.

    Inability to control your finances without someone repeatedly bailing you out.

    DeathStarVet , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    7points
    POST
    #6

    Woman child taking a selfie outdoors wearing sunglasses and a beige coat with a mustard turtleneck sweater An obsession with social media or external validation.

    Free_Alternative6365 , Lia Den/unsplash Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    Woman child receiving a manicure, wearing a mask and casual clothes in a cozy nail salon setting. Always short of money but elaborate hairstyles, manicures and pedicures are a priority.

    OrilliaBridge , Anna Keibalo/unsplash Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Young woman with long hair enjoying the outdoors, embodying the woman child spirit in a serene moment at sunset Personally..... I think its the rhetoric of treat me like a princess.... I am a goddess...... etc no jillian you're a 32 year old acountant that works for an insurance company in garden city.

    andthrewaway1 , Annika Palmari/unsplash Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Two women pointing at astrological charts in a book, surrounded by crystals and a lit candle, woman child vibe. Using astrology as an excuse to be horrible to people.

    beesandchurgers , Polina Kuzovkova/unsplash Report

    6points
    POST
    #10

    Smiling young woman touching her hair outdoors, expressing confident and playful woman child attitude in natural light. Weaponized (childlike) incompetence and victim mentality.

    I had a best friend. We went on a trip together. When we woke up at the hotel, I made us some toast and hard boiled eggs for a quick breakfast. We sat down to eat, she looked at me and said "can you peel my egg? I don't know how".

    We were 28.

    That was when I've noticed she always does that with her romantic partners - this weird form of childlike incompetence to get them to do things for her while acting cute.

    It was really strange too, because she had no problem planning long trips or putting together large projects. She was only helpless at the mundane daily tasks, like cooking, cleaning, or holding down a job later on when she locked in a dude. And she was ALWAYS the victim.

    We are no longer friends. She got more and more exhausting as the years went by, and everyone ditched her, including her then-fiance. She still tells everyone we are big meanies who abandoned her.

    AdmirableMemory860 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Young woman with long hair in a white shirt looking pouty against a blue background, expressing woman child emotions. Pouting. Wheedling in a baby voice. just gross.

    czndra67 , Vitaly Gariev/unsplash Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Woman child unwrapping a shiny gold gift box while wearing a black sequin dress sitting indoors. Expecting in a relationship that you will be gifted nonstop by the male partner as a given because you're the girl.

    TPWilder , Kateryna Hliznitsova/unsplash Report

    6points
    POST
    #13

    Young woman in motion with blurred hair, expressing emotion in a soft neutral background, woman child concept image. Unregulated emotions.

    Ok-File-6129 , Kateryna Hliznitsova/unsplash Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Woman child holding bouquet of red roses outdoors, wearing white sunglasses and a red outfit near a tree. Demanding friends recognize their “birthday week” (or worse, their “birthday month”) insisting on elaborate hang outs, gifts and attention the entire time. It always feels very childish to me.

    andiepandee , Alireza Mirzabegi/unsplash Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Woman child holding smartphone with manicured nails and silver watch, wearing a casual graphic t-shirt outdoors. Not having custody of your kids but always posting memes on social media how’s you’re the realest mom.

    BillLaswell404 , Paul Hanaoka/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Two women sitting apart on a couch looking upset, illustrating emotional distance and woman child behavior. Jealous of their daughter so they treat her bad.

    Melodic-Judgment-855 , Curated Lifestyle/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Pregnant woman in a cozy cream sweater holding her belly indoors, reflecting themes of woman child growth and care. My sister, having a baby she had on purpose, and expecting my mother to do everything for her.

    KitchenSpite9064 , Colin + Meg/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Smiling woman with long dark hair resting her chin on hands, expressing joyful woman child energy in casual setting The baby voice when asking questions in an attempt to sound cute/innocent.

    doguillo77 , Taylor Daugherty/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Man with dreadlocks and beard showing expression of frustration and exhaustion in a dark setting related to woman child traits Oh, my favorite is the cryptic one word FB posts for attention. It's part of why I quit FB. Stuff like "Broken", "Sadness" or "Done" with no context. Waiting for someone to reply "Omg! What's wrong!?" And then they reply "I don't want to talk about it." Okay then, shut up! Please!

    Suspicious-Price5810 , Dorrell Tibbs/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Group of women celebrating outdoors with playful sunglasses and bubbly, embracing woman child style and fun vibes. Getting married and because you're the bride, expecting your loved ones to open their bank accounts or go in debt for you. Looking at things like elaborate bachelorette trips where the bridesmaids foot the bride's share of the trip.

    crazycatlady331 , tabitha turner/unsplash Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Being in a long term relationship and Thinking the man should always pay for everything.

    BillLaswell404 Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    “I’m the prize.”

    Lady, in a healthy relationship both people are “the prize” for one another.

    Western-Finding-368 Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

     "MY wedding is MY big day and needs to be perfect." .

    Long_Conclusion7057 Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Young woman smiling gently, wearing a cozy sweater with strawberry patterns, reflecting a woman child vibe. All the "I'm just a girl" nonsense. No, you're a grown adult, so act like it. The weaponozed incompetence is not cute or endearing.

    Less_Speed7481 , Hosein Sediqi/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Young woman child with long blonde hair and nose ring resting head on hand by a window in natural light. Constant self-victimising and unwillingness to do anything about your issues.

    syvzx , Alexander Grey/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Man and woman in a tense conversation, illustrating emotional moments that scream woman child behavior in relationships. Lack of accountability

    Expects special treatment simply for being a woman

    Cherry picking equality and traditional gender roles, depending on what benefits her.

    Budget-Bag867 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Young woman in casual shirt covering her face with hand, showing signs of stress or overwhelm in a workspace setting Feigned helplessness.

    astilba120 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Young woman with long hair in a bridal gown expressing confident and playful woman child energy indoors Bridezillas.

    Lanky_Rhubarb1900 , Alexander Mass/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Woman displaying woman child behavior using a credit card while a man looks on in a casual office setting. Asking men for money and then replying “just say you’re broke” when they refuse. and to add insult to injury, it’s almost always the wrong “your”.

    marisaimstoned , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Decorative wall decal with calligraphy words Live Laugh Love and butterfly above a beige couch with cushions, woman child theme. Putting a "Live Laugh Love" sticker on your wall.

    JudgeHoldenishere , amazon Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    References to being a princess, queen or talking about their power. Powerful people do not talk about it. They do not lose their stuff, ever. When frustrated, they become focused and energized. Anger is dumb. Makes you stupid.

    Focusing on appearance more than substance.

    OgrePirate Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Talking behind everyone’s back like a middle school girl when you were pushing 50.

    gotropedintothis Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    1. Excessive worry about what the folks thing.
    2. Endless drama with bosses, coworkers, the bank, the credit card company, friends, and just about everyone else on the planet. Not that she is the common denominator in all those problems.

    2a. By the way, complaining about drama all the time is a sure sign that person is all about drama.

    3. Quick temper. This applies to guys, too.

    4. The Princess Act. Any guy with brains would think it cute for about a week and then think, 'Dear God, the rest of my life could be this way.'

    5. Worry too much what other people think.

    6. Constant selfies on social media.

    7. Vaguebooking on social media.

    AnybodySeeMyKeys Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Looking down on a person's hobbies, as long as they are legal.

    Queasy-Grass4126 Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Bullying other women. Especially fat women.

    CatgemCat Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    A playful woman and man smiling by a pool table, capturing the spirit of a woman child enjoying fun moments. "I'm not like other girls.".

    Interesting_Loss_541 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Hand holding colorful Disneyland tickets featuring popular characters Pluto and Donald Duck, symbolizing woman child interests. Obsession with Disneyland.

    Immediate_Owl5910 , taylor gregory/unsplash Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Young woman experiencing stress and frustration, holding her head with both hands in a casual home setting. Speaking in a baby voice or acting helpless.

    Low-Particular-9613 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    No thoughts of her own. Just repeats stuff from social media, has a political view but can’t substantiate why.

    Blames men for her mental gaslighting. In fact blames everyone but herself

    She’s always right “I’m sorry if this offends but”

    “This has to be said”

    Dirty unkempt but ever so…”fun to be around “ apparently.

    Impossible-Curve6277 Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Constant victim mentality.

    ArmyofSkanks6 Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Disney obsessed. Not, she likes it a lot, but true EVERYTHING disney. All must be disney. Also, she can not have advanced conversations about anything but disney.

    Sithech5 Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Whining to your parents immediately for anything that may go wrong. It drives me nuts. Like your 30 years old, you can't figure out how to pay your water bill or why it's so high so your first instinct is to call your mother instead of calling the company?

    caryn1477 Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    Entitlement and expecting princess treatment.

    AmbitiousStartups Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Claiming to be an "influencer".

    Chemical-Carrot-9975 Report

    2points
    POST

