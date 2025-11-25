Scroll through and see which of these qualities you find most deplorable .

This Reddit thread came alive recently after people described the worst “woman-child” conduct they have ever witnessed or experienced firsthand. Whether it’s feigned incompetence on simple tasks, maternal favoritism , or bride entitlement, these are characteristics anyone would want to steer clear of.

We will all enter adulthood, but not all of us will act with the maturity that is expected of us. It’s why society shames, even condemns, “ man-child ” behavior. However, many women are also guilty of the same irritating trait.

#1 The woman that introduces scenarios to “test” their partner. .

#2 Not being able to clean after yourself.

#3 Not owning up to when you were wrong.

#4 They have an extremely long list of "people who let them down" without the slightest bit of self awareness of why people are leaving them.

#5 Whining.



Not communicating, but expecting someone to read your thoughts.



Never compromising.



Entitlement.



Wanting things that are mutually exclusive and throwing a tantrum when you don't get it.



Inability to control your finances without someone repeatedly bailing you out.

#6 An obsession with social media or external validation.

#7 Always short of money but elaborate hairstyles, manicures and pedicures are a priority.

#8 Personally..... I think its the rhetoric of treat me like a princess.... I am a goddess...... etc no jillian you're a 32 year old acountant that works for an insurance company in garden city.

#9 Using astrology as an excuse to be horrible to people.

#10 Weaponized (childlike) incompetence and victim mentality.



I had a best friend. We went on a trip together. When we woke up at the hotel, I made us some toast and hard boiled eggs for a quick breakfast. We sat down to eat, she looked at me and said "can you peel my egg? I don't know how".



We were 28.



That was when I've noticed she always does that with her romantic partners - this weird form of childlike incompetence to get them to do things for her while acting cute.



It was really strange too, because she had no problem planning long trips or putting together large projects. She was only helpless at the mundane daily tasks, like cooking, cleaning, or holding down a job later on when she locked in a dude. And she was ALWAYS the victim.



We are no longer friends. She got more and more exhausting as the years went by, and everyone ditched her, including her then-fiance. She still tells everyone we are big meanies who abandoned her.

#11 Pouting. Wheedling in a baby voice. just gross.

#12 Expecting in a relationship that you will be gifted nonstop by the male partner as a given because you're the girl.

#13 Unregulated emotions.

#14 Demanding friends recognize their “birthday week” (or worse, their “birthday month”) insisting on elaborate hang outs, gifts and attention the entire time. It always feels very childish to me.

#15 Not having custody of your kids but always posting memes on social media how’s you’re the realest mom.

#16 Jealous of their daughter so they treat her bad.

#17 My sister, having a baby she had on purpose, and expecting my mother to do everything for her.

#18 The baby voice when asking questions in an attempt to sound cute/innocent.

#19 Oh, my favorite is the cryptic one word FB posts for attention. It's part of why I quit FB. Stuff like "Broken", "Sadness" or "Done" with no context. Waiting for someone to reply "Omg! What's wrong!?" And then they reply "I don't want to talk about it." Okay then, shut up! Please!

#20 Getting married and because you're the bride, expecting your loved ones to open their bank accounts or go in debt for you. Looking at things like elaborate bachelorette trips where the bridesmaids foot the bride's share of the trip.

#21 Being in a long term relationship and Thinking the man should always pay for everything.

#22 “I’m the prize.”



Lady, in a healthy relationship both people are “the prize” for one another.

#23 "MY wedding is MY big day and needs to be perfect." .

#24 All the "I'm just a girl" nonsense. No, you're a grown adult, so act like it. The weaponozed incompetence is not cute or endearing.

#25 Constant self-victimising and unwillingness to do anything about your issues.

#26 Lack of accountability



Expects special treatment simply for being a woman



Cherry picking equality and traditional gender roles, depending on what benefits her.

#27 Feigned helplessness.

#28 Bridezillas.

#29 Asking men for money and then replying “just say you’re broke” when they refuse. and to add insult to injury, it’s almost always the wrong “your”.

#30 Putting a "Live Laugh Love" sticker on your wall.

#31 References to being a princess, queen or talking about their power. Powerful people do not talk about it. They do not lose their stuff, ever. When frustrated, they become focused and energized. Anger is dumb. Makes you stupid.



Focusing on appearance more than substance.

#32 Talking behind everyone’s back like a middle school girl when you were pushing 50.

#33 1. Excessive worry about what the folks thing.

2. Endless drama with bosses, coworkers, the bank, the credit card company, friends, and just about everyone else on the planet. Not that she is the common denominator in all those problems.



2a. By the way, complaining about drama all the time is a sure sign that person is all about drama.



3. Quick temper. This applies to guys, too.



4. The Princess Act. Any guy with brains would think it cute for about a week and then think, 'Dear God, the rest of my life could be this way.'



5. Worry too much what other people think.



6. Constant selfies on social media.



7. Vaguebooking on social media.

#34 Looking down on a person's hobbies, as long as they are legal.

#35 Bullying other women. Especially fat women.

#36 "I'm not like other girls.".

#37 Obsession with Disneyland.

#38 Speaking in a baby voice or acting helpless.

#39 No thoughts of her own. Just repeats stuff from social media, has a political view but can’t substantiate why.



Blames men for her mental gaslighting. In fact blames everyone but herself



She’s always right “I’m sorry if this offends but”



“This has to be said”



Dirty unkempt but ever so…”fun to be around “ apparently.

#40 Constant victim mentality.

#41 Disney obsessed. Not, she likes it a lot, but true EVERYTHING disney. All must be disney. Also, she can not have advanced conversations about anything but disney.

#42 Whining to your parents immediately for anything that may go wrong. It drives me nuts. Like your 30 years old, you can't figure out how to pay your water bill or why it's so high so your first instinct is to call your mother instead of calling the company?

#43 Entitlement and expecting princess treatment.