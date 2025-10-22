“In Shock”: Woman Is Upset After Bride-To-Be Asks Her To Pay For Her Own Bridesmaid’s Dress

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s an honor to be invited to a destination wedding. But this doesn’t change the fact that they can be incredibly expensive. And if the happy couple also demands that you dress a certain way, it can further eat into your savings. It’s a nightmare if you’re on a tight budget.

A frustrated woman, on a low income, took to Mumsnet to vent about a friend’s upcoming wedding abroad. She shared how the bride-to-be asked all the bridesmaids to wear a certain type of dress, something that she could barely afford.

RELATED:

Destination weddings can be super expensive. If you’re on an extremely tight budget, every expense counts

Upset woman counting money at desk, reflecting shock after bride-to-be asks her to pay for bridesmaid dress.

Share icon

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One bridesmaid shared her frustrations with having to buy a pricey dress for a wedding abroad. Here’s her story

Woman upset after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid dress for destination wedding in Thailand.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing financial struggles and payment decisions related to bridesmaid’s dress expenses and trip costs.

Share icon

Woman upset after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own expensive bridesmaid dress.

Share icon

Bride-to-be in red with bridesmaids in pink dresses outdoors, capturing upset emotions about bridesmaid dress payment.

Share icon

Image credits: AMISH THAKKAR / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman upset in shock after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid’s dress cost.

Share icon

Woman upset after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid dress, highlighting cultural differences and shock.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing a woman's upset reaction after being asked to pay for her own bridesmaid’s dress.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman upset and stressed after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid dress, showing shock and frustration.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Upset woman reacts after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid’s dress, causing financial stress.

Share icon

Woman upset after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid’s dress, feeling frustrated and struggling to find one.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman upset after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid dress, expressing shock and frustration.

Share icon

Image credits: confusedlady10

Woman upset and stressed after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid’s dress expenses

Share icon

Image credits: Karola G / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

If money is tight, you have to be realistic about your budget. Don’t go into debt just to keep up appearances

The reality is that there isn’t just one single tradition when it comes to the bride’s family paying for bridesmaids’ dresses at Indian weddings. Traditions can vary from family to family and region to region. So, there shouldn’t be any blanket expectations that the bride will fund your clothing purchases.

ADVERTISEMENT

That being said, it’s also a big ask for the bride-to-be to (gently) pressure others into buying the specific, expensive bridesmaids’ dresses that she has picked out.

If you have a particular aesthetic in mind, the generous thing to do would be to gift the dresses… seeing as the guests are already flying across the world for the wedding and all. Then again, funding and organizing a wedding is expensive, and the happy couple’s budget might not allow for it.

It’s natural to want to impress others. We all want to be respected, liked, admired, and so on, because we’re social animals.

It’s vital that you’re realistic about what you can and cannot afford, no matter if you’re a guest or getting married. Social pressure and societal expectations are massively important factors, yes. However, going into debt for the sake of a wedding can lead to a ton of financial problems down the line.

Be realistic about your budget. If you can’t afford the travel costs, clothes, lodgings, gifts, etc., the smart thing to do would be to apologize and say that you can’t attend. Sure, admitting this can be embarrassing, but if times are tough, you have to make sacrifices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternatively, if you feel like there’s no way that you can skip the wedding, you can look for ways to make your current savings go further.

Maybe you get your flights ahead of time, on a massive sale, and with some not-so-convenient layovers. Maybe you accidentally find a fabulous outfit that’s discounted. Maybe you opt for a slightly cheaper hotel and wedding gifts that aren’t top-of-the-line. Maybe you don’t go all-out on makeup and at the hair salon.

Bride and bridesmaids in traditional attire at an outdoor wedding, highlighting upset woman over bridesmaid dress payment.

Share icon

Image credits: Alok Verma / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Bridesmaids’ dresses can cost quite a bit of money, especially if you’re attending a traditional Indian wedding

As per Zola, the average cost of a bridesmaid’s dress is roughly $150. Meanwhile, The Knot notes that the average bridesmaid’s dress costs around $128.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Indian weddings can set you back even more. According to The Knot, being an Indian wedding bridesmaid can set you back between $100 and $800 per outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For bridesmaids, while you can choose a Western-style dress for the pre- or post-wedding activities, traditional Indian culture invites guests to get the full experience, which includes donning a lehenga or saree. Lehengas come in two pieces, typically a cropped top and a full skirt. A saree is a long wrap that encompasses the body, often made of silk and is preferred by families from western and southern India.”

The fact is, your bridesmaids are going to have different budgets, body types, and styles. So, if you want them to be comfortable, you might want to let them pick out their own outfits.

“Luckily, mismatched dresses are becoming much more popular (and create a chic wedding party look), so no one will bat an eye or wonder why your bridesmaids aren’t matching from head to toe. Give them guidelines (such as colors, fabric, and/or length) or pull together some options you love in different price ranges,” Zola suggests.

Alternatively, there’s always the option to rent dresses so that they’re more affordable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though aesthetics are important, “Try to remember that no matter what your wedding party wears, the day will still be special,” Zola reminds happy couples.

The end goal isn’t having a perfectly color-coordinated party, but to celebrate the union between two people.

What do you think, Pandas? Have you ever been to a destination wedding before? How would you feel if the happy couple insisted that you buy an expensive outfit? What do you do to stay mindful of your budget when going to weddings? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The author answered people’s questions and shared more information in the comments of her post

Screenshot of an online forum post where a woman is upset about bridesmaid dress costs requested by bride-to-be.

Share icon

Text conversation about a woman upset over paying for her own bridesmaid’s dress and managing wedding costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation about financial struggles of a woman upset after being asked to pay for her own bridesmaid dress.

Share icon

Text conversation showing woman upset about being asked to pay for her own bridesmaid’s dress and debating short-term debt.

Share icon

Woman upset after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid dress in surprising wedding cost dispute

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Screenshot of an online discussion where a woman is upset about paying for her own bridesmaid dress cost.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Upset woman frustrated after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid dress, causing financial stress.

Share icon

Woman upset after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid dress, discussing low income and single parent issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

The internet weighed in with various perspectives. Here’s what people said about the woman’s sensitive situation

Woman upset after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid dress, highlighting bridesmaid dress expenses dilemma

Share icon

Comment about bride-to-be asking bridesmaids to pay for their own dresses, expressing upset and frustration.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Upset woman reacting to bride-to-be asking her to pay for her own bridesmaid dress at a wedding event.

Share icon

Text excerpt from a user upset about being asked to pay for a bridesmaid’s dress by the bride-to-be.

Share icon

Woman upset after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid dress, expressing shock and disappointment.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation showing a woman upset after the bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid’s dress.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman upset after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid dress, expressing financial strain.

Share icon

Screenshot of a comment discussing bridesmaid dress costs and a woman upset after being asked to pay for her own dress.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text discussing feeling upset when bride-to-be asks to pay for own bridesmaid dress and budgeting concerns.

Share icon

Text message discussing a woman upset after being asked by bride-to-be to pay for her own bridesmaid’s dress.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing bridesmaid dress costs and a woman upset after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid dress.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising on paying for bridesmaid dress and other wedding expenses, discussing costs and budgeting concerns.

Share icon

User upset after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid’s dress, showing shock and frustration online.

Share icon

Text post showing a woman upset about paying for her own bridesmaid’s dress after bride-to-be’s request.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation showing a woman upset about being asked to pay for her own bridesmaid’s dress by the bride-to-be.

Share icon

Text post showing a woman upset about bride-to-be asking her to pay for her own bridesmaid’s dress.

Share icon

User upset after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid dress amid wedding costs discussion

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman upset after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid’s dress and related expenses.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman upset after bride-to-be asks her to pay for her own bridesmaid’s dress, causing shock and frustration.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing bridesmaid dress affordability and dress code advice after bride-to-be requests payment.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Upset woman reacting to bride-to-be asking her to pay for her own bridesmaid dress, showing shock and frustration.

Share icon

Comment discussing financial struggles of a bridesmaid asked to pay for her own dress by bride-to-be.

Share icon