Add post
Woman Wants To Ruin Sister’s Dress For Her Wedding, Gets Upset When She’s Told ‘No’
Family, Relationships

Woman Wants To Ruin Sister’s Dress For Her Wedding, Gets Upset When She’s Told ‘No’

A wedding dress is almost like a sacred thing. It’s associated with so many positive memories. And the odds are that you spent a pretty penny on it, as the average wedding dress can cost thousands of dollars. So, it would hurt for you to see anyone damage such an expensive, sentimental garment.

One anonymous woman asked the popular AITAH online community for some impartial advice about a particularly tense situation in her family. The author shared how her sister, who is getting married soon, wants to borrow and drastically alter her dress. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for further comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Wedding dresses often hold a lot of sentimental value. Not to mention that many brides spent a lot of money on them

Image credits: Rewan Ahmed / pexels (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how she and her sister had a falling out over her wanting to borrow and alter her wedding dress to save some cash

Image credits: SHVETS production / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Liza Summer / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Budget-Jaguar-1990

The average wedding dress costs a lot, but there are lots of ways to save cash if you’re creative and patient enough

WeddingWire notes that the average cost of a wedding dress in the United States is around $1,000, typically ranging from $280 to $1,650. Naturally, you can find dresses for way less and far more money, too. It all depends on your budget, financial goals, the idea behind your wedding, and thriftiness.

A good rule of thumb is that the simpler a dress is, the cheaper it will be. The more elaborate the design, the more it’ll hurt your wallet.

Expensive fabric with lots of fine details is, well, expensive. Other things that add to the cost of the dress include alterations, accessories, undergarments, as well as cleaning and preservation after your Big Day.

However, a study conducted by The Knot found that the average dress in 2023 cost far more, standing at around $2,000. Around a fifth of brides went with custom-made (and thus more expensive) dresses.

Of course, there are ways to get around the dilemma that the author and her sister are in without leading to massive fractures in the family. If the primary motivation for asking to borrow the dress is financial, well, there are lots of options to save money.

For one, there are tons of thrift shops and discount wedding dress stores out there. With a bit of patience, some good recommendations, and a dash of creativity, you can definitely find some wedding garb that suits you. Besides, if you plan on drastically altering the dress in the first place, then you don’t necessarily need to use someone else’s sentimental piece of clothing for that little project.

If you absolutely must have a super expensive dress to alter and aren’t willing to look for any compromises, then you can always ask your family members for some money. Your older relatives are likely to be happy to pitch in to make your Big Day even grander.

Alternatively, if their own budgets are way too tight to lend you a hand, you can always look for some other areas of your wedding where you could cut back to finance your dress.

Maybe you can save a few hundred doubloons on the decor if you go for different flowers and bunting. Maybe you decide to go for a slightly cheaper caterer. Maybe you don’t need five wedding photographers to document every single second of the ceremony and reception. There are endless trade-offs to consider here.

Being someone’s family member means respecting their boundaries, not just making demands

It’s a tough call on what to do because a lot is riding on this one dilemma. Broadly speaking, whatever the author chooses, whether to honor her boundaries or give in to the demands, is bound to affect her future relationship with her sister very much. No matter what that decision is, there are bound to be consequences. And that’s a ton of pressure.

On the one hand, the wedding dress is the author’s property, and she can do with it whatever she likes. She paid a lot of money for it. Not only that but the dress clearly has sentimental value, so she doesn’t want it to be drastically altered like her sister proposed, involving shortening and dyeing it.

There’s also the social aspect to consider. It’s not a great feeling when you’ve clearly laid out your boundaries, yet the people close to you keep pressuring you to change your mind. Relenting and giving up on those boundaries might feel like betraying yourself a bit. And it’s not a good feeling when your relatives try to manipulate you emotionally.

On the other hand (playing devil’s advocate here a bit), on an objective, cosmic scale, a dress is just a piece of clothing. At the end of the day, what truly makes us happy are the positive relationships we develop in life, not how many possessions we have. While keeping some sentimental items will remind you of the good old days, if these things aren’t used and only collect dust in the closet, are they really all that valuable?

No dress, however stylish, is worth missing a sibling’s wedding over. But this idea is a two-way street. The younger sister is mulling the possibility of not inviting the author to her wedding unless she ‘shows her support.’ Uninviting someone because they tell you ‘no’ isn’t fair. Real love means respecting each other’s boundaries, not just making sacrifices for each other all the time.

What would you personally do if you were in the author’s situation, dear Pandas? Would you continue enforcing your healthy boundaries or would you give up the dress so you could attend the wedding? Have you ever had anyone make unreasonable demands of you in the run-up to their wedding? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Most internet users were very supportive of the author standing up for herself. Here’s the advice they gave her

However, a few readers shared some less-than-popular insights. Here’s their interpretation of what happened

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Jonas Grinevičius

Jonas Grinevičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

Jonas Grinevičius

Jonas Grinevičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

rdennis avatar
R Dennis
R Dennis
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The YTAs are crazy, as usual. None of them can imagine OP's daughter or granddaughter wearing it? Even if she never has a kid, it's her dress. I won't get into the whole Wedding Industrial Complex, because that isn't relevant.

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm convinced the YTA on these type of posts are just so they can be argumentative. If something holds a lot of sentimental value for you (doesn't matter what it is) then no one should even be asking to borrow it, let alone having a tantrum because the owner said no. In this case it's pretty obvious who is the favourite child, used to getting whatever they want.

annav_2 avatar
Anna V
Anna V
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So the sister not only pressures her to give her something of great sentimental value to alter it, but actually threatens her that she won't be invited to the wedding if she doesn't comply. And the parents think that ok and that OP should agree? Oh wow... there are even YTA comments!

