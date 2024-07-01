Woman Cancels Stepdaughter’s Party After Breaking Up With Her Dad As She Knew About His Affair

ADVERTISEMENT

Infidelity can ruin relationships in a snap. In worst-case scenarios, the person betrayed may sever ties with everyone related to their ex-partner.

This is what happened in today’s story from Crafty-Row470. After breaking up with her cheating partner, she also cut communication with his 17-year-old daughter. But before the split, she had promised the teenager an extravagant 18th birthday bash.

After a round of guilt-tripping from her ex’s relatives, she asks the AITAH subreddit if she made the wrong decision.

Some relationships end bitterly

Infidelity can have a profound effect on a person’s mental state

The OP is understandably disgusted upon learning about her partner’s cheating. According to research, betrayal can have profound, lasting effects on a person’s physical and emotional state.

A 2023 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health pointed to insomnia, breathing difficulties, elevated anxiety, and depression as a result of infidelity. The authors of the research also compared the behavioral reactions to symptoms of PTSD.

The situation becomes more complicated when children are involved. Divorce coach Dr. Karen Finn described how the act of unfaithfulness affects a child.

“It undermines their entire construct of who their parents are as people,” she wrote in an article for her website.

“Infidelity creates a feeling of betrayal in children, even when they don’t know what’s happening. They are acutely intuitive and can tell when a parent’s emotional energy is being directed outside the family.”

Relationships affected by infidelity are repairable, but it comes with a caveat

People can bounce back stronger after cheating, experts say.

“80/90% of the couples we see rebuild from an affair, and most have a better relationship than pre-affair,” UK-based psychotherapist and relationship expert Tom Buckland told GQ Magazine. “The old adage of missing something when it’s gone is a driver for recovery. Sometimes pain opens the eyes to what is important.”

Rebuilding trust is the most difficult part of overcoming romantic disloyalty. Unless faced head-on, it will be a lingering issue.

“Couples have to face all the trauma, shame, and anger in a safe way, often in therapy, for the repair to work,” Buckland says. “Honesty in explaining their inner world, their feelings, and thoughts is the right way forward.”

But the situation in this story seems to be beyond repair because the ex-partner’s family also condoned his infidelity. It is understandable for the OP to completely block them from her life to save herself some dignity.

Commenters who were on the OP’s side supported her decision, while those against her felt she was punishing the kid for her father’s actions

