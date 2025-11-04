Woman Makes SIL Cry With A Reality Check: “Being A Stay-At-Home Mom Doesn’t Mean Being A Stay-In-Bed Mom”

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a new mom can be incredibly exhausting. Your body is still recovering, your hormones are all over the place, and on top of that, you’re expected to handle sleepless nights, care for your baby, manage the house, and somehow take care of yourself too. It’s a lot for anyone.

But one Redditor wasn’t too pleased with how her sister-in-law was handling things five months after giving birth. Knowing her brother worked full-time, she didn’t like finding the house messy while he cooked and she rested. So, she confronted her directly, saying she shouldn’t be a “stay-in-bed mom.”

Later, she turned to the internet to ask if she was being too harsh. Read the full story and the reactions below.

RELATED:

The woman thought her sister-in-law was spending too much time resting five months after having her baby

Woman stay-at-home mom holding baby, showing tender care and the reality of motherhood beyond just staying in bed.

Share icon

Image credits: Hollie Santos / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

So, she decided to call her out, but it didn’t quite go the way she expected

Text excerpt about a woman addressing the reality of being a stay-at-home mom versus being a stay-in-bed mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Text describing a stay-at-home mom's messy house and baby crying, reflecting challenges of being a stay-at-home mom.

Text post describing a woman confronting her SIL about stay-at-home mom responsibilities versus staying in bed.

Woman wrapped in a blanket holding a remote, reflecting on the reality of being a stay-at-home mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a stay-at-home mom reality check addressing tiredness and household expectations.

Close-up of a woman with tears in her eyes, reflecting the emotional reality of being a stay-at-home mom.

Share icon

Image credits: goffkein / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt on a light background discussing feelings about helping a brother and stay-at-home mom responsibilities.

Image credits: builtfordrama

Many new moms feel lonely and unsupported after giving birth

While exhaustion is expected when becoming a parent, it’s often hard to truly understand its depth unless you’ve lived through it yourself.

For someone like the author of the story above, seeing their sister-in-law still resting a lot five months after giving birth seemed strange. But in reality, even after nearly half a year with a baby, many new parents are still adjusting—physically, mentally, and emotionally.

One Australian study that tracked the sleep quality of 33 mothers in the first few months after childbirth found that participants showed medically significant levels of sleepiness, even after four months.

Other research paints the same picture: moms are really struggling out there. One survey found that 42% of mothers don’t receive enough support, 62% find it difficult to express their needs, especially emotional ones, and 8 in 10 get less than an hour of personal time per day.

ADVERTISEMENT

A study by the British Red Cross revealed that more than eight in ten mothers under 30 experienced loneliness at least some of the time, while 43% felt lonely all the time. Another survey showed that 90% of new moms felt lonely since giving birth, with over half saying they had no close friends. The numbers speak for themselves.

Postpartum fatigue runs deep and comes from more than just sleepless nights

As Diana Spalding, certified nurse-midwife and pediatric nurse, explained in an article for Motherly, postpartum exhaustion shouldn’t be taken lightly—it’s caused by many overlapping factors that stack on top of each other.

She also pointed out that while the postpartum recovery period is technically around six to eight weeks, that timeline only reflects how long it takes the uterus to shrink back to its pre-pregnancy size (a process called involution).

“Pregnancy and birth are arguably the most intense things our bodies ever do,” she says. “Recovery is about way more than a shrunken uterus—it involves every aspect of our physical and mental selves. We have to start looking at our transition to motherhood as a discovery of our new identities, not about bouncing back to some pre-baby version of ourselves.”

There are also plenty of other factors that can make this period even harder. For instance, up to 56% of new mothers are estimated to be anemic, which can cause dizziness, rapid heartbeat, and, of course, fatigue.

On top of that, research shows that when a baby cries, a woman’s brain enters a state of heightened alertness, while a man’s doesn’t respond in quite the same way. That constant vigilance can be completely draining.

And then there’s breastfeeding, which is practically a full-time job on its own. Producing breast milk actually uses more energy than growing the baby did during pregnancy. It burns about 500 calories a day, roughly the same as walking seven miles.

Plus, approximately 10% to 20% of women worldwide experience postpartum depression. Symptoms can include deep sadness, anger, guilt, and hopelessness, along with changes in appetite, sleep, and energy. It can make even daily tasks feel impossible.

When you put all of that together, it’s really no surprise that new moms crave rest and absolutely deserve it. What they need most isn’t judgment, but real support: from partners, friends, family, and healthcare providers. Whether that comes as a nap, a helping hand, or just someone to listen, every bit counts.

Let’s look out for our fellow moms—they’re going through far more than meets the eye.

Readers raised concerns about the mother’s mental health

Comment discussing a woman possibly having post-partum depression and needing support from parents or friends.

Comment about postpartum depression, suggesting help and conversation for stay-at-home mom facing challenges

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing postpartum depression and recommending a doctor for stay-at-home mom support.

Woman explains reality check about being a stay-at-home mom versus stay-in-bed mom in a heartfelt conversation.

Comment on SIL not stepping up and suggestion to check for postpartum depression from a supportive online user.

Many felt the author came across as insensitive for confronting her

Comment discussing postpartum depression and frustrations related to being a stay-at-home mom with a reality check.

Share icon

Reddit comment discussing stay-at-home mom reality check and household chores versus childcare responsibilities.

Text post discussing challenges of being a stay-at-home mom and reality check on motherhood responsibilities.

Comment on Reddit about stay-at-home mom struggles, hormone swings, sleepless nights, and postpartum depression discussion.

Comment discussing the exhausting reality of being a stay-at-home mom and the challenges it entails.

Text post sharing advice on parenting responsibility and challenges of being a stay-at-home mom versus stay-in-bed mom.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a brother for not helping with his baby and urging an apology to the stay-at-home mom.

Text post about signs of postpartum depression and helping a woman in crisis, highlighting stay-at-home mom reality check.

Comment discussing a sister-in-law’s long hours as a stay-at-home mom and her body still recovering at five months.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a woman, highlighting the reality check about stay-at-home moms.

Text post from a user discussing the challenges of being a stay-at-home mom and family support dynamics.

Woman giving a reality check to sister-in-law about stay-at-home mom life, highlighting it's not being a stay-in-bed mom.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the reality check about being a stay-at-home mom versus stay-in-bed mom.

Text discussion about a woman making her sister-in-law cry with a reality check about stay-at-home moms.

Text conversation about a stay-at-home mom overwhelmed with postpartum psychosis and the need for family support.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing how being a stay-at-home mom does not mean being a stay-in-bed mom.

Comment discussing reality check on being a stay-at-home mom and helping with baby, not just resting in bed

Share icon

Text on a white background discussing the challenges and realities of being a stay-at-home mom versus misconceptions about the role.

Share icon

Reddit comment discussing stay-at-home mom struggles and the reality check about being a stay-in-bed mom misconception.

Reddit comment discussing the challenges of being a stay-at-home mom and misconceptions about laziness.

Some, however, felt she was justified in speaking up

Woman talks to sister-in-law about stay-at-home mom responsibilities and reality of not staying in bed all day.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment debating stay-at-home mom responsibilities and questioning if laziness is involved.

Comment explaining frustration about stay-at-home mom duties and the reality of post-partum challenges affecting family dynamics.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the challenges of being a stay-at-home mom with a crying baby.

Comment on Reddit discussing stay-at-home mom misconceptions and whether she is lazy or has postpartum depression.

Comment discussing stay-at-home mom challenges and distinguishing between hard work and laziness in parenting roles.

Comment discussing stay-at-home mom reality check and the impact of postpartum depression and household responsibilities.

User comment emphasizing the reality check on being a stay-at-home mom, not meaning being a stay-in-bed mom.

Screenshot of a discussion highlighting challenges faced by stay-at-home moms and the reality of their responsibilities.