This Woman Turned A Car Into A Tiny Condo For Three Stray Cats
Three stray cats sitting on the hood of a car turned into a tiny condo for cats at night outdoors
Animals, Cats

This Woman Turned A Car Into A Tiny Condo For Three Stray Cats

hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy
In Bauru, São Paulo, a woman named Aninha Forti came up with a creative way to protect three stray cats — Pititico, Frajolão, and Dr. Wagner — that had been living around her condominium for years. When building rules forced residents to clear out common areas, Aninha worried the cats would lose their only shelter. So in September 2025, she bought a car, not for herself, but to serve as a safe home for the cats inside the condo’s garage.

Though the administration wasn’t thrilled, she wasn’t breaking any rules, and the residents gradually grew fond of the cats. Now the vehicle has become their house, complete with food and daily care from Aninha. Her story went viral, showing how kindness and creativity can turn a simple idea into a lifeline for animals in need.

More info: Instagram

    Meet Pititico, Frajolão, and Dr. Wagner, three stray cats who had made a condominium’s garden and lounge their home for years

    Three stray cats sitting on the hood of a black car turned into a tiny condo by a caring woman at night.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    “The cats have been here for three years. They started showing up in the condominium. The first one to arrive was Pititico (the black-nosed tabby), then Frajolão, and then Dr. Wagner. All three came in the same year,” Aninha Forti, the owner of the cat car, told Bored Panda.

    Stray cat lying on pavement near a parked car, highlighting tiny condo inspired shelter for three stray cats.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Black and white cat resting on stone floor, showcasing stray cats enjoying a tiny condo created from a car by a caring woman

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    When new rules forced residents to clear the common areas, the cats suddenly had nowhere to stay

    Two stray cats resting on pavement near a parked car in a tiny condo created for them by a woman.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Aninha Forti, a resident, couldn’t let them be displaced and wanted more than just to feed them outside

    Woman holding a stray cat wrapped in a textured green sweater, showcasing care in a tiny condo converted from a car.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Close-up of a black and white cat with golden eyes, one paw raised, representing stray cats in a tiny condo car conversion.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    A close-up of a stray cat sitting outdoors, one eye partially closed, highlighting the tiny condo created for cats.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    In September 2025, she bought a car and parked it in the garage, turning it into a cozy shelter. Food, blankets, and sunny spots made the vehicle a safe home for the cats

    Three stray cats resting comfortably inside a car converted into a tiny condo with cozy blankets and beds.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    “It was the best way I found to take care of them beyond just feeding them, because they would stay out in the open. Today, the car is like their house. Also, by the condominium rules, we couldn’t leave anything in the garage except the car, so I couldn’t leave the food bowls outside. But there was nothing in the rules preventing me from putting the food inside the car. So now the car is in the garage, and inside the car I can do whatever I want.”

    Three stray cats resting inside a car turned into a tiny condo by a woman, seen through the rear window.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Two stray cats resting comfortably inside a car converted into a tiny condo for stray cats.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Some neighbors were skeptical, and the administration wasn’t thrilled, but legally, she was allowed to do it

    This Woman Turned A Car Into A Tiny Condo For Three Stray Cats

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    According to Aninha, the residents like the cats. “Little by little, the cats won over most of the people here. Very few don’t like them, and those who don’t just stay away from the cats and vice versa. The administration of the condominium didn’t react well, but they can’t do anything. Besides being the law, I’m not breaking any condominium rules.”

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Woman with a stray cat she rescued, part of her project turning a car into a tiny condo for three cats.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    The cats quickly adapted: Pititico explores the seats, Frajolão hides in the trunk, and Dr. Wagner lounges in the sun

    Black and white cat resting comfortably in a cozy bed inside a tiny condo made from a car for stray cats.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    “The car has become their home, and I continue to take care of them every day. We are their only chance to have at least the minimum: a shelter and food. Before arriving here in the community, their lives were very hard.”

    Black and white cat resting inside a car converted into a tiny condo for stray cats, lying on a green blanket.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Light brown and white cat resting on a cozy blanket inside a car turned into a tiny condo for three stray cats.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Today, the “cat car” is a loving home, with Aninha caring for them daily

    Two black and white stray cats interacting inside a car turned into a tiny condo for cats.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Two black and white stray cats sitting outdoors near a car turned into a tiny condo for stray cats.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Woman with two stray cats sitting on a car turned into a tiny condo for stray cats in a covered parking area.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Black and white cat resting comfortably in a cozy bed inside a car turned tiny condo for stray cats.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    A small act of creativity and kindness has given these cats a safe, happy life

    Woman with long hair holding a stray cat outdoors, showcasing a tiny condo for three stray cats project.

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    Image credits: aninhaforti

    The story won hearts online

    Woman turning a car into a tiny condo, creating a cozy space for three stray cats inside the vehicle.

    Woman turning a car into a tiny condo, creating a cozy space for three stray cats inside the vehicle.

    Comment text on a white background about loving the story of a woman turning a car into a tiny condo for stray cats.

    Comment text on a white background about loving the story of a woman turning a car into a tiny condo for stray cats.

    Woman creating a tiny condo inside a car to provide shelter for three stray cats, showcasing cat rescue and care.

    Woman creating a tiny condo inside a car to provide shelter for three stray cats, showcasing cat rescue and care.

    Comment about giving cats cool names, expressing admiration for creativity in caring for stray cats turned into tiny condo.

    Comment about giving cats cool names, expressing admiration for creativity in caring for stray cats turned into tiny condo.

    Comment on social media post expressing love for buying a car for a cat, related to car turned tiny condo for cats.

    Comment on social media post expressing love for buying a car for a cat, related to car turned tiny condo for cats.

    Comment praising a woman for her kind attitude and love for animals, supporting helping stray cats.

    Comment praising a woman for her kind attitude and love for animals, supporting helping stray cats.

    Cat cute

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    How cool is that??? Very creative thinking. (Guess it's a very old car, cuz of the crank window handles.) Good for her for caring for her kitties. 😸

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    How cool is that??? Very creative thinking. (Guess it's a very old car, cuz of the crank window handles.) Good for her for caring for her kitties. 😸

