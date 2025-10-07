This Woman Turned A Car Into A Tiny Condo For Three Stray Cats

This Woman Turned A Car Into A Tiny Condo For Three Stray CatsInterview
In Bauru, São Paulo, a woman named Aninha Forti came up with a creative way to protect three stray cats — Pititico, Frajolão, and Dr. Wagner — that had been living around her condominium for years. When building rules forced residents to clear out common areas, Aninha worried the cats would lose their only shelter. So in September 2025, she bought a car, not for herself, but to serve as a safe home for the cats inside the condo’s garage.
Though the administration wasn’t thrilled, she wasn’t breaking any rules, and the residents gradually grew fond of the cats. Now the vehicle has become their house, complete with food and daily care from Aninha. Her story went viral, showing how kindness and creativity can turn a simple idea into a lifeline for animals in need.
Meet Pititico, Frajolão, and Dr. Wagner, three stray cats who had made a condominium’s garden and lounge their home for years
Image credits: aninhaforti
“The cats have been here for three years. They started showing up in the condominium. The first one to arrive was Pititico (the black-nosed tabby), then Frajolão, and then Dr. Wagner. All three came in the same year,” Aninha Forti, the owner of the cat car, told Bored Panda.
Image credits: aninhaforti
Image credits: aninhaforti
When new rules forced residents to clear the common areas, the cats suddenly had nowhere to stay
Image credits: aninhaforti
Aninha Forti, a resident, couldn’t let them be displaced and wanted more than just to feed them outside
Image credits: aninhaforti
Image credits: aninhaforti
Image credits: aninhaforti
In September 2025, she bought a car and parked it in the garage, turning it into a cozy shelter. Food, blankets, and sunny spots made the vehicle a safe home for the cats
Image credits: aninhaforti
“It was the best way I found to take care of them beyond just feeding them, because they would stay out in the open. Today, the car is like their house. Also, by the condominium rules, we couldn’t leave anything in the garage except the car, so I couldn’t leave the food bowls outside. But there was nothing in the rules preventing me from putting the food inside the car. So now the car is in the garage, and inside the car I can do whatever I want.”
Image credits: aninhaforti
Image credits: aninhaforti
Some neighbors were skeptical, and the administration wasn’t thrilled, but legally, she was allowed to do it
Image credits: aninhaforti
According to Aninha, the residents like the cats. “Little by little, the cats won over most of the people here. Very few don’t like them, and those who don’t just stay away from the cats and vice versa. The administration of the condominium didn’t react well, but they can’t do anything. Besides being the law, I’m not breaking any condominium rules.”
Image credits: aninhaforti
The cats quickly adapted: Pititico explores the seats, Frajolão hides in the trunk, and Dr. Wagner lounges in the sun
Image credits: aninhaforti
“The car has become their home, and I continue to take care of them every day. We are their only chance to have at least the minimum: a shelter and food. Before arriving here in the community, their lives were very hard.”
Image credits: aninhaforti
Image credits: aninhaforti
Today, the “cat car” is a loving home, with Aninha caring for them daily
Image credits: aninhaforti
Image credits: aninhaforti
Image credits: aninhaforti
Image credits: aninhaforti
A small act of creativity and kindness has given these cats a safe, happy life
Image credits: aninhaforti
The story won hearts online
How cool is that??? Very creative thinking. (Guess it's a very old car, cuz of the crank window handles.) Good for her for caring for her kitties. 😸
