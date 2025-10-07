This Woman Turned A Car Into A Tiny Condo For Three Stray Cats

ADVERTISEMENT

In Bauru, São Paulo, a woman named Aninha Forti came up with a creative way to protect three stray cats — Pititico, Frajolão, and Dr. Wagner — that had been living around her condominium for years. When building rules forced residents to clear out common areas, Aninha worried the cats would lose their only shelter. So in September 2025, she bought a car, not for herself, but to serve as a safe home for the cats inside the condo’s garage.

Though the administration wasn’t thrilled, she wasn’t breaking any rules, and the residents gradually grew fond of the cats. Now the vehicle has become their house, complete with food and daily care from Aninha. Her story went viral, showing how kindness and creativity can turn a simple idea into a lifeline for animals in need.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

Meet Pititico, Frajolão, and Dr. Wagner, three stray cats who had made a condominium’s garden and lounge their home for years

Three stray cats sitting on the hood of a black car turned into a tiny condo by a caring woman at night.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

“The cats have been here for three years. They started showing up in the condominium. The first one to arrive was Pititico (the black-nosed tabby), then Frajolão, and then Dr. Wagner. All three came in the same year,” Aninha Forti, the owner of the cat car, told Bored Panda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stray cat lying on pavement near a parked car, highlighting tiny condo inspired shelter for three stray cats.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

Black and white cat resting on stone floor, showcasing stray cats enjoying a tiny condo created from a car by a caring woman

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

When new rules forced residents to clear the common areas, the cats suddenly had nowhere to stay

Two stray cats resting on pavement near a parked car in a tiny condo created for them by a woman.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

ADVERTISEMENT

Aninha Forti, a resident, couldn’t let them be displaced and wanted more than just to feed them outside

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman holding a stray cat wrapped in a textured green sweater, showcasing care in a tiny condo converted from a car.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

Close-up of a black and white cat with golden eyes, one paw raised, representing stray cats in a tiny condo car conversion.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

A close-up of a stray cat sitting outdoors, one eye partially closed, highlighting the tiny condo created for cats.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2025, she bought a car and parked it in the garage, turning it into a cozy shelter. Food, blankets, and sunny spots made the vehicle a safe home for the cats

Three stray cats resting comfortably inside a car converted into a tiny condo with cozy blankets and beds.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was the best way I found to take care of them beyond just feeding them, because they would stay out in the open. Today, the car is like their house. Also, by the condominium rules, we couldn’t leave anything in the garage except the car, so I couldn’t leave the food bowls outside. But there was nothing in the rules preventing me from putting the food inside the car. So now the car is in the garage, and inside the car I can do whatever I want.”

Three stray cats resting inside a car turned into a tiny condo by a woman, seen through the rear window.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

Two stray cats resting comfortably inside a car converted into a tiny condo for stray cats.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

Some neighbors were skeptical, and the administration wasn’t thrilled, but legally, she was allowed to do it

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Aninha, the residents like the cats. “Little by little, the cats won over most of the people here. Very few don’t like them, and those who don’t just stay away from the cats and vice versa. The administration of the condominium didn’t react well, but they can’t do anything. Besides being the law, I’m not breaking any condominium rules.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with a stray cat she rescued, part of her project turning a car into a tiny condo for three cats.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

The cats quickly adapted: Pititico explores the seats, Frajolão hides in the trunk, and Dr. Wagner lounges in the sun

Black and white cat resting comfortably in a cozy bed inside a tiny condo made from a car for stray cats.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

“The car has become their home, and I continue to take care of them every day. We are their only chance to have at least the minimum: a shelter and food. Before arriving here in the community, their lives were very hard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Black and white cat resting inside a car converted into a tiny condo for stray cats, lying on a green blanket.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

ADVERTISEMENT

Light brown and white cat resting on a cozy blanket inside a car turned into a tiny condo for three stray cats.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

Today, the “cat car” is a loving home, with Aninha caring for them daily

Two black and white stray cats interacting inside a car turned into a tiny condo for cats.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

ADVERTISEMENT

Two black and white stray cats sitting outdoors near a car turned into a tiny condo for stray cats.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

Woman with two stray cats sitting on a car turned into a tiny condo for stray cats in a covered parking area.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

ADVERTISEMENT

Black and white cat resting comfortably in a cozy bed inside a car turned tiny condo for stray cats.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

ADVERTISEMENT

A small act of creativity and kindness has given these cats a safe, happy life

Woman with long hair holding a stray cat outdoors, showcasing a tiny condo for three stray cats project.

Share icon

Image credits: aninhaforti

The story won hearts online

Woman turning a car into a tiny condo, creating a cozy space for three stray cats inside the vehicle.

Share icon

Comment text on a white background about loving the story of a woman turning a car into a tiny condo for stray cats.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman creating a tiny condo inside a car to provide shelter for three stray cats, showcasing cat rescue and care.

Share icon

Comment about giving cats cool names, expressing admiration for creativity in caring for stray cats turned into tiny condo.

Share icon

Comment on social media post expressing love for buying a car for a cat, related to car turned tiny condo for cats.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment praising a woman for her kind attitude and love for animals, supporting helping stray cats.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT