Woman Keeps Ex’s Baby Because She Assumes Male Best Friend Will Step Into The Father Role
Good friends are there for you when no one else is. But even the strongest friendships have limits that can’t be crossed.
One Redditor was stunned when his longtime friend announced she was pregnant, and then went a step further by insisting he should help raise the baby as the “dad.” Even though he clearly wasn’t the father, she assumed their closeness meant he was practically like a husband already and the perfect choice for the role.
He made it clear that wasn’t going to happen—something she never expected to hear. Scroll down to see how it all played out.
The man was caught off guard when his longtime friend suddenly announced she was pregnant
But the real shock came when she said she expected him to step in as the baby’s father, even though he clearly wasn’t
Healthy boundaries are important for strong and honest friendships
There are certainly so many things we’re willing to do for our friends. It’s how we show loyalty, kindness, and care. That can mean small gestures, like helping them tidy up their place before a big event, or bigger ones, like sitting with them through grief when they lose someone they love.
But asking a friend to step into the role of a parent when they’re not actually the parent, as in this story, is a whole different ballgame. It’s bold, unexpected, and exactly the kind of situation where healthy boundaries need to be set.
As Barbara Field explains in an article for Verywell Mind, boundaries are essential for protecting your own identity and well-being. They stop others from taking advantage of you, even unintentionally, and make it clear what you can and cannot give.
Psychotherapist Laurel Healy, LCSW, put it well: “Sometimes we have friends we really like, but they make assumptions about the relationship that make us uncomfortable. They may drop by unannounced or expect to be included in everything we do. Rather than becoming resentful or letting an otherwise wonderful friend go, the most respectful thing we can do is address our differences. No rights, no wrongs.”
That’s exactly what happened here. The man valued his friend, but being asked to become a father figure for a child he didn’t father crossed a line. Rather than letting resentment build, he drew the boundary right then and there.
So, why do boundaries matter so much?
According to Verywell Mind, avoiding these conversations can create anxiety, guilt, and resentment. Without boundaries, you end up drained—constantly giving in ways that don’t feel right. And saying nothing prevents your friend from really understanding your limits.
Clear communication, on the other hand, strengthens friendships and lowers stress levels. In fact, one study cited in the article showed that friends who openly discussed challenges actually had lower cortisol, the stress hormone, than strangers did.
Setting boundaries doesn’t have to be cruel. The article suggests being clear, kind, and firm. Start by affirming the value of the friendship, use “I” statements, and explain your needs without apologizing. You might say something like, “I care about you, but I can’t take on this role,” which is both honest and compassionate.
And once the line is drawn, the key is to maintain it. If a friend resists or forgets, remind them gently. If they repeatedly ignore your boundaries, it may be time to reconsider the friendship altogether.
At the end of the day, boundaries are about making sure the relationship stays healthy for both sides. As Verywell Mind reminds us, honoring boundaries fosters empathy, respect, and stronger connections. And that’s exactly what true friendship should look like.
Commenters agreed the author had every right to respond the way he did
The OP says in the first part that his partner is his girlfriend and the next paragraph calls her his fiance. Which is it? Makes me think OP isn't being entirely truthful. There must be a past between him and his friend or possibly some cheating going on there. This type of thing just doesn't come out of nowhere.
She said she saw the OP as her husband. Not a brother or friend, her HUSBAND. He needs to bail out NOW. She's obsessed with him and is likely mentally unstable.
