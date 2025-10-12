Woman Keeps Ex’s Baby Because She Assumes Male Best Friend Will Step Into The Father Role

ADVERTISEMENT

Good friends are there for you when no one else is. But even the strongest friendships have limits that can’t be crossed.

One Redditor was stunned when his longtime friend announced she was pregnant, and then went a step further by insisting he should help raise the baby as the “dad.” Even though he clearly wasn’t the father, she assumed their closeness meant he was practically like a husband already and the perfect choice for the role.

He made it clear that wasn’t going to happen—something she never expected to hear. Scroll down to see how it all played out.

The man was caught off guard when his longtime friend suddenly announced she was pregnant

Pregnant woman smiling by window, holding a cup, reflecting on keeping baby and male best friend stepping in father role.

Image credits: evablanco (not the actual photo)

But the real shock came when she said she expected him to step in as the baby’s father, even though he clearly wasn’t

Text excerpt from a story about a woman keeping her ex's baby, assuming her male best friend will take on the father role.

Text excerpt about woman keeping ex’s baby, assuming male best friend will step into father role and help raise the child.

Woman keeps ex’s baby, assuming male best friend will take on the father role and help raise the child.

Pregnant woman and man in kitchen having a serious conversation about male best friend stepping into father role.

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

Text about woman keeping ex’s baby, assuming male best friend will step into father role and help raise child.

Text excerpt showing a man refusing to take a father role despite woman keeping ex’s baby and expecting help.

Text explaining a woman keeps ex’s baby, assuming male best friend will step into the father role despite relationship complications.

Image credits: anonymous

Healthy boundaries are important for strong and honest friendships

There are certainly so many things we’re willing to do for our friends. It’s how we show loyalty, kindness, and care. That can mean small gestures, like helping them tidy up their place before a big event, or bigger ones, like sitting with them through grief when they lose someone they love.

But asking a friend to step into the role of a parent when they’re not actually the parent, as in this story, is a whole different ballgame. It’s bold, unexpected, and exactly the kind of situation where healthy boundaries need to be set.

As Barbara Field explains in an article for Verywell Mind, boundaries are essential for protecting your own identity and well-being. They stop others from taking advantage of you, even unintentionally, and make it clear what you can and cannot give.

Psychotherapist Laurel Healy, LCSW, put it well: “Sometimes we have friends we really like, but they make assumptions about the relationship that make us uncomfortable. They may drop by unannounced or expect to be included in everything we do. Rather than becoming resentful or letting an otherwise wonderful friend go, the most respectful thing we can do is address our differences. No rights, no wrongs.”

That’s exactly what happened here. The man valued his friend, but being asked to become a father figure for a child he didn’t father crossed a line. Rather than letting resentment build, he drew the boundary right then and there.

So, why do boundaries matter so much?

According to Verywell Mind, avoiding these conversations can create anxiety, guilt, and resentment. Without boundaries, you end up drained—constantly giving in ways that don’t feel right. And saying nothing prevents your friend from really understanding your limits.

Clear communication, on the other hand, strengthens friendships and lowers stress levels. In fact, one study cited in the article showed that friends who openly discussed challenges actually had lower cortisol, the stress hormone, than strangers did.

Setting boundaries doesn’t have to be cruel. The article suggests being clear, kind, and firm. Start by affirming the value of the friendship, use “I” statements, and explain your needs without apologizing. You might say something like, “I care about you, but I can’t take on this role,” which is both honest and compassionate.

And once the line is drawn, the key is to maintain it. If a friend resists or forgets, remind them gently. If they repeatedly ignore your boundaries, it may be time to reconsider the friendship altogether.

At the end of the day, boundaries are about making sure the relationship stays healthy for both sides. As Verywell Mind reminds us, honoring boundaries fosters empathy, respect, and stronger connections. And that’s exactly what true friendship should look like.

Four male friends sitting on a hillside, overlooking a valley, symbolizing male best friend stepping into a father role.

Image credits: Matheus Ferrero (not the actual photo)

Commenters agreed the author had every right to respond the way he did

Comment discussing the unfair expectation of a male best friend to assume the father role and parenting responsibility.

Comment on a forum defending a woman keeping her ex’s baby, expecting her male best friend to assume the father role.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment by user ironwolf56 with 2.8k points, advising to run away very fast.

Alt text: Text comment discussing a woman keeping ex’s baby and assuming male best friend will step into father role.

Comment warning about potential birth certificate forgery in a woman keeping ex’s baby and assuming male best friend as father.

Reddit comment discussing a woman keeping her ex’s baby, assuming male best friend will take the father role.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman keeping her ex’s baby and expecting a male friend to take a father role.

Comment discussing a woman keeping ex’s baby and assuming male best friend will act as father figure in the relationship.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman keeping ex’s baby and assuming male best friend will be the father figure.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing strong disapproval related to woman keeping ex’s baby and male best friend stepping into father role.

Comment discussing a woman keeping her ex’s baby assuming male best friend will become the father figure.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman keeping ex’s baby, assuming a male best friend will take the father role.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman keeping her ex’s baby, assuming a male best friend will step into the father role.

Comment on a forum post discussing a woman keeping her ex’s baby, expecting male best friend to take the father role.

Woman keeps ex’s baby, assuming male best friend will take on father role, causing tension and confusion in relationships.

Text excerpt from a Reddit post about a woman dealing with a toxic friend who got pregnant and expected help raising the baby.

Comment discussing a woman keeping ex’s baby, assuming male best friend will take on father role in a difficult situation.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising open communication about a woman keeping ex’s baby and assuming a male friend will step in.

Comment discussing woman keeping ex’s baby, assuming male best friend will take on father role, with legal advice mentioned.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing assumptions about a woman keeping her ex’s baby and a male best friend stepping into the father role.

Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing a woman keeping ex’s baby and assuming male best friend will act as father.

Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a woman keeping her ex’s baby, assuming a male best friend will be father figure.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman keeping her ex’s baby, assuming a male friend will be the father figure.

Woman keeps ex’s baby assuming male best friend will step into father role, causing conflict over boundaries and responsibility.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing establishing boundaries after a woman keeps ex’s baby, trusting a male best friend.

Comment text on a forum discussing a woman keeping ex’s baby and assuming male best friend will be father figure.

Comment advising careful discussion about fatherhood and family communication in a situation involving an ex’s baby.

Comment discussing how a woman keeps ex’s baby, assuming male best friend will become father figure.

Comment text from a forum discussing a woman keeping ex’s baby and assuming male best friend will be the father figure.

