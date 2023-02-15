Mom Says She’s Getting “The Ick” For Her Partner Because She Has To Pay For Everything, Wonders If It’s Time To End The Relationship
Money isn’t everything, but it certainly does make the world go ‘round. Especially when you’re a parent and your top priority is ensuring that you can care for your little ones. But is it vital for your partner to earn the same amount that you do? Well, for some people, it is.
Below, you’ll find a post that one hard working mom recently shared on MumsNet detailing why she’s been becoming less and less attracted to her partner as of late.
Money can’t buy you happiness, but it might help your relationship become more stable
One mom shared online that she has been considering ending her relationship due to how little her partner earns
Image source: OreganoOregano
While it’s understandable not to want to pay for everything, it’s actually quite common for one partner to contribute more financially to a relationship
In the same way that we don’t choose our friends based on their level of income, we don’t choose our romantic partners in that way either. (Well, we shouldn’t!) The heart wants what the heart wants. And as it turns out, the heart does not often care about income levels, as 74% of Americans report having some sort of financial imbalance in their relationship. For many people, it doesn’t matter if their partner earns less than they do, as their relationship isn’t based on finances and there are plenty of other ways significant others can contribute to the relationship, such as taking on more household responsibilities or getting creative with dates that don’t cost much.
But for some people, such as the woman in this particular story, the financial imbalance can cause friction between partners. One might feel guilty for not being able to earn as much, while the other might become resentful that their partner cannot pay for as many activities, as many meals, cannot afford to go on as many vacations, and cannot purchase as many gifts. One partner might also feel a lot of pressure if they’re the higher earner, knowing that they are responsible for financing the majority of the relationship.
This financial imbalance can sometimes cause one partner to feel guilty and the other to feel resentful
Money consistently ranks as one of the top issues couples fight about, married or not, so it’s important to be on the same page as your partner when it comes to your financial status. And the best way to understand where one another are coming from is to just have a conversation. In a previous interview with Bored Panda, Adam Kol, aka The Couples Financial Coach, shared some tips for how couples who have a significant earning gap can keep it from affecting their relationship.
“Lean into the discomfort and talk about it. Acknowledge it out loud, and share how it feels to be on either side of the dynamic, including any fears or worries that come along with it,” Adam told Bored Panda. “Then, talk about how you can work with the dynamic so that things feel fair and equitable, understanding that ‘fair’ is hard to define and doesn’t necessarily mean equal. Keep in mind that the goal is to make things as good as possible for the family as a whole, which will give the whole conversation a better tone.”
And if you do happen to earn the same amount as your partner, you’re in the lucky minority. Because according to one study, couples who are both at the same income level are more likely to stay happily in love. One possible reason for this is “the marriage bar”, or the fact that couples are more likely to commit to getting married when they both reach a certain level of affluence. Patrick Ishizuka, a postdoctoral fellow at Cornell University’s Population Centre, has discussed this “bar” in a paper he wrote about how money can impact the stability of a relationship.
“Once couples have reached a certain income and wealth threshold, they’re more likely to marry,” Ishizuka says. “They want to have a house and a car and enough savings to have a big wedding; and they also want to have stable jobs and a steady income.”
But at the end of the day, whether the relationship will succeed or not depends on both parties’ priorities
Other concerns that might come up when one person earns significantly more are the issue of the higher earning having more power in the relationship, and the lower earner possibly feeling reliant on their significant other, even in times where they may want out of the relationship. But there are plenty of couples out there who make it work on only one income as well. In fact, nearly half of all spouses whose partner earns $250k a year or more don’t work at all. So at the end of the day, a couple’s stability depends on many factors outside of their financial earnings.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this topic in the comments below, pandas. Would it bother you if your partner earned significantly more or less than you? Or do you consider other factors to be much more important in your relationship? Feel free to continue the conversation in the comments, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing conflicts that arise when one partner earns more than the other, we recommend reading this story next!
I am really disgusted by this and by the answers given. The woman admits that the guy is great, is good with the kids, with her family, etc, but the fact that he earns less is a no-go for her. It's not even that he does not earn at all, he just earns less than she thinks he should. I think she has problems related to her previous relationship that she is not resolving and she should. At the very begining of this, the first thing she set as a condition is that her partner earns at least the same as she is. The only thing I see as strange here is that he does not chip in to the costs they have. Well, have a happy rich and lonely life lady. I'm just sorry for her daughter as it seems the guy and the kid have some really good relationship.
I agree. To use her word for it, I'm getting "the ick" from her. I am appalled by how this woman can even consider building a life with this man (who IS working, earning a decent wage, and is generally a great partner and coparent by the sound of it), and lament his SALARY of all things? When they are definitely and decidedly NOT struggling, and have only been together 8 months? What a materialistic person does one have to be for this thought to even occur to them. She definitely should end the relationship, but not for the reason she thinks.
I think that if the roles were reversed, people would go crazy over the guy being so money-centered. Then it would be fine that he was the breadwinner and her "doing what she can"
Yes, her comment, "it needs to be 50/50, OR MORE". Shows she thinks in terms of the man being the "breadwinner". She'd be happy for HIM to earn more than her, but the other way around is ick? We have not moved on as much as we thought.
Also, I know it shouldn't really be taken into account, but for decades this is what men did - they deposited all their income to their family (while the wife stayed home/took care of the kids). For the man's sake, I hope they break up. She is pushing him to be like her. Life doesn't revolve around work or making a career for everyone. Some people are happy with working less hard to have more energy for other things.
That was very well-said, Mssr de Colo!
She explains she's worked really hard to return from financial ruin thanks to her ex so, of course she's going to be worried about how a new partner handles money and their attitude to it. Nothing to do with being only interested in money. If it's potential to affect her and a daughter's lives in the future then yes, she's every right to be concerned and trust the doubt.
But SHE is earning in the top 4% of the UK income. And HE is earning. There's no financial hardship here.
Nah, he’s a good person and he works. If she’s looking for more than that….🤷🏻♂️
This relationship is definitely going to end. They've been together for only 8 months and she is feeling the "ick" or whatever it is. During the honeymoon phrase when you usually feel that everything is perfect. She is just trying to convince herself that he is so nice and sweet BUT he is not earning enough. She has a problem with it only after 8 months.
It's possible he may have decided the career he retrained for isn't what he hoped it would be, his work ethic may not be slacking off so much as burning out. Which is unfortunate, because OP appears to set great store by the commission route (good for her for making a career out of it, few people can do it long term). His motivators aren't the same as hers. This is an incompatability which may or may not be overcome
