Mom Says She’s Getting “The Ick” For Her Partner Because She Has To Pay For Everything, Wonders If It’s Time To End The Relationship
28points
People, Relationships1 hour ago

Mom Says She’s Getting “The Ick” For Her Partner Because She Has To Pay For Everything, Wonders If It’s Time To End The Relationship

Adelaide Ross and
Rasa Žilinskaitė

Money isn’t everything, but it certainly does make the world go ‘round. Especially when you’re a parent and your top priority is ensuring that you can care for your little ones. But is it vital for your partner to earn the same amount that you do? Well, for some people, it is. 

Below, you’ll find a post that one hard working mom recently shared on MumsNet detailing why she’s been becoming less and less attracted to her partner as of late.

Money can’t buy you happiness, but it might help your relationship become more stable

Image credits: puhhha (not the actual photo)

One mom shared online that she has been considering ending her relationship due to how little her partner earns

Image credits: KaterynaKet (not the actual photo)

Image source: OreganoOregano

While it’s understandable not to want to pay for everything, it’s actually quite common for one partner to contribute more financially to a relationship

In the same way that we don’t choose our friends based on their level of income, we don’t choose our romantic partners in that way either. (Well, we shouldn’t!) The heart wants what the heart wants. And as it turns out, the heart does not often care about income levels, as 74% of Americans report having some sort of financial imbalance in their relationship. For many people, it doesn’t matter if their partner earns less than they do, as their relationship isn’t based on finances and there are plenty of other ways significant others can contribute to the relationship, such as taking on more household responsibilities or getting creative with dates that don’t cost much.

But for some people, such as the woman in this particular story, the financial imbalance can cause friction between partners. One might feel guilty for not being able to earn as much, while the other might become resentful that their partner cannot pay for as many activities, as many meals, cannot afford to go on as many vacations, and cannot purchase as many gifts. One partner might also feel a lot of pressure if they’re the higher earner, knowing that they are responsible for financing the majority of the relationship.

This financial imbalance can sometimes cause one partner to feel guilty and the other to feel resentful

Image credits: insidecreativehouse (not the actual photo)

Money consistently ranks as one of the top issues couples fight about, married or not, so it’s important to be on the same page as your partner when it comes to your financial status. And the best way to understand where one another are coming from is to just have a conversation. In a previous interview with Bored Panda, Adam Kol, aka The Couples Financial Coach, shared some tips for how couples who have a significant earning gap can keep it from affecting their relationship. 

“Lean into the discomfort and talk about it. Acknowledge it out loud, and share how it feels to be on either side of the dynamic, including any fears or worries that come along with it,” Adam told Bored Panda. “Then, talk about how you can work with the dynamic so that things feel fair and equitable, understanding that ‘fair’ is hard to define and doesn’t necessarily mean equal. Keep in mind that the goal is to make things as good as possible for the family as a whole, which will give the whole conversation a better tone.”      

And if you do happen to earn the same amount as your partner, you’re in the lucky minority. Because according to one study, couples who are both at the same income level are more likely to stay happily in love. One possible reason for this is “the marriage bar”, or the fact that couples are more likely to commit to getting married when they both reach a certain level of affluence. Patrick Ishizuka, a postdoctoral fellow at Cornell University’s Population Centre, has discussed this “bar” in a paper he wrote about how money can impact the stability of a relationship. 

“Once couples have reached a certain income and wealth threshold, they’re more likely to marry,” Ishizuka says. “They want to have a house and a car and enough savings to have a big wedding; and they also want to have stable jobs and a steady income.”

But at the end of the day, whether the relationship will succeed or not depends on both parties’ priorities

Image credits: Rene Asmussen (not the actual photo)

Other concerns that might come up when one person earns significantly more are the issue of the higher earning having more power in the relationship, and the lower earner possibly feeling reliant on their significant other, even in times where they may want out of the relationship. But there are plenty of couples out there who make it work on only one income as well. In fact, nearly half of all spouses whose partner earns $250k a year or more don’t work at all. So at the end of the day, a couple’s stability depends on many factors outside of their financial earnings.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this topic in the comments below, pandas. Would it bother you if your partner earned significantly more or less than you? Or do you consider other factors to be much more important in your relationship? Feel free to continue the conversation in the comments, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing conflicts that arise when one partner earns more than the other, we recommend reading this story next!

In this case, some readers agreed with the mom that it is time to end the relationship

While others thought she was being too hard on her partner

One reader even recommended ways that the couple could try to find a healthy compromise

Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Adelaide Ross is a writer at Bored Panda. She is originally from Texas and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Acting from Oklahoma City University. In the years since her graduation, she has lived in Los Angeles, Sweden, England and now Lithuania. In her free time, Adelaide enjoys traveling, experimenting with new vegan recipes, taking long walks in parks (wearing plenty of SPF!) and crafting the perfect glass of cold brew.

Rasa Žilinskaitė
Rasa Žilinskaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Rasa is a photo editor at Bored Panda, they have a college degree in photography and are currently studying sewing. Ever since childhood Rasa was interested in visual arts, including painting, photography, knitting and so on. When not at work or studying they like to knitting, cooking and spending quality time with their cats.

Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am really disgusted by this and by the answers given. The woman admits that the guy is great, is good with the kids, with her family, etc, but the fact that he earns less is a no-go for her. It's not even that he does not earn at all, he just earns less than she thinks he should. I think she has problems related to her previous relationship that she is not resolving and she should. At the very begining of this, the first thing she set as a condition is that her partner earns at least the same as she is. The only thing I see as strange here is that he does not chip in to the costs they have. Well, have a happy rich and lonely life lady. I'm just sorry for her daughter as it seems the guy and the kid have some really good relationship.

11
11points
reply
InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree. To use her word for it, I'm getting "the ick" from her. I am appalled by how this woman can even consider building a life with this man (who IS working, earning a decent wage, and is generally a great partner and coparent by the sound of it), and lament his SALARY of all things? When they are definitely and decidedly NOT struggling, and have only been together 8 months? What a materialistic person does one have to be for this thought to even occur to them. She definitely should end the relationship, but not for the reason she thinks.

8
8points
reply
Kitti B.
Kitti B.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This relationship is definitely going to end. They've been together for only 8 months and she is feeling the "ick" or whatever it is. During the honeymoon phrase when you usually feel that everything is perfect. She is just trying to convince herself that he is so nice and sweet BUT he is not earning enough. She has a problem with it only after 8 months.

4
4points
reply
N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's possible he may have decided the career he retrained for isn't what he hoped it would be, his work ethic may not be slacking off so much as burning out. Which is unfortunate, because OP appears to set great store by the commission route (good for her for making a career out of it, few people can do it long term). His motivators aren't the same as hers. This is an incompatability which may or may not be overcome

2
2points
reply
