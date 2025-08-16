Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“This Isn’t What I Signed Up For”: Person Upset Cleaner Brings Her 10YO To Work Without Asking
Cleaner wearing gloves teaches her child to clean oven, illustrating issues when cleaner brings her 10YO to work without asking.
Relationships, Work

“This Isn’t What I Signed Up For”: Person Upset Cleaner Brings Her 10YO To Work Without Asking

The cost of childcare can be nothing less than exorbitant, running into the thousands annually – for those who can afford it. And during the summer holidays, it can leave a serious dent in your pocket if you have to pay someone to look after your kids while you work.

But what happens to the moms who simply cannot fork out a cent for a child minder, and have no family or friends to help out? One person was left thinking about this recently when their cleaner suddenly started bringing her 10-year-old to work without permission. They want to be sympathetic and understanding but at the same time, they aren’t comfortable with the child being in their home. What should they do?

RELATED:

    Many moms do the best they can for their kids with what they have available

    Image credits: innasap (not the actual photo)

    But when one cleaner tried to hold down a job while fulfilling her motherly duties, it didn’t go down well

    Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Informercera

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Informercera

    Children
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's fully normal to be taken aback, especially since the cleaner did not warn or asked OP before bring her daughter. But if the child is truly well behaved and don't cause issues (beside the ipad noise but that can be settles with earphones) then I think that asking the cleaner to stop would be perceived as rude. But boundaries DO need to be put in place, OP is still paying for that service and it is still their home.

    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does the cleaner or her company have insurance on the child if she is injured in your home? What if she pulls a TV off the stand on herself? You going to get sued?

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this might be a case of not asking permission because you know the answer might be "no." Childcare is expensive. The child is not disruptive. Women have worked with children in tow forever, because often there is no other option. Be kind, give her a break, let it go. It's temporary and brief.

