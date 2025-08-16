“This Isn’t What I Signed Up For”: Person Upset Cleaner Brings Her 10YO To Work Without Asking
The cost of childcare can be nothing less than exorbitant, running into the thousands annually – for those who can afford it. And during the summer holidays, it can leave a serious dent in your pocket if you have to pay someone to look after your kids while you work.
But what happens to the moms who simply cannot fork out a cent for a child minder, and have no family or friends to help out? One person was left thinking about this recently when their cleaner suddenly started bringing her 10-year-old to work without permission. They want to be sympathetic and understanding but at the same time, they aren’t comfortable with the child being in their home. What should they do?
Many moms do the best they can for their kids with what they have available
Image credits: innasap (not the actual photo)
But when one cleaner tried to hold down a job while fulfilling her motherly duties, it didn’t go down well
Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Informercera
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Informercera
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
It's fully normal to be taken aback, especially since the cleaner did not warn or asked OP before bring her daughter. But if the child is truly well behaved and don't cause issues (beside the ipad noise but that can be settles with earphones) then I think that asking the cleaner to stop would be perceived as rude. But boundaries DO need to be put in place, OP is still paying for that service and it is still their home.
Does the cleaner or her company have insurance on the child if she is injured in your home? What if she pulls a TV off the stand on herself? You going to get sued?
I think this might be a case of not asking permission because you know the answer might be "no." Childcare is expensive. The child is not disruptive. Women have worked with children in tow forever, because often there is no other option. Be kind, give her a break, let it go. It's temporary and brief.
It's fully normal to be taken aback, especially since the cleaner did not warn or asked OP before bring her daughter. But if the child is truly well behaved and don't cause issues (beside the ipad noise but that can be settles with earphones) then I think that asking the cleaner to stop would be perceived as rude. But boundaries DO need to be put in place, OP is still paying for that service and it is still their home.
Does the cleaner or her company have insurance on the child if she is injured in your home? What if she pulls a TV off the stand on herself? You going to get sued?
I think this might be a case of not asking permission because you know the answer might be "no." Childcare is expensive. The child is not disruptive. Women have worked with children in tow forever, because often there is no other option. Be kind, give her a break, let it go. It's temporary and brief.
28
4