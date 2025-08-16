“This Isn’t What I Signed Up For”: Person Upset Cleaner Brings Her 10YO To Work Without Asking

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost of childcare can be nothing less than exorbitant, running into the thousands annually – for those who can afford it. And during the summer holidays, it can leave a serious dent in your pocket if you have to pay someone to look after your kids while you work.

But what happens to the moms who simply cannot fork out a cent for a child minder, and have no family or friends to help out? One person was left thinking about this recently when their cleaner suddenly started bringing her 10-year-old to work without permission. They want to be sympathetic and understanding but at the same time, they aren’t comfortable with the child being in their home. What should they do?

Many moms do the best they can for their kids with what they have available

Image credits: innasap (not the actual photo)

But when one cleaner tried to hold down a job while fulfilling her motherly duties, it didn’t go down well

Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Informercera

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Informercera