Once an artwork is finished and out there, it’s no longer in the creator’s control. People interpret it in their own way, creating their own stories. While some artists hope to evoke certain emotions, we asked YetiArrow what he hopes people take from his comics. His answer was humble: a laugh, a like, maybe a subscribe.

"There’s no hidden meaning or a deeper story there than a surface-level joke that you hopefully get in 2 seconds. I hope that some reader can like my comics enough to scroll through the archive and have fun for 5 minutes.

In a real-world scenario, huh. If someone reading this can help Ukraine in any way, please do. I assume that everyone who can already does this, but if you can do more, please do. We do what we can, but we would also appreciate any help. I bet most of my readers don’t know anyone from Ukraine and don’t have a personal connection to our war. Well, if you’ve read my comics, now you do. There’s nothing about the war in the comics, but they are made by a guy from Ukraine. If you’ve read my comics, you understand me in some capacity and can relate to me. I am usually drawing my comics in the evening after work, and more often than not, Russian drones are attacking my city at the same time. Sometimes it’s rockets. I try to neatly shadow the backgrounds with a paintbrush, sometimes under the light of a power bank, because there’s no power. There’s another air raid alert, there are multiple alerts every day. I pray that my house won’t be hit. It really seems impossible that something like this is allowed to happen in our modern times. Still, we have to live through it. If anything or anyone can help us, I hope they do."

