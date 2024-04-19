ADVERTISEMENT

In the enchanting realm of wedding photography, where emotions intertwine and love takes center stage, the FdB Awards stands tall as one of the most important and prestigious awards in the world. Since 2015, it has been a beacon of excellence, celebrating the crème de la crème of nuptial captures from around the globe. As we reveal the mesmerizing winning photographs of the 2023 edition, it becomes abundantly clear that this year has set a new benchmark for the artistry and creativity encapsulated in wedding photography.

A distinguished panel of judges, comprising Yonut Poptelecan from Romania, Denise Motz from the Netherlands, and Yousuke Shimada from Japan, meticulously sifted through a staggering 1,500 submissions spanning more than 15 countries. These included submissions from Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, China, Australia, and beyond. The competition was fierce, with each entry reflecting the diverse tapestry of cultures and love stories from around the world.

