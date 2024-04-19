ADVERTISEMENT

In the enchanting realm of wedding photography, where emotions intertwine and love takes center stage, the FdB Awards stands tall as one of the most important and prestigious awards in the world. Since 2015, it has been a beacon of excellence, celebrating the crème de la crème of nuptial captures from around the globe. As we reveal the mesmerizing winning photographs of the 2023 edition, it becomes abundantly clear that this year has set a new benchmark for the artistry and creativity encapsulated in wedding photography.

A distinguished panel of judges, comprising Yonut Poptelecan from Romania, Denise Motz from the Netherlands, and Yousuke Shimada from Japan, meticulously sifted through a staggering 1,500 submissions spanning more than 15 countries. These included submissions from Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, China, Australia, and beyond. The competition was fierce, with each entry reflecting the diverse tapestry of cultures and love stories from around the world.

#1

Give Me A Natural Smile! Photo By Giuliano Lo Re

Give Me A Natural Smile! Photo By Giuliano Lo Re

Marvin B.
The winners of the FdB Awards 2024 Winter edition have truly captured the essence of love in its myriad forms. From intimate moments shared between newlyweds to grand celebrations that resonate with joy, each photograph tells a unique story that tugs at the heartstrings and leaves an indelible mark on the viewer.

This year's winning photographs are a testament to the remarkable talent and dedication of wedding photographers worldwide. Through their lenses, they have transformed fleeting moments into eternal memories, preserving the magic of love for generations to come.
#2

Shut Up! Photo By Dami Saez

Shut Up! Photo By Dami Saez

Marvin B.
#3

Here Comes The Bride And The Groom Photo By Simona Cancelli

Here Comes The Bride And The Groom Photo By Simona Cancelli

Marvin B.
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Despite the record-high levels of air pollution, the celebration continued.

As we raise a toast to the artists who make love tangible through their craft, let us also celebrate the stories that continue to inspire us all. The FdB Awards serves as a reminder that love knows no boundaries and that it is beautifully captured through the lens of the most esteemed photographers in the world.

Cheers to a world united by love and captured magnificently through the lens of the Premios FdB!
#4

Let The Veil Fly! Photo By Mike Dumonceau

Let The Veil Fly! Photo By Mike Dumonceau

Marvin B.
#5

Want To Ride With Me? Photo: Alberto Ramirez

Want To Ride With Me? Photo: Alberto Ramirez

Marvin B.
#6

Darling, Are You Sure This Is The Path To The Reception? Photo By Fabio Miglio

Darling, Are You Sure This Is The Path To The Reception? Photo By Fabio Miglio

Marvin B.
#7

Who Invited The Seagulls? By Mike Dumonceau

Who Invited The Seagulls? By Mike Dumonceau

Marvin B.
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
4 minutes ago

... and the bride wound up wearing more white than expected.

#8

Unexpected Moments. Photo By Gaetano Pipitone

Unexpected Moments. Photo By Gaetano Pipitone

Marvin B.
Add photo comments
#9

Kids Will Be Kids Photo By Carmelo Ucchino

Kids Will Be Kids Photo By Carmelo Ucchino

Marvin B.
#10

I Think I Will Take A Nap Here... Photo By Marco Miglianti

I Think I Will Take A Nap Here... Photo By Marco Miglianti

Marvin B.
#11

Show Me Your Face :-) Photo By Rafael Ramajo

Show Me Your Face :-) Photo By Rafael Ramajo

Marvin B.
#12

A Famous Painting By Goya Photo By Ada Maldonado

A Famous Painting By Goya Photo By Ada Maldonado

Marvin B.
#13

I Bet You Cannot Spit As High As Me. Photo By Fran Ortiz

I Bet You Cannot Spit As High As Me. Photo By Fran Ortiz

Marvin B.
#14

It's Raining, But Who Bothers! Photo By Marcelo Dias

It's Raining, But Who Bothers! Photo By Marcelo Dias

Marvin B.
#15

Jumping Groom Photo By Carmen Queralt

Jumping Groom Photo By Carmen Queralt

Marvin B.
Add photo comments
#16

Don't Cry Baby! Photo By Gabriel Fuselli

Don't Cry Baby! Photo By Gabriel Fuselli

Marvin B.
#17

A Glitch In The Matrix Photo By David Copado

A Glitch In The Matrix Photo By David Copado

Marvin B.
#18

I Hope It Is The Right Size Photo By Erika Fayolle

I Hope It Is The Right Size Photo By Erika Fayolle

Marvin B.
#19

Hands With A Story. Photo By Jorge Elisburu

Hands With A Story. Photo By Jorge Elisburu

Marvin B.
#20

The Hand-Some Bride Photo By Raul Gori

The Hand-Some Bride Photo By Raul Gori

Marvin B.
#21

Sorry, The Bride Is Now Busy... Photo By Victor Sarabia

Sorry, The Bride Is Now Busy... Photo By Victor Sarabia

Marvin B.
#22

Who Wants The Buquet? Photo By Noelia Ferrera

Who Wants The Buquet? Photo By Noelia Ferrera

Marvin B.
#23

Just Want To Try This! Photo By Barbara Fabbri

Just Want To Try This! Photo By Barbara Fabbri

Marvin B.
#24

Red Is The Colour Of Love. Photo By Davu Novoa

Red Is The Colour Of Love. Photo By Davu Novoa

Marvin B.
#25

The Groom Has Lost His Head! Photo By Ismael Peña

The Groom Has Lost His Head! Photo By Ismael Peña

Marvin B.
#26

Emotions Photo By Marta Monés

Emotions Photo By Marta Monés

Marvin B.
#27

Let's Go This Way Or The Other Way? Photo By Simona Cancelli

Let's Go This Way Or The Other Way? Photo By Simona Cancelli

Marvin B.
#28

Your Love Is Like Rain In The Desert. Photo By Gaetano Pipitone

Your Love Is Like Rain In The Desert. Photo By Gaetano Pipitone

Marvin B.
#29

Makeup Fantasy Photo By Bris Lemant

Makeup Fantasy Photo By Bris Lemant

Marvin B.
#30

My Love Is Like A Volcano Photo By Pedro Alvarez

My Love Is Like A Volcano Photo By Pedro Alvarez

Marvin B.
