The 30 Most Incredible Wedding Photos Of 2024 Selected By Premios FdB (New Pics)
In the enchanting realm of wedding photography, where emotions intertwine and love takes center stage, the FdB Awards stands tall as one of the most important and prestigious awards in the world. Since 2015, it has been a beacon of excellence, celebrating the crème de la crème of nuptial captures from around the globe. As we reveal the mesmerizing winning photographs of the 2023 edition, it becomes abundantly clear that this year has set a new benchmark for the artistry and creativity encapsulated in wedding photography.
A distinguished panel of judges, comprising Yonut Poptelecan from Romania, Denise Motz from the Netherlands, and Yousuke Shimada from Japan, meticulously sifted through a staggering 1,500 submissions spanning more than 15 countries. These included submissions from Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, China, Australia, and beyond. The competition was fierce, with each entry reflecting the diverse tapestry of cultures and love stories from around the world.
Give Me A Natural Smile! Photo By Giuliano Lo Re
The winners of the FdB Awards 2024 Winter edition have truly captured the essence of love in its myriad forms. From intimate moments shared between newlyweds to grand celebrations that resonate with joy, each photograph tells a unique story that tugs at the heartstrings and leaves an indelible mark on the viewer.
This year's winning photographs are a testament to the remarkable talent and dedication of wedding photographers worldwide. Through their lenses, they have transformed fleeting moments into eternal memories, preserving the magic of love for generations to come.
Shut Up! Photo By Dami Saez
Here Comes The Bride And The Groom Photo By Simona Cancelli
As we raise a toast to the artists who make love tangible through their craft, let us also celebrate the stories that continue to inspire us all. The FdB Awards serves as a reminder that love knows no boundaries and that it is beautifully captured through the lens of the most esteemed photographers in the world.
Cheers to a world united by love and captured magnificently through the lens of the Premios FdB!
Let The Veil Fly! Photo By Mike Dumonceau
Want To Ride With Me? Photo: Alberto Ramirez
Darling, Are You Sure This Is The Path To The Reception? Photo By Fabio Miglio
Who Invited The Seagulls? By Mike Dumonceau
Unexpected Moments. Photo By Gaetano Pipitone
Kids Will Be Kids Photo By Carmelo Ucchino
I Think I Will Take A Nap Here... Photo By Marco Miglianti
Show Me Your Face :-) Photo By Rafael Ramajo
A Famous Painting By Goya Photo By Ada Maldonado
I Bet You Cannot Spit As High As Me. Photo By Fran Ortiz
It's Raining, But Who Bothers! Photo By Marcelo Dias
Jumping Groom Photo By Carmen Queralt
Don't Cry Baby! Photo By Gabriel Fuselli
A Glitch In The Matrix Photo By David Copado
I Hope It Is The Right Size Photo By Erika Fayolle
Hands With A Story. Photo By Jorge Elisburu
The Hand-Some Bride Photo By Raul Gori
Sorry, The Bride Is Now Busy... Photo By Victor Sarabia
Who Wants The Buquet? Photo By Noelia Ferrera
Just Want To Try This! Photo By Barbara Fabbri
Red Is The Colour Of Love. Photo By Davu Novoa
The Groom Has Lost His Head! Photo By Ismael Peña
Emotions Photo By Marta Monés
Let's Go This Way Or The Other Way? Photo By Simona Cancelli
Your Love Is Like Rain In The Desert. Photo By Gaetano Pipitone
Makeup Fantasy Photo By Bris Lemant
My Love Is Like A Volcano Photo By Pedro Alvarez
