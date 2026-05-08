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Photography is often described as “writing with light,” but some of the most powerful images are shaped by darkness instead. Shadows can create mystery, tension, emotion, and atmosphere — turning ordinary scenes into unforgettable moments.

For the latest edition of AAP Magazine, themed Shadows, All About Photo invited photographers from around the world to explore the creative power of light and darkness. The result is a striking collection of images where shadows are not just background elements, but the heart of the story.

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