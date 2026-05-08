AAP Magazine Announces The 25 Winning Shadow-Themed Photographs
Photography is often described as “writing with light,” but some of the most powerful images are shaped by darkness instead. Shadows can create mystery, tension, emotion, and atmosphere — turning ordinary scenes into unforgettable moments.
For the latest edition of AAP Magazine, themed Shadows, All About Photo invited photographers from around the world to explore the creative power of light and darkness. The result is a striking collection of images where shadows are not just background elements, but the heart of the story.
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The Second Place Winner Is Federico Borobio (Argentina) With The Series 'Chronicles Of Earthquake Street And Other Magical Alleys'
The 25 winning photographers, representing 11 countries across 4 continents, offer wildly different interpretations of the theme. From cinematic street scenes and poetic silhouettes to bold graphic compositions and intimate documentary moments, the selected works reveal how shadows can conceal, reveal, and completely transform a photograph.
The overall winner is Derry Ainsworth with the series Highs & Lows. Second Place went to Federico Borobio for Chronicles of Earthquake Street and Other Magical Alleys, while Third Place was awarded to Bernice Williams for Shadow Catching.
The Third Place Winner Is Bernice Williams (United States) With The Series 'Shadow Catching'
The Smokescreen From The Series 'In Hiding' By Jozef Macak
The remaining winners include photographers from France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Finland, Brazil, Australia, Slovakia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — each bringing a unique perspective to the theme.
Together, these images prove one thing: sometimes shadows say more than light ever could.