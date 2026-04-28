20 Stunning Winning Photos From The GDT Nature Photographer Of The Year 2026
The German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) has announced the winners of its annual “Nature Photographer of the Year 2026” competition, celebrating some of the most breathtaking wildlife and nature photography captured by its members. Open exclusively to GDT photographers, the contest highlights exceptional talent and unique perspectives from across the natural world.
This year’s top honor went to Luca Lorenz from Berlin, a member of the GDT Youth Group, whose striking image of a snow hare in the Alps earned him the title of “GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2026.” His winning shot, along with other standout entries, showcases the beauty, fragility, and diversity of nature through powerful visual storytelling.
Scroll down to explore the winning photos and see the incredible moments captured in this year’s competition.
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Category Winner, Other Animals: Practice Makes Perfect By Jens Cullmann
Runner-Up, Nature's Studio: Lava Dragon By Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove
9th Place, Birds: Popular Nesting Spot By Marte Engelbrecht
Runner-Up, Birds: Eurasian Curlew In Front Of Jade Weser Port By Christian Kosanetzky
5th Place, Mammals: Nocturnal Patrol By Ivo Niermann
7th Place, Birds: Dragon Scales By Jan Sohler
5th Place, Birds: Golden Darter By Rahul Sachdev
Category Winner, Prize Of The Jury: Shelter At The Ice Hole By Roy Müller
9th Place, Special Category: Staredown By Julius Stratmann
6th Place, Mammals: Elephant Backdrop By Jan Piecha
Category Winner, Birds: Black-Headed Gull By Radomir Jakubowski
Overall Winner, Mammals: White On White B Y Luca Lorenz
"It was my first encounter with this remarkable creature. High above the treeline in the Swiss Alps, I was traversing a steep, snow-covered slope with my friends Levi Fitze and Marc Siegle when we spotted it—an alpine hare—sitting some 30 metres below us, sheltered from wind and drifting snow at the entrance to a small rock hollow. For a long time, I observed the hare as it sat practically motionless, perfectly camouflaged with its white winter coat, gazing out across the distant Alpine peaks. Using a long exposure combined with intentional camera movement, I sought to capture the animals visual fusion with the landscape. Even at close range with a telephoto lens, this approach allowed me to preserve the hare's elusive presence, while fine streaks in the frame evoke the movement of snow sweeping across the stark landscape.
Is it not astonishing and beautiful that such a delicate animal can thrive for months in an environment defined by rock, ice and snow? This thought preoccupied me as I patently watched the scene, quietly shivering in the cold despite multiple layers of clothing.
I am fascinated by how perfectly alpine hares are adapted to mountainous habitats. Their seasonal coat moult—from brown in summer to white in winter—provides effective camouflage year-round, at least until recently. Climate change is increasingly disrupting this balance. The phenomenon known as “colour mismatch” is becoming more frequent: when the hares transition to their white winter coats before the first snowfall, they are conspicuously exposed against the dark ground and thus far more vulnerable to predators such as golden eagles and foxes. Conversely, late-season snowfalls in spring can also prove problematic when hares have already switched to their brown coats.
It means great deal to me that an image of such an unassuming species can draw so much attention. Alpine hares are deeply important to me and, in light of the significant challenges facing the species, raising awareness and supporting research into these extraordinary animals is more important than ever."
5th Place, Special Category: Foggy Morning By Christoph Kaula
4th Place, Nature's Studio: Twelve Rainbow Swirls By Maximilian Fellermann
Category Winner, Plants And Fungi: Green Lines By Tobias Richter
9th Place, Mammals: Subterranean Artwork By Linus Reimschüssel
Runner-Up,| Mammals: Shelter By Preeti John
5th Place, Plants And Fungi: Curled Up By Martin Wurzbacher
Category Winner, Landscapes: Frozen Forest By Eike Christian Wolff
Runner-Up, Special Category: Ancient Rivals By Amit Eshel
A lot of false colour here. When people change the colour of a photo, you have to wonder what else have they changed.
A lot of false colour here. When people change the colour of a photo, you have to wonder what else have they changed.