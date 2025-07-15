Wildlife photography is all about patience, timing, and a deep love for nature. Every month, The Artist Gallery holds photo contests for both amateur and professional photographers, giving them a chance to show off their best work, and the results are always stunning.

This time, we're highlighting the winners of the 2025 Wildlife Photography Awards. From powerful portraits of wild animals to breathtaking moments in nature, these images capture the raw beauty of the animal world. Scroll down to see the most captivating shots chosen from hundreds of entries!

More info: theartistgallery.art | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Honorable Mention: "Frustrated" By Barbara Case, USA

Close-up of a brown bear lying on rocky ground in a stunning wildlife photo from 2025 awards collection.

"A young Alaskan Coastal Brown Bear is frustrated that breakfast is late."

The Artist Gallery Awards Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    1st Place: "The Turtle Throne" By Louis Richter, Australia

    Underwater wildlife photo of a turtle resting on a coral reef surrounded by small colorful fish in deep blue ocean.

    "This is a photo taken on the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia. I came across this green sea turtle lying perfectly on a plate coral surrounded by chromis."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Honorable Mention: "The Pinch" By Fabi Fregonesi, Brazil

    Close-up of a fish surrounded by coral, showcasing stunning wildlife photography from the 2025 awards collection.

    "Not a common photo of anemone fish and shrimp. I have never seen a photo with the shrimp on top of the fish's head. This scene was so quick that I was only able to take this photo and a second later the shrimp was already far from the fish."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Honorable Mention: "A Little Help From A Friend" By Valerie Neumann, USA

    Two spotted hyenas in a grassy field, one licking the other, showcasing stunning wildlife photography.

    "A hyena getting cleaned up by a friend."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Honorable Mention: "Slippery Descent" By Nikita Chicherin, Germany

    Arctic fox descending a snowy slope in a stunning wildlife photo from the 2025 awards collection.

    "Arctic foxes are built for winter, but even they have to tread carefully. This one was making its way down a steep, snowy slope along the Icelandic coast - one cautious step at a time, sending powder flying with each move. Nature’s version of a slippery slope."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    3rd Place: "I've Got It" By Barbara Case, USA

    Brown bear running through shallow water creating splashes in a stunning wildlife photo from 2025 awards collection.

    "An Alaskan Coastal Brown Bear plows through the water as it chases a salmon."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    2nd Place: "Jungle Rule" By Xiaoping Lin, China

    Egret catching a fish in water, a stunning wildlife photo showcasing nature's raw moments from the 2025 awards.

    "On the turbulent sea surface, as soon as the egret caught a small fish, the fierce big fish rushed out of the water, opened its big mouth, and prepared to snatch the small fish. Under the law of the jungle, where the weak prey, who would the small fish belong to?"

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Honorable Mention: "The Dive" By Fabi Fregonesi, Brazil

    Underwater view of a bird diving into a school of fish captured in stunning wildlife photos from the 2025 awards.

    "A bird and its dive to hunt sardines during the Sardine Run in South Africa. This time the sardines were able to escape."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Honorable Mention: "Sunrise Hunter" By Charles Janson, USA

    Great grey owl in mid-flight with wings spread wide, featured in stunning wildlife photos from 2025 awards.

    "I observed this owl's movements from before sunrise until the moment that the sun rose above a wooded hill. Once it began to hunt, the owl was lit up from behind by the sun and set off against the dark woods."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Honorable Mention: "A Mother's Love" By Miguel Bellido Lopez, Spain

    Stunning wildlife photo of a mother giraffe nuzzling her baby in a golden field, showcasing natural animal bonding moments.

    "Love is an universal language, specially mother's love which is reflected in every species around the globe."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Honorable Mention: "Lunch Time" By Fabi Fregonesi, Brazil

    A group of dolphins swimming underwater near a school of fish in stunning wildlife photography.

    "A pod of dolphins work together to bring a school of sardines to the shallow waters so they could hunt them. This photo was shot seconds before the hunt frenzy. Location: Port St Johns, South Africa, during the Sardine Run."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Honorable Mention: "Set Sail" By Fabi Fregonesi, Brazil

    A stunning wildlife photo of a large school of fish swimming over a sunken ship underwater.

    "This is the wreck Virgo, in Recife, Brazil. It was sunk in 2017 to be a dive site and is 25 meters from another wreck. That day, a school of fish formed a shape like a sail, making the wreck feel alive and ready to sail. I captured the moment just before the fish scattered. It felt magical."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Honorable Mention: "Sunset Ascent" By Mike Rigney, USA

    Two dolphins leaping out of the ocean at sunset in stunning wildlife photos from 2025 awards.

    "Bottlenose dolphins jumping in the Gulf of California in Baja California, Mexico."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Honorable Mention: "Limelight" By Jayakumar Mn, United Arab Emirates

    Cheetah cub walking through golden grassland at sunset, showcasing stunning wildlife in natural habitat.

    "This cute Cheetah cub was playing with its siblings in the early morning golden light in Masai Mara. Spotting my camera, he paused and looked straight at me. His inquisitive eyes, posture, and fluffy fur illuminated by the golden backlight put him in the limelight."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Honorable Mention: "Plastic Nest" By Paul Eijkemans, South Korea

    Close-up of a small fish resting on colorful paper tubes in a stunning wildlife photo from the 2025 awards.

    "A goby deposited her eggs on a piece of plastic in the water. It shows the problem of garbage on our oceans. Shot in Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Honorable Mention: "Away From The Pride" By Jayakumar Mn, United Arab Emirates

    Close-up of a majestic lion walking in dim light, showcasing stunning wildlife photography from the 2025 awards.

    "This regal black-maned big cat is hunting alone during a morning photo shoot in Masai Mara. The golden hour light enhanced the ochre on his mane. He seemed like an outcast, persistently wandering away from his pride."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Honorable Mention: "Grace In Stillness" By Jayakumar Mn, United Arab Emirates

    Cheetah sitting quietly in tall grass, showcasing stunning wildlife photography from the 2025 awards collection.

    "The lone Cheetah pauses in golden grass, embodying elegance, focus, and wild serenity."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Honorable Mention: "In The Liquid Mirror" By Richard Verroen, The Netherlands

    Young hawk with wings raised near calm water, showing a clear reflection in stunning wildlife photography.

    "A Sparrowhawk is drinking at a pond, reflecting in the water."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Honorable Mention: "The Backward Glance" By Turgay Uzer, USA

    Wild African painted dog standing on rocky ground captured in stunning wildlife photo with soft blurred background.

    "Zimbabwe's Mana Pools National Park is currently home to several breeding packs of African Wild Dogs, one of the rarest carnivores of Africa. I approached a pack on foot while carrying heavy camera gear. This dog gave me a short backward glance before joining its packmates."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Honorable Mention: "The Fever" By Kaushiik Subramaniam, United Kingdom

    A group of stingrays swimming underwater captured in a stunning wildlife photo with high contrast and detail.

    "This is what it looks like to be in the middle of a stingray tornado. This fever of rays was cruising through the shallows, on the hunt for their next meal."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Honorable Mention: "Zambezi Sunset" By Turgay Uzer, USA

    Elephant walking near water during a golden sunset in a stunning wildlife photos landscape from 2025 awards.

    "A lone elephant walks along the Zambezi river at sunset in Zimbabwe's Mana Pools. The natural beauty of the area's sunsets is often enhanced by smoke from wild fires. The Zambezi river separates Zimbabwe from Zambia, the mountains of which are visible in the image."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Honorable Mention: "Windy Brothers" By Charles Janson, USA

    Two majestic lions resting on the ground under a cloudy sky in a stunning wildlife photo from 2025 awards.

    "Under a cloudy Serengeti sky, two adult male lions rest at midday. Most likely they are brothers or half-brothers, who cooperate in defending the pride from other males. This pair was soon joined by the pride's females and cubs."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Honorable Mention: "Egret Dance" By Beth Walker, Australia

    Two stunning white egrets in mid-air captured in a breathtaking wildlife photo from the 2025 awards.

    "These 2 Egrets were both fighting for the same fish. I don't know who came off with the prize."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Honorable Mention: "Giraffes Under Acacia" By Paolo Ameli, Italy

    Black and white photo of giraffes standing under a large tree in a stunning wildlife scene from 2025 awards.

    "Giraffes feed mainly on tree branches because their long height and elongated neck allow them to easily reach the leaves and buds located in the upper parts of trees. This type of feeding, called "browsing", helps them exploit food resources inaccessible to other herbivores."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Honorable Mention: "Painting In The Sky" By Rodger Novak, Switzerland

    A stunning wildlife photo showing a massive flock of birds creating a dynamic shape in the sky at the 2025 awards.

    "A flock of alpine dunlins paints the horizon. Captured on the island of Sylt, where birds become brushstrokes and silence becomes motion."

    The Artist Gallery Awards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!