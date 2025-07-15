These Stunning Wildlife Photos From The 2025 Awards Might Take Your Breath Away (25 Pics)
Wildlife photography is all about patience, timing, and a deep love for nature. Every month, The Artist Gallery holds photo contests for both amateur and professional photographers, giving them a chance to show off their best work, and the results are always stunning.
This time, we're highlighting the winners of the 2025 Wildlife Photography Awards. From powerful portraits of wild animals to breathtaking moments in nature, these images capture the raw beauty of the animal world. Scroll down to see the most captivating shots chosen from hundreds of entries!
More info: theartistgallery.art | Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Honorable Mention: "Frustrated" By Barbara Case, USA
"A young Alaskan Coastal Brown Bear is frustrated that breakfast is late."
1st Place: "The Turtle Throne" By Louis Richter, Australia
"This is a photo taken on the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia. I came across this green sea turtle lying perfectly on a plate coral surrounded by chromis."
Honorable Mention: "The Pinch" By Fabi Fregonesi, Brazil
"Not a common photo of anemone fish and shrimp. I have never seen a photo with the shrimp on top of the fish's head. This scene was so quick that I was only able to take this photo and a second later the shrimp was already far from the fish."
Honorable Mention: "A Little Help From A Friend" By Valerie Neumann, USA
"A hyena getting cleaned up by a friend."
Honorable Mention: "Slippery Descent" By Nikita Chicherin, Germany
"Arctic foxes are built for winter, but even they have to tread carefully. This one was making its way down a steep, snowy slope along the Icelandic coast - one cautious step at a time, sending powder flying with each move. Nature’s version of a slippery slope."
3rd Place: "I've Got It" By Barbara Case, USA
"An Alaskan Coastal Brown Bear plows through the water as it chases a salmon."
2nd Place: "Jungle Rule" By Xiaoping Lin, China
"On the turbulent sea surface, as soon as the egret caught a small fish, the fierce big fish rushed out of the water, opened its big mouth, and prepared to snatch the small fish. Under the law of the jungle, where the weak prey, who would the small fish belong to?"
Honorable Mention: "The Dive" By Fabi Fregonesi, Brazil
"A bird and its dive to hunt sardines during the Sardine Run in South Africa. This time the sardines were able to escape."
Honorable Mention: "Sunrise Hunter" By Charles Janson, USA
"I observed this owl's movements from before sunrise until the moment that the sun rose above a wooded hill. Once it began to hunt, the owl was lit up from behind by the sun and set off against the dark woods."
Honorable Mention: "A Mother's Love" By Miguel Bellido Lopez, Spain
"Love is an universal language, specially mother's love which is reflected in every species around the globe."
Honorable Mention: "Lunch Time" By Fabi Fregonesi, Brazil
"A pod of dolphins work together to bring a school of sardines to the shallow waters so they could hunt them. This photo was shot seconds before the hunt frenzy. Location: Port St Johns, South Africa, during the Sardine Run."
Honorable Mention: "Set Sail" By Fabi Fregonesi, Brazil
"This is the wreck Virgo, in Recife, Brazil. It was sunk in 2017 to be a dive site and is 25 meters from another wreck. That day, a school of fish formed a shape like a sail, making the wreck feel alive and ready to sail. I captured the moment just before the fish scattered. It felt magical."
Honorable Mention: "Sunset Ascent" By Mike Rigney, USA
"Bottlenose dolphins jumping in the Gulf of California in Baja California, Mexico."
Honorable Mention: "Limelight" By Jayakumar Mn, United Arab Emirates
"This cute Cheetah cub was playing with its siblings in the early morning golden light in Masai Mara. Spotting my camera, he paused and looked straight at me. His inquisitive eyes, posture, and fluffy fur illuminated by the golden backlight put him in the limelight."
Honorable Mention: "Plastic Nest" By Paul Eijkemans, South Korea
"A goby deposited her eggs on a piece of plastic in the water. It shows the problem of garbage on our oceans. Shot in Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia."
Honorable Mention: "Away From The Pride" By Jayakumar Mn, United Arab Emirates
"This regal black-maned big cat is hunting alone during a morning photo shoot in Masai Mara. The golden hour light enhanced the ochre on his mane. He seemed like an outcast, persistently wandering away from his pride."
Honorable Mention: "Grace In Stillness" By Jayakumar Mn, United Arab Emirates
"The lone Cheetah pauses in golden grass, embodying elegance, focus, and wild serenity."
Honorable Mention: "In The Liquid Mirror" By Richard Verroen, The Netherlands
"A Sparrowhawk is drinking at a pond, reflecting in the water."
Honorable Mention: "The Backward Glance" By Turgay Uzer, USA
"Zimbabwe's Mana Pools National Park is currently home to several breeding packs of African Wild Dogs, one of the rarest carnivores of Africa. I approached a pack on foot while carrying heavy camera gear. This dog gave me a short backward glance before joining its packmates."
Honorable Mention: "The Fever" By Kaushiik Subramaniam, United Kingdom
"This is what it looks like to be in the middle of a stingray tornado. This fever of rays was cruising through the shallows, on the hunt for their next meal."
Honorable Mention: "Zambezi Sunset" By Turgay Uzer, USA
"A lone elephant walks along the Zambezi river at sunset in Zimbabwe's Mana Pools. The natural beauty of the area's sunsets is often enhanced by smoke from wild fires. The Zambezi river separates Zimbabwe from Zambia, the mountains of which are visible in the image."
Honorable Mention: "Windy Brothers" By Charles Janson, USA
"Under a cloudy Serengeti sky, two adult male lions rest at midday. Most likely they are brothers or half-brothers, who cooperate in defending the pride from other males. This pair was soon joined by the pride's females and cubs."
Honorable Mention: "Egret Dance" By Beth Walker, Australia
"These 2 Egrets were both fighting for the same fish. I don't know who came off with the prize."
Honorable Mention: "Giraffes Under Acacia" By Paolo Ameli, Italy
"Giraffes feed mainly on tree branches because their long height and elongated neck allow them to easily reach the leaves and buds located in the upper parts of trees. This type of feeding, called "browsing", helps them exploit food resources inaccessible to other herbivores."
Honorable Mention: "Painting In The Sky" By Rodger Novak, Switzerland
"A flock of alpine dunlins paints the horizon. Captured on the island of Sylt, where birds become brushstrokes and silence becomes motion."