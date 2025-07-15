Wildlife photography is all about patience, timing, and a deep love for nature. Every month, The Artist Gallery holds photo contests for both amateur and professional photographers, giving them a chance to show off their best work, and the results are always stunning.

This time, we're highlighting the winners of the 2025 Wildlife Photography Awards. From powerful portraits of wild animals to breathtaking moments in nature, these images capture the raw beauty of the animal world. Scroll down to see the most captivating shots chosen from hundreds of entries!

