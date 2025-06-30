ADVERTISEMENT

Photographer Joe Neely has a way of finding beauty in the ordinary. The latest images we’re sharing today show wild animals simply going about their daily lives – and yet, each moment Joe captures feels a little bit magical.

These aren’t rare or dramatic encounters. They’re quiet, candid glimpses of nature just as it is – unposed, unscripted, and full of wonder.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you might also enjoy our previous post featuring some of Joe’s earlier work. But for now, scroll down and explore the peaceful side of the wild, one honest moment at a time.

More info: Instagram | jmneelyphotography.com | Facebook

Close-up of a yawning lioness showcasing unforgettable wildlife captured by a skilled wildlife photographer.

    #2

    Close-up of a giraffe with its tongue out captured in an unforgettable wildlife moment against a blue sky background

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    LOVE those purple tongues. I fed a giraffe many, many years ago at a zoo and I still remember the purple tongue and those soft whiskery lips. Giraffes are truly incredible.

    #3

    Close-up of a young cougar cub with blue eyes in its natural habitat, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments.

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    It is really rude that all baby animals are adorable, especially wild baby animals that we have no business in wanting to touch and pet and cuddle. Darn your cuteness, you baby animals!

    #4

    Mother deer gently licking its fawn in a close moment captured in unforgettable wildlife photography.

    #5

    Close-up of a horse partially hidden behind green foliage, capturing an unforgettable wildlife moment in nature.

    #6

    Adult horse gently nuzzling a resting foal in a natural wildlife setting, captured in a stunning wildlife moment.

    #7

    Close-up of a sea lion with closed eyes on mossy rocks, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments captured by a photographer.

    #8

    Macro close-up of a tiny spider on a frog's eye showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments in nature photography.

    #9

    Close-up of a young wild animal's face with detailed eyes and fur, showcasing unforgettable wildlife photography moments.

    #10

    Close-up of a lioness in dramatic lighting showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments captured by a photographer.

    angelab_1
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Big cat, or domestic cat aside, if you see this look.... you are about to be a snack.

    #11

    Close-up of a white bird capturing a fish in its beak, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments in nature photography.

    #12

    Mountain goats grazing on grass in a natural habitat, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments captured by a photographer.

    #13

    White wolf pup sitting against a rock, captured in a memorable wildlife moment by a nature photographer.

    #14

    Close-up of a male lion with a majestic mane, showcasing unforgettable moments featuring wildlife in natural habitat.

    #15

    Bald eagle perched on a bare tree branch showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments captured by a photographer.

    #16

    Zebra walking through tall grass during sunset, showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments captured by a photographer.

    #17

    Close-up of a pelican preening feathers on a rock, showcasing unforgettable moments featuring wildlife in natural habitat.

    #18

    Close-up of a tiger's eye and striped fur showcasing unforgettable wildlife captured by a wildlife photographer.

    #19

    Two lions touching heads closely in a tender wildlife moment captured by a skilled photographer in nature.

    #20

    Close-up of a red fox showcasing wildlife in a stunning, unforgettable natural portrait captured by a skilled photographer.

    #21

    Close-up of a cheetah resting on grass, showcasing wildlife in unforgettable moments captured by a photographer.

    #22

    Close-up of a young monkey nursing, showcasing intimate wildlife moments captured by the photographer.

    ceecee_2
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Vervet monkey. We had them raid our guava and mango trees when I lived in Uganda. Used to really annoy William and Susie our 2 wire haired fox terriers who were not tree climbers.

    #23

    Close-up of a lioness and a black panther captured in an unforgettable wildlife moment in natural sunlight.

    #24

    Close-up of a green grasshopper resting on a pink flower, showcasing unforgettable moments featuring wildlife in nature.

    #25

    Close-up of a black raven with glossy feathers captured in sharp detail, highlighting unforgettable wildlife moments in nature.

    #26

    Close-up of a wild owl with bright yellow eyes showcasing unforgettable wildlife moments in natural habitat.

    ceecee_2
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    We had an African Horned Owl who took up residence on the back porch roof. Huge and magnificent bird. There was a colony of white mice (escapees) that lived in the woodpile close by so he chose his residence well!

