This Photographer Captured 26 Unforgettable Moments Featuring Wildlife (New Pics)
Photographer Joe Neely has a way of finding beauty in the ordinary. The latest images we’re sharing today show wild animals simply going about their daily lives – and yet, each moment Joe captures feels a little bit magical.
These aren’t rare or dramatic encounters. They’re quiet, candid glimpses of nature just as it is – unposed, unscripted, and full of wonder.
If you haven’t seen it yet, you might also enjoy our previous post featuring some of Joe’s earlier work. But for now, scroll down and explore the peaceful side of the wild, one honest moment at a time.
LOVE those purple tongues. I fed a giraffe many, many years ago at a zoo and I still remember the purple tongue and those soft whiskery lips. Giraffes are truly incredible.
It is really rude that all baby animals are adorable, especially wild baby animals that we have no business in wanting to touch and pet and cuddle. Darn your cuteness, you baby animals!