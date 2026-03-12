40 Incredible Photos Awarded In Previous Years Of The Wildlife Photographer Of The Year Contest
Every year, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition reminds us how powerful photography can be when it comes to telling the story of the natural world. Organized by the Natural History Museum in London, it is widely considered one of the most prestigious wildlife photography competitions in the world, attracting thousands of photographers from across the globe.
For this post, we selected 40 extraordinary photographs awarded in previous editions of the competition. These remarkable images capture unforgettable moments in the wild—from dramatic predator-prey encounters to quiet, intimate scenes between animals and their young
Many of the photographs reveal the fragile beauty of wildlife in untouched habitats, while others highlight the growing challenges animals face as human activity continues to reshape the planet. Together, they offer a powerful glimpse into both the wonder and vulnerability of life in the natural world.
Behind every image is not only technical skill, but also patience, persistence, and deep respect for nature. Wildlife photographers often spend days, weeks, or even months waiting for the right moment to unfold, sometimes in harsh or unpredictable conditions.
Photo by Yongqing Bao.
Photo by Ashleigh Scully.
Meanwhile, the latest edition of the competition is currently capturing the attention of audiences worldwide through the People’s Choice Award. This special category invites the public to vote for their favorite image from a selection of outstanding finalists.
Voting is open to everyone and will close next Wednesday, with the winner set to be officially announced on March 25.
Until the new People’s Choice winner is revealed, these award-winning photographs from previous years offer a powerful reminder of why the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition continues to inspire millions of people around the world. Each image tells a story, celebrating the beauty, drama, and delicate balance of life in the wild.
Photo by Ayala Fishaimer.
Photo by Ganesh H Shankar.
Photo by Tim Laman.
Photo by Sergey Gorshkov.
Photo by Bruno D'Amicis.
Photo by Kim Hui Yu.
Photo by Steve Winter.
Photo by Christian Ziegler.
Photo by Martin Buzora.
Photo by Samual Stone.
Photo by Neil Anderson.
Photo by Suzi Eszterhas.
Photo by Matthew Smith.
Photo by Martin Gregus.
Photo by Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod.
Photo by Gil Wizen.
Photo by Claire Waring.
Photo by Petr Bambousek.
Photo by Jonny Armstrong.
Photo by Brent Stirton.
Photo by Robin Darius Conz.
Photo by Karine Aigner.
Photo by Andria Hautamaki.
Photo by Douglas Gimesy.
Photo by Steve Levi.
Photo by Dhyeu Shah.
Photo by Caitlin Henderson.
Photo by Sebastian Di Domenico.
Photo by Ariel Fields.
Photo by Emily Garthwaite.
Photo by Brent Stirton.
Photo by Aaron Gekoski.
Photo by Adam Hakim Haga.
Photo by Jo-Anne McArthur.
Photo by Arshdeep Singh.
Photo by Brent Stirton.