Every year, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition reminds us how powerful photography can be when it comes to telling the story of the natural world. Organized by the Natural History Museum in London, it is widely considered one of the most prestigious wildlife photography competitions in the world, attracting thousands of photographers from across the globe.

For this post, we selected 40 extraordinary photographs awarded in previous editions of the competition. These remarkable images capture unforgettable moments in the wild—from dramatic predator-prey encounters to quiet, intimate scenes between animals and their young

More info: Instagram | Facebook | nhm.ac.uk | x.com