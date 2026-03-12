ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition reminds us how powerful photography can be when it comes to telling the story of the natural world. Organized by the Natural History Museum in London, it is widely considered one of the most prestigious wildlife photography competitions in the world, attracting thousands of photographers from across the globe.

For this post, we selected 40 extraordinary photographs awarded in previous editions of the competition. These remarkable images capture unforgettable moments in the wild—from dramatic predator-prey encounters to quiet, intimate scenes between animals and their young

More info: Instagram | Facebook | nhm.ac.uk | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

Photo by Charlie Hamilton James.

nhm_wpy Report

14points
POST

Many of the photographs reveal the fragile beauty of wildlife in untouched habitats, while others highlight the growing challenges animals face as human activity continues to reshape the planet. Together, they offer a powerful glimpse into both the wonder and vulnerability of life in the natural world.


Behind every image is not only technical skill, but also patience, persistence, and deep respect for nature. Wildlife photographers often spend days, weeks, or even months waiting for the right moment to unfold, sometimes in harsh or unpredictable conditions.
RELATED:
    #2

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Yongqing Bao.

    nhm_wpy Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Ashleigh Scully.

    nhm_wpy Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, the latest edition of the competition is currently capturing the attention of audiences worldwide through the People’s Choice Award. This special category invites the public to vote for their favorite image from a selection of outstanding finalists.


    Voting is open to everyone and will close next Wednesday, with the winner set to be officially announced on March 25.


    Until the new People’s Choice winner is revealed, these award-winning photographs from previous years offer a powerful reminder of why the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition continues to inspire millions of people around the world. Each image tells a story, celebrating the beauty, drama, and delicate balance of life in the wild.
    #4

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Ayala Fishaimer.

    nhm_wpy Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Ganesh H Shankar.

    nhm_wpy Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Tim Laman.

    nhm_wpy Report

    9points
    POST
    #7

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Gil Wizen.

    nhm_wpy Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Sergey Gorshkov.

    nhm_wpy Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Bruno D'Amicis.

    nhm_wpy Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Kim Hui Yu.

    nhm_wpy Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Steve Winter.

    nhm_wpy Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Christian Ziegler.

    nhm_wpy Report

    6points
    POST
    #13

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Martin Buzora.

    nhm_wpy Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Samual Stone.

    nhm_wpy Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Neil Anderson.

    nhm_wpy Report

    6points
    POST
    #16

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Suzi Eszterhas.

    nhm_wpy Report

    6points
    POST
    #17

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Matthew Smith.

    nhm_wpy Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Martin Gregus.

    nhm_wpy Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod.

    nhm_wpy Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Gil Wizen.

    nhm_wpy Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Claire Waring.

    nhm_wpy Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Petr Bambousek.

    nhm_wpy Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Jonny Armstrong.

    nhm_wpy Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Brent Stirton.

    nhm_wpy Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Robin Darius Conz.

    nhm_wpy Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Karine Aigner.

    nhm_wpy Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Andria Hautamaki.

    nhm_wpy Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Douglas Gimesy.

    nhm_wpy Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Steve Levi.

    nhm_wpy Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Dhyeu Shah.

    nhm_wpy Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Caitlin Henderson.

    nhm_wpy Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Sebastian Di Domenico.

    nhm_wpy Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Ariel Fields.

    nhm_wpy Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Emily Garthwaite.

    nhm_wpy Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Brent Stirton.

    nhm_wpy Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Aaron Gekoski.

    nhm_wpy Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Adam Hakim Haga.

    nhm_wpy Report

    1point
    POST
    #38

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Jo-Anne McArthur.

    nhm_wpy Report

    1point
    POST
    #39

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Arshdeep Singh.

    nhm_wpy Report

    1point
    POST
    #40

    40 Incredible Wildlife Photos That Won Awards In Previous Years Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

    Photo by Brent Stirton.

    nhm_wpy Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!