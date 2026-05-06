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Marie Lavallee’s art brings together several chapters of her life: a childhood love of painting, years spent working with jewelry and metals, and a deep fascination with birds, woodland creatures, color, and texture. Originally from Quebec City, Canada, Marie first found comfort and creative direction through painting classes at Sylvia Araya’s Painting Academy. Although her path later led her into the jewelry industry after studying goldsmithing at George Brown College, painting eventually found its way back into her life in a more personal and expressive form.

Today, Marie’s mixed media works often combine detailed animal subjects with gold or copper leaf, transparent layers of color, metallic accents, and carefully chosen textures. Birds are at the heart of much of her work, from California quails and roadrunners to barn owls and barn swallows, which fascinated her as a child. Inspired by the elegance of traditional bird painting, she gives wildlife art a contemporary twist by placing finely rendered subjects against peaceful modern backgrounds, often painted on birch wood panels with rounded corners and distinctive teardrop-shaped design elements.

Now based in Southern California, Marie continues to explore the quiet magic of the natural world while expanding her practice to include woodland creatures. Her work balances careful observation with whimsy, sparkle, and a sense of connection between the animal and the person looking at it.

Scroll down to see Marie’s paintings, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

More info: wittyarttudio.com | Instagram | saatchiart.com

Image credits: Marie Lavallee

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“The Jockey”

“The Jockey”

Marie Lavallee Report

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    #2

    “Love At First Bite”

    “Love At First Bite”

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    #3

    “Acceleratii Incredibus Gigantum”

    “Acceleratii Incredibus Gigantum”

    Marie Lavallee Report

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    #4

    “Mr. Fancy Pants”

    “Mr. Fancy Pants”

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    #5

    “In The Blindspot”

    “In The Blindspot”

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    #6

    “Chickadee On Top”

    “Chickadee On Top”

    Marie Lavallee Report

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    #7

    “Riveting Gaze”

    “Riveting Gaze”

    Marie Lavallee Report

    6points
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    #8

    “Communication”

    “Communication”

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    #9

    “Orange Boossom”

    “Orange Boossom”

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    #10

    “Big Crow, Little Raven”

    “Big Crow, Little Raven”

    Marie Lavallee Report

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    #11

    “Golden Hour”

    “Golden Hour”

    Marie Lavallee Report

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    #12

    “The Play Date”

    “The Play Date”

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    #13

    “Finch Fiesta”

    “Finch Fiesta”

    Marie Lavallee Report

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    #14

    “Awesome Twosome”

    “Awesome Twosome”

    Marie Lavallee Report

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    #15

    “A Wee Magpie”

    “A Wee Magpie”

    Marie Lavallee Report

    4points
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    #16

    “Balance And Simplicity”

    “Balance And Simplicity”

    Marie Lavallee Report

    3points
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    #17

    “Spring Is Coming!”

    “Spring Is Coming!”

    Marie Lavallee Report

    3points
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    #18

    “Airborne Gem”

    “Airborne Gem”

    Marie Lavallee Report

    3points
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    #19

    “Trail Blazer”

    “Trail Blazer”

    Marie Lavallee Report

    3points
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    #20

    “The Whistle Stop”

    “The Whistle Stop”

    Marie Lavallee Report

    3points
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    #21

    “Kindred Spirits”

    “Kindred Spirits”

    Marie Lavallee Report

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    #22

    “Pelican And Tern”

    “Pelican And Tern”

    Marie Lavallee Report

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    #23

    “Marsh Madness”

    “Marsh Madness”

    Marie Lavallee Report

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    #24

    “Slow Poke”

    “Slow Poke”

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