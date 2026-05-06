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Marie Lavallee’s art brings together several chapters of her life: a childhood love of painting, years spent working with jewelry and metals, and a deep fascination with birds, woodland creatures, color, and texture. Originally from Quebec City, Canada, Marie first found comfort and creative direction through painting classes at Sylvia Araya’s Painting Academy. Although her path later led her into the jewelry industry after studying goldsmithing at George Brown College, painting eventually found its way back into her life in a more personal and expressive form.

Today, Marie’s mixed media works often combine detailed animal subjects with gold or copper leaf, transparent layers of color, metallic accents, and carefully chosen textures. Birds are at the heart of much of her work, from California quails and roadrunners to barn owls and barn swallows, which fascinated her as a child. Inspired by the elegance of traditional bird painting, she gives wildlife art a contemporary twist by placing finely rendered subjects against peaceful modern backgrounds, often painted on birch wood panels with rounded corners and distinctive teardrop-shaped design elements.

Now based in Southern California, Marie continues to explore the quiet magic of the natural world while expanding her practice to include woodland creatures. Her work balances careful observation with whimsy, sparkle, and a sense of connection between the animal and the person looking at it.

Scroll down to see Marie’s paintings, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

More info: wittyarttudio.com | Instagram | saatchiart.com

Image credits: Marie Lavallee