Wild West (13 Pics)

In the vast stillness of the Californian desert, time stands still. Faded diners, forgotten motels, and sun-bleached cars become silent witnesses to stories that once were. Through my lens, I explore the poetry of emptiness—places where beauty lingers in decay and memory floats in the dry air like a mirage.

Each frame is a fragment of a dream: cinematic, nostalgic, and suspended between past and present.

This series is not about what remains, but about what has vanished—the invisible echoes of lives, journeys, and illusions left behind at the end of the road.

