Keep reading to find out what science actually says, what’s real, what’s exaggerated, and how to understand the signals your body might be sending.

So, is this actually real?

The replies included stories of headaches, gut issues, anxiety, insomnia, even lupus and vulvodynia — symptoms that mysteriously eased once the relationship ended.

The conversation recently blew up after TikToker @theworkoutwitch asked people to share the symptoms they experienced. The post racked up over 9.6 million views in a week, with over thirty thousand comments, mostly from women.

There’s a growing number of stories around “body rejection”— when your nervous system seems to push back against a relationship through physical symptoms.

People can be allergic to a lot of things — food , pollen, and pets. But what if you could be allergic to a person? Not in the literal, medical sense, but in a way where your body just doesn’t react well to them.

#1 He wanted to have a baby with me, I stopped getting my period, didn't get it for almost a year...got it 2 weeks after we broke up.

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#2 I hate to say it, but I was the ugliest I’ve ever been in my entire life.

Recently, a similar TikTok went viral after podcast host Lyss shared that her “body was rejecting the relationship” with her ex. She said that she experienced symptoms like stomach aches and anxiety for no plausible reason. It’s also quite common nowadays to see terms like “nervous system response,” “trauma bonds,” “gut feeling,” or “the body keeps score” on social media. They’re all hinting at the same core idea that our bodies are deeply tuned into our emotional world. ADVERTISEMENT

#3 For some reason I can’t fall asleep unless I’m facing away from him.

#4 Suffered from insomnia the entire relationship… 12 years of not sleeping well. The first night I slept in my own bed in my own place… slept like a baby and for 2 years haven’t suffered from insomnia. Lost all the weight I gained 12 yrs in one summer without trying, skin cleared, and turns out I’m not as introverted as I thought…

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Saying your body can reject a person is a bit of an oversimplification, but the idea behind it isn’t totally amiss either. ADVERTISEMENT The body responds to signals from your brain, and the brain is constantly scanning your environment for any signs of stress or danger. So, when something feels off for a long time, it can trigger a chronic stress response. “It is essential to understand that the concept of the body rejecting someone, whether they're family, friend, or romantic partner, is often used in a metaphorical sense, rather than a literal one. When someone says their body rejected a person, they usually mean they experienced strong negative emotions, or physical sensations in response to that person's presence or actions,” clinical psychologist Dr Gilbert Chalepas said.

#5 I was diagnosed with lupus… We divorced. I moved away and within six months all of my symptoms were gone. Explain that one!!

#6 My eye twitched for almost a year straight. I went to therapy and told the doctor about it. Sent him packing and my eye stopped twitching within a week.

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#7 Never slept, gained so much weight, the anxiety was through the roof, moon face, constant crying. After we broke up I lost 40 pounds and my round face fat in 2 1/2 months.

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According to research, our bodies release stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline to help us cope. But when that stress sticks around for weeks or months, those same systems don’t switch off properly. That’s when physical symptoms can start to creep in. Over time, this can affect our sleep, digestion, and even our immune system and energy levels. In simple terms, our body is basically reacting to how a relationship is making us feel over time. “When someone is in an unhealthy relationship where the power dynamic is skewed, their body may respond with stress, anxiety, or other negative emotions. This is not the body rejecting the person, but rather a natural reaction to a challenging or harmful situation,” Chalepas explains. ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Kept getting shorter at each annual check-up. Left him and returned to my pre-marriage height within a year. Coincidentally, I kept making myself metaphorically smaller to make the marriage work.

#9 Got pregnant and miscarried and could not get pregnant again. Was told I was infertile. A year into my new relationship I was pregnant and now have two beautiful kids.

#10 I just looked 50 and I’m actually 24.

Relationship stress can also alter our hormones, heart and blood pressure, and immune system. A study reviewing how partners “get under each other’s skin” describes these effects as “pathways from troubled relationships to poor health.” It found that chronic relationship stress can send our bodies into survival mode. Repeated emotional strain activates stress pathways in the brain and body, which can lead to ongoing inflammation and hormonal imbalance. This stress can also lead to accelerated biological aging.

#11 I kept getting UTIs and BV. Haven’t had any issues since we broke up 6 years ago.

#12 Hives constantly. Thought it was the laundry, the dog, food.... No, I was literally allergic to him.

#13 I started getting really bad stomach and pelvic pain whenever we were getting down, he called his mam about it and she asked to speak to me. She said "darling, that's your gut. trust your gut". His MOTHER.

It’s a bit unfair to blame all your constipation problems on your partner, though. Sometimes, your own internal patterns play a role too. We’re talking about past experiences in particular, whether from childhood or earlier relationships. They can actually shape how your body reacts in the present. Studies have found that people with a history of trauma experience more frequent physical symptoms because their stress-response system is more sensitive to triggers. Trauma can also affect how we connect with our partners, how we communicate, and how safe we feel. Something as small as a delayed text, a missed call, or a certain shift in your partner’s tone might hit harder because it rubs into older wounds.

#14 I was farting constantly.

#15 His natural scent became UNBEARABLE.

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#16 Absolutely hated being touched and I use to be a super touchy person.

Our body doesn’t wait for a big, dramatic fight or screaming matches to react. Even subtle, everyday things like tone of voice, emotional distance, or the general mood can be enough to activate the stress system. We also constantly read micro-signals from other people, such as facial expressions, posture, or shifts in their emotions or energy. While you might not consciously label these as red flags, your nervous system is still picking them up in real time. That’s why sometimes you may feel tense or tired around someone without being able to logically explain why. Some people call this intuition. But it’s actually your body actively trying to protect you from harm based on both present cues and past experiences.

#17 Literally got so constipated every time we got back together.

#18 Anxiety attacks, losing hair, my armpits smelled like pico de gallo.

If you’re trying to understand whether a relationship is taking a toll on you, these are some physical signs that experts say can show up in the body. One common signal is your nervous system staying constantly on edge. This can show up as a faster heartbeat, tightness in your chest, a knotted stomach, or sudden waves of exhaustion that don’t match what you’ve done that day. Some people also notice feeling unusually drained after spending time with their partner, even if nothing particularly bad happened. “We’re not meant to stay in survival mode, and so this means poor sleep, increased anxiety, mood disturbances, longer term, decreased interest in things that are usually a source of pleasure, and impaired ability to focus, concentrate, and perform,” says clinical psychologist and couples therapist Phoebe Rogers. “Unresolved pain, gastrointestinal, skin, or immunity concerns (without an identifiable physical explanation) may be attempting to alert you that your body is not feeling safe, whether emotionally or physically,” she adds.

#19 I was so anxious all of the time and was constantly angry over everything.

#20 Girl I started having 3 periods a month.

Not every physical symptom means a relationship needs to end though. Sometimes things settle once communication improves and boundaries are set. Some therapists suggest simple grounding habits like journaling, breathwork, or even therapy, just to understand your normal baseline better. It is also important to distinguish between intuitive feelings and objective judgments when trying to figure out whether a relationship is healthy or not. And of course, if symptoms are persistent or getting worse, it’s always worth checking in with a doctor to rule out anything medical.

#21 I found I liked it when he wasn’t home and my whole body would go into survival mode when he would get home.

#22 I gained so much weight and the light in my eyes faded. Everyone noticed.

It’s easy to lose your sense of self in a relationship, especially when you start adjusting so much that your own needs fade into the background. That’s why staying connected to yourself matters most. Pay attention to how you feel and what drains you. Your brain is constantly telling your body what unsettles you and what puts you at ease, so listen to those cues.

#23 I became allergic to my wedding ring.

#24 From Niagara falls to Sahara Dessert.

#25 I thought I was asexual.

#26 I got cancer twice while dating him.

#27 These suddenly appeared on my feet one day.

#28 I cried more when I was with him then when we broke up.

#29 My deodorant randomly stopped working. So I got a new brand. Also didn’t work. Tried a third brand. We stopped talking, those same deodorants work perfectly fine now. Like literally what is that.

#30 Shingles. I got freaking shingles

#31 I literally slept through 75% of our relationship because my brain would’ve rather been unconscious than talk to him.

#32 THE MOON FACE IS SO LEGIT!



Tea: high cortisol, always stressed, stress eating. So bad.

#33 Umm, I threw up after the first kiss.

#34 Moon face and sweating in my sleep. Like waking up drenched. Haven’t sweat in my sleep since I left.

#35 Music didn’t sound the same when I was with him. I pretty much stopped jamming out, when music is a big part of my life.

#36 I was unmotivated, although I was always productive. I stopped reading books and I was depressive.

#37 Full on eczema all over my body and neck and then we stopped talking and it went away.

#38 Would wake up in the middle of the night next to my husband not knowing who they were. I would silently freak out and run to the bathroom. I’d slowly wake up and realize it was my husband. Happened for years. Turned out I didn’t know who he was at all.

#39 Low libido and exhaustion constantly.

#40 I started losing my hair.

#41 ACNE although I didn’t change any skincare products or anything different in my diet. As soon as I left him it cleared up instantly.

#42 I thought I didn’t want kids….i guess just not with him.

#43 As a calm person, I become feral LITERALLY. I become someone I can’t even recognize totally the worst.

#44 Had people making fun of my laugh after we broke up and realized nobody had heard me ACTUALLY laugh for 2 years.

#45 My healed piercings began rejecting my earrings.

#46 Went to the dentist they told me my gums were extremely swollen and said it’s caused from crying all the time 😭 never looked at that man so fast.

#47 I was CONSTANTLY crying like just randomly I would get so upset and I never knew why until I found out he was cheating on me.

#48 Yeast infections every day for over a year. The second we broke up. Gone. Got back together. Came back that week. Broke up. Haven't had one since.

#49 Actual migraines, vomiting episodes and ear infections. They were so frequent. I've have had three migraines since I left, but no ear infections or vomiting episodes. It's been two years.

#50 My face card started declining.

#51 Getting nightmares when sleeping next to him. Or being unable to sleep at all.

#52 The worst anxiety I’ve ever experienced in my life.

#53 My ear just started to act up and I couldn’t hear his nonsense anymore.

#54 Dissociated so bad i barely remember a single thing.

#55 My first reaction was crying when we first kissed.

#56 As a certified everywhere&anywhere sleeper I couldn't fisically sleep next to him. I would turn and toss all night.

#57 After a contentious trip with my ex, I thought I got a sunburn on my upper arms. Nope. It was keratosis pilaris that has never cleared up. It’s been 27 years!

#58 I got an auto immune disease and went blind.

#59 I puked from 2-8am the morning of our wedding.

#60 Thought I hated kissing. Turns out I just hated kissing him.

#61 I threw up almost every time I was gonna hang out with him.

#62 I was depressed, on anti depressants… after the break up etc I realised that I didn’t actually need them, I wasn’t depressed, it was living with him what caused the symptoms!!

#63 My voice shut down completely all of a sudden. I could not say any word.

#64 I had tonsillitis every single week.

#65 A vague sense of inexplicable rage and discomfort that always made me sit up straighter than necessary, I only ever noticed when he’d left that I was finally settling down again.

#66 Developed psoriasis almost immediately after dating completely covered my body. Got divorced 10 years later. Psoriasis cleared up.

#67 No appetite. Like whatsoever. I was lucky if I ate one full meal a day.

#68 We lived together & I would purposely take the long way home or stop for “errands” to not see him.

#69 A simple text from him would send me into a blind rage.

#70 I started wanting to go home to my mom. I was 21.