Woman Admits To Cheating Multiple Times For “Variety,” Husband Tells Her Parents Everything Then Leaves

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He’s never had an issue with his wife going on girls nights and knows to expect her home around 2am. When she hadn’t arrived by 3, he started to worry, especially since his texts were going unanswered.

His says his wife finally “stumbled in” around 6:47am and immediately, he knew something was wrong. What he didn’t realize was just how fast his marriage would unravel, after she finally woke up and revealed what her girls nights had really entailed over the past few years.

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He was worried sick when his wife still hadn’t returned home after a girls night out

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When she stumbled in at 6:47am wearing different clothes and torn leggings, things took a sordid turn

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Netizens urged the man to leave and to get tested but the worst was yet to come

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“Multiple times”: it turns out things were a lot worse than the husband had initially thought

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Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Kit / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Jonas Leupe / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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“I’ve got the proof”: he gave a lot more info as the questions started rolling in

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People were left stunned, with many offering words of support and advice

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