“Would’ve Been Happier If He’d Cheated”: Woman Leaves Husband For 3 Weeks, Realizes Her Mistake
Couples, Relationships

“Would’ve Been Happier If He’d Cheated”: Woman Leaves Husband For 3 Weeks, Realizes Her Mistake

Cooking is not a woman’s job — it’s a life skill. And Reddit user HollyCupcakez‘s husband probably needs to work on it.

In her candid post on the subreddit r/Stories, the wife explained that when she got back from her vacation, she found her partner had lost his culinary battle in the kitchen and was living off of fast food.

Considering that her trip lasted just a few weeks, it may have not been such a big issue. But the consequences were smelly!

    This man couldn’t feed himself while his wife was away, so he turned to deliveries

    But eventually, his digestive system started complaining about it

    Image credits: HollyCupcakez

    After her post went viral, the woman issued a few updates

    Image credits: HollyCupcakez

    We all pass gas, but this sounds so excessive

    All of us poop and all of us have gas. But the reasons why we break wind can be different, and sometimes it might be cause for concern.

    “As a pediatric gastroenterologist, I get asked about this all the time,” says Dr. Mark Corkins, division chief of pediatric gastroenterology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

    “There are two sources of ‘gas,’ and not all gas is gas. Part of what we pass is air. We all swallow some air, and some people swallow a lot of air. Now that seems to be odorless.”

    Real gas, on the other hand, is primarily the byproduct of the fermentation of food in the colon, which has trillions of bacteria living in it, and if we don’t digest the food, the bacteria will.

    People are different in terms of the way that their gastrointestinal tract functions, the microbiome that lives inside it, and what they eat — all those things are key factors in determining how often you pass gas, how much you pass gas, and what your gas smells like.

    And even though gas isn’t as much of an indicator of gut health as bowel movement frequency and texture, dietary choices, as this story vividly illustrates, can certainly lead to more or less gas, because eating foods that are more difficult to digest makes it more likely to ferment.

    While an occasional fast-food meal won’t hurt, making it a habit can do a number on our health. Let’s hope the man’s diet and his bodily functions will return to normal soon. For his own and his wife’s sake!

    The story cracked up a lot of people, and some of them criticized the husband

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I laughed my a** off the more I read. Anybody else? I kept imagining the smells + noise. :)

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    So well written - sheer poo-etry! I came close to floating an air biscuit I was laughing so hard.

