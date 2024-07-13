“Would’ve Been Happier If He’d Cheated”: Woman Leaves Husband For 3 Weeks, Realizes Her Mistake

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooking is not a woman’s job — it’s a life skill. And Reddit user HollyCupcakez‘s husband probably needs to work on it.

In her candid post on the subreddit r/Stories, the wife explained that when she got back from her vacation, she found her partner had lost his culinary battle in the kitchen and was living off of fast food.

Considering that her trip lasted just a few weeks, it may have not been such a big issue. But the consequences were smelly!

This man couldn’t feed himself while his wife was away, so he turned to deliveries

But eventually, his digestive system started complaining about it

Image credits: HollyCupcakez

After her post went viral, the woman issued a few updates

Image credits: HollyCupcakez

We all pass gas, but this sounds so excessive

All of us poop and all of us have gas. But the reasons why we break wind can be different, and sometimes it might be cause for concern.

“As a pediatric gastroenterologist, I get asked about this all the time,” says Dr. Mark Corkins, division chief of pediatric gastroenterology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

“There are two sources of ‘gas,’ and not all gas is gas. Part of what we pass is air. We all swallow some air, and some people swallow a lot of air. Now that seems to be odorless.”

Real gas, on the other hand, is primarily the byproduct of the fermentation of food in the colon, which has trillions of bacteria living in it, and if we don’t digest the food, the bacteria will.

People are different in terms of the way that their gastrointestinal tract functions, the microbiome that lives inside it, and what they eat — all those things are key factors in determining how often you pass gas, how much you pass gas, and what your gas smells like.

And even though gas isn’t as much of an indicator of gut health as bowel movement frequency and texture, dietary choices, as this story vividly illustrates, can certainly lead to more or less gas, because eating foods that are more difficult to digest makes it more likely to ferment.

While an occasional fast-food meal won’t hurt, making it a habit can do a number on our health. Let’s hope the man’s diet and his bodily functions will return to normal soon. For his own and his wife’s sake!

The story cracked up a lot of people, and some of them criticized the husband

