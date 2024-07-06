Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband Tells Wife To Work Overtime If She Won’t Eat Cheap Deer Meat, Drama Ensues
Family, Relationships

Husband Tells Wife To Work Overtime If She Won’t Eat Cheap Deer Meat, Drama Ensues

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

The increasing price of food affects families in many ways, so it’s no wonder that some look for sources of cheaper protein. If you live in a rural area, you might even be able to hunt some meat for yourself, but sometimes not everyone in your household is a fan.

A man wondered if he was wrong to snap at his wife for making it hard to serve venison at home. He would hunt deer for a cheap source of protein, but his wife would keep calling the venison dishes “Bambi.” We reached out to the husband in the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

Hunting your own meat is a cheaper alternative than grocery stores these days

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / pexels (not the actual photo)

But one man was annoyed that his wife made their kids dislike the venison he provided

Image credits: Los Muertos Crew / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: DentistTerrible8768

Many eating habits are developed during childhood

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alex Green / pexels (not the actual photo)

While most of us do not eat “wild” meat on a daily basis, it’s worth remembering that it was one of the more common sources of protein for much of human history. Even when humans made the switch from being hunter-gatherers to farmers, people continued to hunt regularly. This is not to say that one shouldn’t have preferences and it’s entirely possible to not like the taste of venison.

But, as the husband states, his family is perfectly fine with it, as long as they don’t know what they are eating. While his outburst was perhaps a bit excessive, being a picky eater on a budget is unnecessarily difficult. Everyone has their own dishes they dislike, but, by and large, being a picky eater is a learned behavior.

This is one reason why his wife should at least try and keep her issues to herself. In most cases of people becoming particularly picky, the culprit are habits developed during childhood. Often it’s simply a lack of exposure to other dishes, textures and flavors, but sometimes it’s also reinforced by a parental figure expressing disgust.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are also health reasons to be careful about what you eat

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Setting aside the costs, picky eating doesn’t just limit someone’s culinary options, it can often lead to nutritional disbalances. Even in this story, the husband and father is concerned about getting a good source of protein. This is important for everyone, but particularly for a growing child.

It’s entirely possible that a person can have issues with certain foods for other psychological reasons. Trauma, a dislike for certain smells and textures can also play a role in being a selective eater. But, in this particular story, it’s pretty clear that the mother’s actions play a significant role in influencing the kid’s eating preferences. In general, as much as picky eaters might disagree, it’s something that is best to overcome.

There is no need to be aggressive towards your partner

Image credits: Alex Green / pexels (not the actual photo)

However, as many commenters note, the real issue isn’t so much the picky eating, but the husband’s reaction. While in principle, he might be right, snapping at your partner is a bad idea. Doing it in front of the kids is just as bad. Both the husband’s words about getting a second job and his desire to hunt for meat indicate that money is a touchy subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, for any relationship to last, both members need to be able to openly and honestly discuss everything. This includes finances. No matter how rich you might be, figuring out spending habits can make or break your relationship. This, more than the “picky eating” seems to be the crux of this conflict.

Ultimately, the wife should truly evaluate the situation. Being a picky eater isn’t a moral stance, in this case, it could literally cost the family money. If she has such a strong preference, she needs to take steps to provide meat she eats. On the other hand, the husband should also be more understanding in situations like this. Snapping at your partner, even when you feel you are right, is counterproductive and just prevents honest discussions.

Naturally, some readers wanted more details

Many sided with the husband

ADVERTISEMENT

While others thought the situation was more complicated

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

8

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Kotryna Br

Kotryna Br

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read less »
Kotryna Br

Kotryna Br

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you say that putting meat on the table is getting to be a financial struggle and you have the ability to legally hunt deer, go for it. (I love wild game.) Your wife should keep her mouth shut when there are impressionable young eaters nearby if she doesn't want them to pick up an eating disorder. Besides, if you start categorizing one type of animal is being "too cute to eat" then where does this stop? Deer are off the table because there was a movie called Bambi but cows are okay? It's hypocritical. I'll tell you what you can do to stretch your protein budget though. Go to the grocery store...you might have to go to the international section or an East Indian grocery store if you have one, and ask for something called "soy wadi". A great addition to meat to make it stretch further. You boil it, rinse it, squeeze out the extra water, grind it up and use it with ground beef. I usually use 1/3 soy wadi 2/3 meat. Just as much protein, same color, same texture & very inexpensive!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
zanoni608 avatar
talliloo
talliloo
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

not only is the husband nta but the wife is an idiot. too many people have an aversion to food that is not common such as wild game. many game meats have a flavor that is different to the more common beef, chicken, or pork. some game, like venison, lacks fat so that has to adjusted. i've eaten goat, venison, ostrich, as well as some insects which, by the way, has much more protein than the common meats. so, yes, she needs to get a job to compensate for the meat she and her one child want to eat.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know how expensive hunting gear is. i know approximately how good a shot the average hunter is. Been around it my entire life. You like deer and bag one a year to add variety to your meat diet, go for it. But don't pretend it is cheaper. That gear is friggin expensive. Stalking dear through the woods takes forever. It is an exercise in 'look how manly I am' or 'I like killing things for fun'. I am still baffled that we look at kids who kill animals as kids to watch as they grow up for potentially being psychos, but guys who love to tramp through the woods playing guns and killing furry woodland creatures, well that's all right then. This isn't about survival, and the kid has a right to know what they're eating. I'm not a fan of factory farming either, just in case anyone was wondering. I just loathe the self-deluded mind set of most 'hunters'.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was in university and didn't have much money, I was very grateful that my brother in law (bow and arrow hunter) often gifted me with deer meet. No big deal, not about being macho, he just grew up close to the woods and hunting for food.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you say that putting meat on the table is getting to be a financial struggle and you have the ability to legally hunt deer, go for it. (I love wild game.) Your wife should keep her mouth shut when there are impressionable young eaters nearby if she doesn't want them to pick up an eating disorder. Besides, if you start categorizing one type of animal is being "too cute to eat" then where does this stop? Deer are off the table because there was a movie called Bambi but cows are okay? It's hypocritical. I'll tell you what you can do to stretch your protein budget though. Go to the grocery store...you might have to go to the international section or an East Indian grocery store if you have one, and ask for something called "soy wadi". A great addition to meat to make it stretch further. You boil it, rinse it, squeeze out the extra water, grind it up and use it with ground beef. I usually use 1/3 soy wadi 2/3 meat. Just as much protein, same color, same texture & very inexpensive!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
zanoni608 avatar
talliloo
talliloo
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

not only is the husband nta but the wife is an idiot. too many people have an aversion to food that is not common such as wild game. many game meats have a flavor that is different to the more common beef, chicken, or pork. some game, like venison, lacks fat so that has to adjusted. i've eaten goat, venison, ostrich, as well as some insects which, by the way, has much more protein than the common meats. so, yes, she needs to get a job to compensate for the meat she and her one child want to eat.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know how expensive hunting gear is. i know approximately how good a shot the average hunter is. Been around it my entire life. You like deer and bag one a year to add variety to your meat diet, go for it. But don't pretend it is cheaper. That gear is friggin expensive. Stalking dear through the woods takes forever. It is an exercise in 'look how manly I am' or 'I like killing things for fun'. I am still baffled that we look at kids who kill animals as kids to watch as they grow up for potentially being psychos, but guys who love to tramp through the woods playing guns and killing furry woodland creatures, well that's all right then. This isn't about survival, and the kid has a right to know what they're eating. I'm not a fan of factory farming either, just in case anyone was wondering. I just loathe the self-deluded mind set of most 'hunters'.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was in university and didn't have much money, I was very grateful that my brother in law (bow and arrow hunter) often gifted me with deer meet. No big deal, not about being macho, he just grew up close to the woods and hunting for food.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda