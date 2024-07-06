Husband Tells Wife To Work Overtime If She Won’t Eat Cheap Deer Meat, Drama Ensues
The increasing price of food affects families in many ways, so it’s no wonder that some look for sources of cheaper protein. If you live in a rural area, you might even be able to hunt some meat for yourself, but sometimes not everyone in your household is a fan.
A man wondered if he was wrong to snap at his wife for making it hard to serve venison at home. He would hunt deer for a cheap source of protein, but his wife would keep calling the venison dishes “Bambi.” We reached out to the husband in the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.
Hunting your own meat is a cheaper alternative than grocery stores these days
Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / pexels (not the actual photo)
But one man was annoyed that his wife made their kids dislike the venison he provided
Image credits: Los Muertos Crew / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image source: DentistTerrible8768
Many eating habits are developed during childhood
Image credits: Alex Green / pexels (not the actual photo)
While most of us do not eat “wild” meat on a daily basis, it’s worth remembering that it was one of the more common sources of protein for much of human history. Even when humans made the switch from being hunter-gatherers to farmers, people continued to hunt regularly. This is not to say that one shouldn’t have preferences and it’s entirely possible to not like the taste of venison.
But, as the husband states, his family is perfectly fine with it, as long as they don’t know what they are eating. While his outburst was perhaps a bit excessive, being a picky eater on a budget is unnecessarily difficult. Everyone has their own dishes they dislike, but, by and large, being a picky eater is a learned behavior.
This is one reason why his wife should at least try and keep her issues to herself. In most cases of people becoming particularly picky, the culprit are habits developed during childhood. Often it’s simply a lack of exposure to other dishes, textures and flavors, but sometimes it’s also reinforced by a parental figure expressing disgust.
There are also health reasons to be careful about what you eat
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
Setting aside the costs, picky eating doesn’t just limit someone’s culinary options, it can often lead to nutritional disbalances. Even in this story, the husband and father is concerned about getting a good source of protein. This is important for everyone, but particularly for a growing child.
It’s entirely possible that a person can have issues with certain foods for other psychological reasons. Trauma, a dislike for certain smells and textures can also play a role in being a selective eater. But, in this particular story, it’s pretty clear that the mother’s actions play a significant role in influencing the kid’s eating preferences. In general, as much as picky eaters might disagree, it’s something that is best to overcome.
There is no need to be aggressive towards your partner
Image credits: Alex Green / pexels (not the actual photo)
However, as many commenters note, the real issue isn’t so much the picky eating, but the husband’s reaction. While in principle, he might be right, snapping at your partner is a bad idea. Doing it in front of the kids is just as bad. Both the husband’s words about getting a second job and his desire to hunt for meat indicate that money is a touchy subject.
However, for any relationship to last, both members need to be able to openly and honestly discuss everything. This includes finances. No matter how rich you might be, figuring out spending habits can make or break your relationship. This, more than the “picky eating” seems to be the crux of this conflict.
Ultimately, the wife should truly evaluate the situation. Being a picky eater isn’t a moral stance, in this case, it could literally cost the family money. If she has such a strong preference, she needs to take steps to provide meat she eats. On the other hand, the husband should also be more understanding in situations like this. Snapping at your partner, even when you feel you are right, is counterproductive and just prevents honest discussions.
If you say that putting meat on the table is getting to be a financial struggle and you have the ability to legally hunt deer, go for it. (I love wild game.) Your wife should keep her mouth shut when there are impressionable young eaters nearby if she doesn't want them to pick up an eating disorder. Besides, if you start categorizing one type of animal is being "too cute to eat" then where does this stop? Deer are off the table because there was a movie called Bambi but cows are okay? It's hypocritical. I'll tell you what you can do to stretch your protein budget though. Go to the grocery store...you might have to go to the international section or an East Indian grocery store if you have one, and ask for something called "soy wadi". A great addition to meat to make it stretch further. You boil it, rinse it, squeeze out the extra water, grind it up and use it with ground beef. I usually use 1/3 soy wadi 2/3 meat. Just as much protein, same color, same texture & very inexpensive!
not only is the husband nta but the wife is an idiot. too many people have an aversion to food that is not common such as wild game. many game meats have a flavor that is different to the more common beef, chicken, or pork. some game, like venison, lacks fat so that has to adjusted. i've eaten goat, venison, ostrich, as well as some insects which, by the way, has much more protein than the common meats. so, yes, she needs to get a job to compensate for the meat she and her one child want to eat.
I know how expensive hunting gear is. i know approximately how good a shot the average hunter is. Been around it my entire life. You like deer and bag one a year to add variety to your meat diet, go for it. But don't pretend it is cheaper. That gear is friggin expensive. Stalking dear through the woods takes forever. It is an exercise in 'look how manly I am' or 'I like killing things for fun'. I am still baffled that we look at kids who kill animals as kids to watch as they grow up for potentially being psychos, but guys who love to tramp through the woods playing guns and killing furry woodland creatures, well that's all right then. This isn't about survival, and the kid has a right to know what they're eating. I'm not a fan of factory farming either, just in case anyone was wondering. I just loathe the self-deluded mind set of most 'hunters'.
When I was in university and didn't have much money, I was very grateful that my brother in law (bow and arrow hunter) often gifted me with deer meet. No big deal, not about being macho, he just grew up close to the woods and hunting for food.Load More Replies...
Yes. But it’s sunk cost for most of the equipment. As far as time goes, if it’s time off once a year, it’s not that much. At least this guy eats his kill. Unlike a lot of hunters who’re just after the trophy.
