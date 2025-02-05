31-Week Pregnant Lady Begs Husband Not To Visit In-Laws Overseas After He Missed Birth Of First Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnancy can be a grueling time because of all the physical, emotional, and psychological changes that it brings. It can be pretty isolating to deal with it all on your own, and that’s why the love and support of a partner, friend, or family member is essential.

One lady had to go through her first pregnancy alone as her husband was stuck overseas during that time. That’s why she didn’t want him to miss the birth of their second kid, but he seemed to have other priorities in mind rather than his wife and future child.

More info: Reddit

A supportive spouse can make all the difference during pregnancy by helping out, looking after their partner’s needs, and providing a safe space for them

Image credits:Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s husband had been stuck overseas during the pandemic and, therefore, missed the birth of his first kid, so he only got to meet his spouse and child a year and a half later

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

During her second pregnancy, the woman wanted her husband to be by her side, but he decided he wanted to go overseas to meet his parents for 10 days

Image credits: August de Richelieu / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman eventually broke down and told her husband she didn’t want him traveling during her 7th month of pregnancy, and he agreed not to go

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One problem the pregnant woman still had was how her husband kept being secretive about his phone, as he would even take it to the bathroom for long periods of time

Image credits: Slow_Ad_7219

The poster didn’t have any proof to support her suspicions that her husband was cheating, but she felt sick to her stomach wondering about it

One of the most striking things about this story is that during the woman’s first pregnancy, she had to manage everything on her own. It didn’t help that it all happened amid the pandemic and lockdowns, all without her husband on the scene. That’s exactly why she was so insistent on him being fully present for the birth of their second kid.

According to experts, people who get emotional and physical support during their pregnancy experience fewer difficulties and deliver healthier babies. This can be because the mother feels happier and more at ease when other people are there to help look after everything. Otherwise, it can be an intensely stressful and challenging period to deal with on one’s own.

That’s why the woman felt shocked when her husband mentioned wanting to travel overseas to meet his parents during her 31st week of pregnancy. She also couldn’t believe his insistence on going, especially because his own parents told him that it was a bad idea.

During the 7th month of pregnancy, women might find it uncomfortable to do physical tasks and may need extra support, especially if they experience a lot of swelling. That’s why it’s shocking that the man wanted to leave his wife during such a critical time, alone with a toddler. He obviously didn’t seem to realize the struggle she was facing.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One problem was solved when the OP opened up about her feelings to her spouse. When he realized how scared she was about his overseas trip, he made sure to help her calm down and decided not to go through with it. After that, the poster mentioned another concern based on her husband’s phone habits.

She felt he was being too secretive and suspected he could be having an affair. According to research, one in ten fathers-to-be cheat on their spouses. This might be due to a lack of physical intimacy or even the growing stress of having to plan and prepare for another child. That’s why the woman’s concerns weren’t exactly unfounded, but she had no proof to back it up.

In situations like this, it’s best to talk to one’s partner directly about the issue. Rather than building on assumptions, the concerned person should bring up their suspicions and ask their spouse about it. Instead of blaming them for being secretive, it’s better to lead with how their actions have been making you feel and what you’d like them to do about it.

It’s hard to know whether the OP’s partner is having an affair or not. It’s possible that with her emotions running high, she’s reading a lot more into his behavior than she normally would. It could also be that he is up to something, but she’d only know the truth if she brought it up directly and observed his reactions.

Either way, it’s a complicated situation with no easy solution. Let us know if you have any suggestions for the woman.

Folks were shocked by the husband’s cluelessness and sided with the woman about wanting him to stay back with her