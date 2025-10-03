Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Wonders How To Keep Husband From Feeling Emasculated: “I Make More Money Than Him”
Middle-aged couple reviewing documents together, addressing husband feeling emasculated over wife earning more money.
Couples, Relationships

Wife Wonders How To Keep Husband From Feeling Emasculated: “I Make More Money Than Him”

After spending decades with a person, you’re familiar not just with their strengths but also with their weaknesses. And it’s okay. We all have them. The question is are the two of you able to make it work.

Reddit user ExpertChart7871 and her husband have. They’ve successfully raised their kids and everything seemed to be going fine, until the woman realized she started making more money than him.

The worst part is that due to his competitiveness, she doesn’t know how to break the news. So she explained her situation on the subreddit on r/ComfortLevelPod and asked its members to share their thoughts on it.

    Money is a big part of our everyday lives

    An older couple reviewing documents together at home, wife concerned about husband feeling emasculated in their relationship.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But this woman feels like she can’t be honest with her husband about it

    Text showing wife's concern about husband feeling emasculated because she makes more money than him and he is very competitive.

    Text about husband feeling emasculated due to competitiveness and wife making more money than him in marriage context.

    Text on a white background sharing a story about managing household duties when the wife makes more money than the husband.

    Alt text: Wife describes managing housework and kids while making more money, concerned about husband feeling emasculated.

    Text about a wife’s MBA and promotion leading to a salary equal to her husband’s, addressing emasculation concerns.

    Text excerpt discussing a wife’s bonus and pay increase affecting husband’s feelings of emasculation in their marriage.

    Woman counting money at home, reflecting on how to keep husband from feeling emasculated due to income differences

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text about wife earning more money, managing 401K contributions, and handling income without making husband feel emasculated.

    Text excerpt discussing a wife’s higher income and concern about husband feeling emasculated in their financial dynamics.

    Alt text: Concerned wife worried about husband feeling emasculated due to making more money and its impact on their finances.

    Alt text: Woman wondering how to keep husband from feeling emasculated when she makes more money than him in their relationship.

    Alt text: Woman wondering how to keep husband from feeling emasculated when she makes more money than him

    Image credits:

    Many of the commenters were sad the husband couldn’t enjoy his wife’s success

    Text exchange about fragile male ego and financial strain, relating to wife wondering how to keep husband from feeling emasculated.

    Reddit comment discussing how to keep husband from feeling emasculated when wife makes more money.

    Comment about husband’s low self esteem and feeling emasculated when wife makes more money, affecting their relationship dynamics.

    Text excerpt about a wife navigating how to keep husband from feeling emasculated when she makes more money than him.

    Text excerpt discussing wife's efforts to keep husband from feeling emasculated due to income differences and self-esteem issues.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing husband feelings in a marriage where the wife makes more money.

    Alt text: Comment about husband feeling emasculated due to insecurity and financial dynamics in marriage discussed online.

    Alt text: Online comment on relationship advice about wife making more money and husband feeling emasculated.

    Alt text: Reddit comment discussing wife wondering how to keep husband from feeling emasculated when she makes more money than him

    Reddit comment advising a wife to be direct and clear to prevent her husband from feeling emasculated due to income differences.

    Screenshot of a forum comment about male ego and feelings of emasculation in relationships involving income differences.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing how to keep husband from feeling emasculated when wife makes more money than him.

    Comment on Reddit post expressing sympathy about a sad marriage situation involving husband feeling emasculated.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning the likability of a man, related to wife wonders how to keep husband from feeling emasculated.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing common issues men face with feeling emasculated in relationships involving income differences.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing husband feeling emasculated and advice on handling financial dynamics in marriage.

    Text post discussing husband feeling emasculated due to wife making more money and advice on handling the situation.

    Text comment on a social media post expressing exhaustion imagining the emotional treatment needed for a man child.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing concerns about husband feeling emasculated when wife makes more money than him.

    Some shared advice on how to approach the conversation

    Reddit comment about maintaining equal partnership to prevent husband feeling emasculated when wife earns more money.

    Comment discussing marriage dynamics and advice on preventing husbands from feeling emasculated when wives earn more money.

    Comment suggesting consulting financial and divorce experts to prevent husband feeling emasculated when wife makes more money.

    After going through the comments, the woman released an update

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Woman seeking advice on how to keep husband from feeling emasculated when she makes more money than him

    Text discussing a wife’s perspective on marriage and concerns about keeping husband from feeling emasculated due to income differences.

    Text excerpt about marriage issues and counseling, reflecting concerns on keeping husband from feeling emasculated.

    Alt text: Text discussing challenges in marriage including childbirth, raising children, loss, pets, and overcoming difficulties in relationships.

    Text post about challenges of sharing personal issues with friends or family, related to wife wonders how to keep husband from feeling emasculated.

    Text discussing a wife planning to talk to her husband about employment and salaries to address his insecurities and competitiveness.

    Alt text: Text discussing a wife reflecting on her husband's positive qualities amid concerns about him feeling emasculated.

    Text excerpt from a Reddit post where a wife discusses maintaining her husband's pride despite earning more money than him.

    Image credits:

    Rugilė Baltrunaitė

    Rugilė Baltrunaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

