Wife Wonders How To Keep Husband From Feeling Emasculated: “I Make More Money Than Him”

After spending decades with a person, you’re familiar not just with their strengths but also with their weaknesses. And it’s okay. We all have them. The question is are the two of you able to make it work.
Reddit user ExpertChart7871 and her husband have. They’ve successfully raised their kids and everything seemed to be going fine, until the woman realized she started making more money than him.
The worst part is that due to his competitiveness, she doesn’t know how to break the news. So she explained her situation on the subreddit on r/ComfortLevelPod and asked its members to share their thoughts on it.
Money is a big part of our everyday lives
An older couple reviewing documents together at home, wife concerned about husband feeling emasculated in their relationship.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
