Pregnant Wife Leaves Her Husband At The Airport Alone Right Before The Flight, Tells Him To Never Go Looking For Her
You never know what the other person is truly thinking, even when it’s your better half. Neither did the Reddit user Enclosed_Box, when his wife decided to flee right before a flight and leave him in the airport alone and confused.
The heartbroken man tried making sense of it all and contacting his pregnant wife. She eventually replied, but the message raised more questions than it provided answers. The guy, looking for some sympathy, poured his heart out to the ‘True Off My Chest’ community, where his post evoked controversial opinions.
A man was left confused after his pregnant wife abandoned him at the airport
He tried getting in touch with her to find some explanation to the situation
Eventually, she got back to him with one message, raising even more questions
The OP answered some commonly asked questions in the edits
Image source: Enclosed_Box
The last comment on the post seems pretty likely. With how quick and smooth her escape went, and the full cooperation of all of her family, this was very much planned ahead of time. Whatever her reasons, she needed out. I’m wondering if the airport police knew or realized what happened and were giving her more time to get away. (Honestly, I hope this is what’s going on and she is safe)
Like there is small chance she has psychosis triggered by pregnancy, but when her family is backing her too, there must be a reason.
Agree, sounds like an escape plan from an abusive or controlling husband who presents himself as a saint.
Yeah. Her family is clearly in on whatever is happening since they'd be freaking out and helping the husband otherwise (or at least contacting the police). I guess she could just be sick of the guy and wanted a fresh start somewhere. Very weird situation.
This reminds me of my neighbour, She was on her late 30s, One day She left home to take the younger kid to school, the older One went Alone, and She never got home, the Next day her face was in the news papers, and on social media, the Police and her family asking if any One had seen her, She never apeared no One Saw her..... 3 weeks later, a post shows up in her family social media, asking for people to don't look for her any more because She had been found the papers also posted the same news, ( i only got to know the rest because we where neigbours, She was found, or rather She contacted her family, She had escaped to London with her lover because She couldn't stand her husbands abuse any more )
