Pregnant Wife Leaves Her Husband At The Airport Alone Right Before The Flight, Tells Him To Never Go Looking For Her
31points
People, Relationships5 hours ago

Pregnant Wife Leaves Her Husband At The Airport Alone Right Before The Flight, Tells Him To Never Go Looking For Her

Miglė Miliūtė
Kotryna Brašiškytė

You never know what the other person is truly thinking, even when it’s your better half. Neither did the Reddit user Enclosed_Box, when his wife decided to flee right before a flight and leave him in the airport alone and confused.

The heartbroken man tried making sense of it all and contacting his pregnant wife. She eventually replied, but the message raised more questions than it provided answers. The guy, looking for some sympathy, poured his heart out to the ‘True Off My Chest’ community, where his post evoked controversial opinions.

A man was left confused after his pregnant wife abandoned him at the airport

Image source: OlgaSmolina (not the actual photo)

He tried getting in touch with her to find some explanation to the situation

Image source: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)

Eventually, she got back to him with one message, raising even more questions

Image source: SHVETS production (not the actual photo)

The OP answered some commonly asked questions in the edits

Image source: Enclosed_Box

He then responded to some of the comments, as the community members tried to figure out what could have happened

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The last comment on the post seems pretty likely. With how quick and smooth her escape went, and the full cooperation of all of her family, this was very much planned ahead of time. Whatever her reasons, she needed out. I’m wondering if the airport police knew or realized what happened and were giving her more time to get away. (Honestly, I hope this is what’s going on and she is safe)

2
2points
reply
Gabriela Cink
Gabriela Cink
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like there is small chance she has psychosis triggered by pregnancy, but when her family is backing her too, there must be a reason.

2
2points
reply
Hiker Chick
Hiker Chick
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Agree, sounds like an escape plan from an abusive or controlling husband who presents himself as a saint.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminds me of my neighbour, She was on her late 30s, One day She left home to take the younger kid to school, the older One went Alone, and She never got home, the Next day her face was in the news papers, and on social media, the Police and her family asking if any One had seen her, She never apeared no One Saw her..... 3 weeks later, a post shows up in her family social media, asking for people to don't look for her any more because She had been found the papers also posted the same news, ( i only got to know the rest because we where neigbours, She was found, or rather She contacted her family, She had escaped to London with her lover because She couldn't stand her husbands abuse any more )

0
0points
reply
POST
