Wife Sick Of Husband’s Constant Groans And Moans, Feels Like She’s Living With An Elderly Man
Couples, Relationships

Wife Sick Of Husband’s Constant Groans And Moans, Feels Like She’s Living With An Elderly Man

It’s easy for two people to get on each other’s nerves, especially if they’ve been living together for a while. When folks drop their guard around their significant other, it’s usually a good sign because it means they feel comfortable being themselves. 

In some cases, it can prove to be a problem, especially if it involves off-putting habits or behaviors. This is what happened to one woman whose husband kept groaning and moaning throughout the day. She couldn’t stand his sloppy behavior any longer.

    It is wonderful to be completely open with one’s partner, but sometimes, people can end up going too far and behaving in a way that puts their loved one off

    Man lying in bed with a hand on his forehead, appearing tired, possibly annoyed by old man noises.

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster said that in the last 18 months, her 45-year-old husband had started loudly groaning, moaning, sneezing, burping, and clearing his throat all the time

    Text about hating husband's old man noises, highlighting loud groans and sneezes affecting family.

    Text describing an old man's noises after dinner, including burps, groans, and hiccups.

    A man in a green hoodie resting on a brown couch, covering his face with his hand, possibly making old man noises.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She explained that her husband’s gross behaviors had started giving her the “ick,” and it made her feel like she was living with an elderly man

    Text about frustrations over husband's habits, likening him to an elderly man.

    Text reads, "I think I have the ick. I mean the word ick gives me the ick." Relates to dislike of husband’s old man noises.

    Mechanic inflating car tire with an air pump, focusing on vehicle maintenance procedures in a garage setting.

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Even though she asked him to stop making such sounds or doing it in front of their kids, he didn’t listen and called her “uptight” for even suggesting it

    Text about wife's frustration with husband's old man noises at home.

    Text describing wife's feelings about husband's old man noises.

    Image credits: Disagreeable

    The woman couldn’t stand her husband’s constant loud noises anymore and felt nauseated even thinking about his behavior

    It seems like the woman’s relationship with her husband has always been slightly rocky because she also told netizens that he would often get angry with her or minimize her feelings. He only started making loud sounds in the last 18 months, and hearing that all the time had made things unbearable for her.

    The OP mentioned that she got the ick from her partner and didn’t know what to do about it. Unfortunately, these things are quite common in long-term relationships. The cute habits and quirks people used to find adorable suddenly turn into annoyances. People need to understand the root cause of such feelings so that they know how to cope better with the emotions.

    This can be done by reviewing your relationship and seeing if there’s anything else your partner is doing that’s affecting your mood. Sometimes, people might be resentful of their significant other or have unmet needs, which then spill over into the other areas of their lives and come out as annoyance.

    In some extreme cases, people might develop something called sudden repulsion syndrome. This is when everything their partner or loved one does gives them a visceral negative reaction, and they cannot stand it at all. In such cases, people might benefit from going to therapy with their partner and trying to find better coping strategies.

    Woman frustrated in bed as husband makes loud noises, causing annoyance.

    Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman did feel put off by her husband but tried to find a compromise that would not hurt his feelings. She told him that he should at least stop burping or making such loud noises in front of the kids. Despite knowing that she was trying her best to get on board with his behavior, the man still threw a tantrum and called her uptight.

    It’s not bad or wrong to have feelings of disgust for something your partner did. The important thing is to openly communicate your thoughts in a calm and loving manner. Explain how the behavior affects you, and suggest alternatives or a compromise. Sometimes, it’s also important to challenge yourself and question why this particular thing is bringing up such a reaction in you.

    Although your partner might be defensive at first, validating their emotions will also help them open up more. A good thing to do would be to prioritize the romance in your relationship and suggest bonding activities, dates, or short trips. This might bring back the passion and could even impact the way your partner shows up for you.

    It is tough to suddenly experience such negative emotions toward one’s partner, but with a little bit of self-awareness, communication, and bonding, all of this can be made better. The woman might feel exasperated by her husband’s gross behavior, but if she really wants their relationship to thrive she needs to bring all her feelings out into the open.

    Do you have any tips for the woman or advice on how she can handle the situation? Share your thoughts in the comments.

    Many folks sided with the wife and agreed that her husband’s behavior was off-putting, but some questioned whether he had possibly developed a health issue

    Text discussing husband, old man noises, and health concerns humorously.

    Text comment suggesting to record husband's old man noises for playback.

    Text image discussing wife's dislike for husband's old man noises and lack of change.

    Text response to old man noises suggesting to mimic husband's groaning and see his reaction.

    Text expressing wife's view on husband's old man noises versus dog's groans.

    Text advice about handling old man noises in marriage, suggesting remedies and using headphones.

    Forum comment discussing health issues and solutions related to an old man's noises.

    Comment expressing frustration about husband's throat clearing noises.

    Comment suggesting to mimic husband's old man noises to annoy him.

    Text from a forum discussing sinus infections, bloating, GERD, and related symptoms.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

