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Dad Hires A Nanny Because His New Wife Can’t Handle His Kids
An older woman with grey hair and a young girl studying together, possibly a nanny helping kids with homework.
Family, Relationships

Dad Hires A Nanny Because His New Wife Can’t Handle His Kids

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Parents hire nannies to provide an extra helping hand with childcare. A wrong way to go about it is to pass on all child-rearing obligations to this person because you couldn’t handle them

This is exactly what a couple did when they realized they weren’t fit to be the primary caregivers for their two daughters. It had gotten to the point where the young girls began getting upset about the situation. 

The chaos prompted the dad to ask the internet whether he and his wife were in the wrong. 

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    Some parents unfortunately could not fulfill their obligations to their children

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This couple hired a nanny because they couldn’t be proper caregivers to their two daughters

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    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    The situation turned chaotic, prompting the husband to wonder whether he and his wife were in the wrong

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    Image credits: ThrowawyTri

    The mental load that parents carry can be too overwhelming for some

    Parents immediately carry hefty obligations the moment their child is born. These responsibilities involve a mental load, which licensed therapist Paige Bellenbaum describes as the “invisible labor” involved in running a household. 

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    “It’s mothers and fathers being in a constant state of thinking about what’s happening right now, what needs to happen tomorrow, the next month, the next year,” Bellenbaum told Parents.com

    The “invisibility” is what makes mental load overwhelming for people. It is unlike finished tasks like purchasing groceries or packing the kids’ lunches, all of which you actually see and check off your to-do list. 

    According to licensed psychologist Dr. Carissa Gustafson, women, in particular, carry a heavier mental load, thanks to cultural expectations around motherhood. 

    “Women are often given both explicit and implicit messages that a “good” mother should naturally keep track of everything, remain emotionally available to everyone around her, manage the household, and handle these responsibilities without appearing overwhelmed,” she wrote. 

    Indeed, parenting is never easy. However, it is also unbecoming to pass on all the obligations to another person because you couldn’t handle them. 

    Based on the husband’s account, they both seem overwhelmed by the parental mental load, which is a matter of proper distribution. According to family mediator and registered social worker Stefanie Peachey, it all comes down to fair division of labor, creating a family culture of shared responsibility, and embracing imperfection. 

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    “Sharing responsibility fosters mutual respect, strengthens relationships, and ultimately improves family well-being,” Peachey wrote

    While there is nothing wrong with hiring a nanny, the author and his wife messed up by essentially abandoning their parental duties. Unfortunately, they failed to see their shortcomings and instead focused on their daughters’ reaction towards the idea of having a nanny, which was justifiable. 

    Many people in the comments pinned the fault on the author

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    However, there were a few who thought his decision was acceptable

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

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    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

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