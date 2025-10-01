Guy Brings His Late Ex’s Ashes To Honeymoon After Remarrying, His New Spouse Is Just Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing someone you love can be very painful, and even after years have passed, the person might still hold onto the memories they have of the deceased. It’s definitely hard to move on, and special mementos might make a person feel like they are still connected to their lost loved one.

This is what a newly married woman realized when she discovered that her husband had brought his late girlfriend’s ashes on their honeymoon. Even though she had been respectful of his grief before, she felt that he was taking things too far.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

A honeymoon is the start of a couple’s new journey together, but it can go haywire if both people aren’t on the same page

Angry wife yelling with arms outstretched, expressing frustration in a living room, wife angry husband ex ashes honeymoon theme.

Share icon

Image credits: milanmarkovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her husband had lost his previous girlfriend to cancer about six years ago, which is why he wore a necklace with some of her ashes

Alt text: Woman upset with angry husband after he brings ex ashes on honeymoon, causing tension and emotional conflict.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about wife angry at husband who wears necklace with ex’s ashes, showing complicated grief and emotional conflict.

Share icon

Angry wife confronting husband holding urn with ashes during a tense moment on their honeymoon.

Couple embracing and smiling on a scenic overlook during honeymoon with wife angry over husband's ex ashes tension.

Share icon

Image credits: Vanessa Garcia / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the woman respected her husband’s grief process, she was shocked when he brought his late ex’s ashes on their honeymoon

Wife angry with husband holding ashes during honeymoon in a mountain cabin setting with romantic dinner background

Text on a white background describing a wife noticing her husband’s wooden box holding ashes during their honeymoon, sparking anger.

Text graphic displaying the phrase "I thought he was joking. He was not." relating to wife angry husband ex ashes honeymoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife angry as husband secretly brings ex ashes on honeymoon trip meant to celebrate new life together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman holding urn with ashes indoors, expressing tension related to wife angry husband ex ashes honeymoon situation.

Share icon

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster felt that by bringing the ashes along, the man was bringing another woman with them on a trip meant to celebrate their love

Alt text: Wife angry at husband over ex ashes during honeymoon, expressing hurt and needing space to process emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife angry at husband for bringing ex's ashes on honeymoon, feeling hurt and overwhelmed by the situation.

Wife looking frustrated while husband awkwardly holds urn of ex’s ashes on their honeymoon trip.

Image credits: Fast-Secretary5520

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman asked her husband to sleep in the car because she needed space to process the situation, but he felt she was overreacting

The poster obviously knew what she was in for when she decided to get married to her boyfriend. He had been grieving his ex-girlfriend for years, and obviously struggled to move on because of the traumatic nature of her death. Keeping her ashes with him meant that she was along for everything that he did.

ADVERTISEMENT

As most counsellors state, the grieving process looks different for everybody, and people must find their own way to cope with the loss. There is no right length of time to grieve and no right way to do it either, even if the process might not seem acceptable to someone looking on from the outside.

The OP understood this, which is why she gave her partner the space to express his loss by carrying around the necklace. She was shocked, though, when he brought it along on their honeymoon, as he justified his actions by saying that he always took his late girlfriend to places that were special to him.

For the poster, it must have been hurtful to know that her husband was also paying homage to his dead girlfriend on their honeymoon. Despite that, grief experts state that wearing, carrying, or travelling with a lost loved one’s ashes is perfectly normal and that it’s not something that should be shut down.

Man in plaid shirt lying in truck cabin, rubbing eyes tired after a long drive, wife angry husband ex ashes honeymoon concept.

Share icon

Image credits: aleksandarlittlewolf / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP didn’t know how to handle this bizarre situation, and she was baffled by her husband’s nonchalance regarding it. So, she decided to take a bit of space to think over the issue, and asked him to sleep in the car while she did that. Obviously, it created a slight rift between them, because both partners felt misunderstood.

When someone is dating or in a relationship with a widower, it’s important to understand that, in reality, there is no competition. Just because the individual talks about their lost loved one or honors them, doesn’t mean that they are dividing their love in any way. Although this might be tough to accept, it will help create a sense of balance and trust in the relationship.

The poster wasn’t able to deal with her insecurities about her husband’s ash-filled necklace. She felt that it was inappropriate for him to have brought his late girlfriend along, even if it was just in spirit. These thoughts made her feel guilty, and she didn’t know what to do about them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The best thing to do in situations like this is to keep your jealousy or resentment about your partner’s late loved one aside. When they are expressing their love for the deceased, instead of shutting them down, you can tell them that you need to know whether they feel the same way about you. This will help clear any fear or doubts about their feelings being divided.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman tried to set boundaries with her husband in this situation, but it might have unintentionally made him feel bad. What would you have done if you were in her place? Do share your honest thoughts in the comments below.

People sided with the woman and felt that what her husband had done was a major red flag

Woman shares experience with husband unable to move on from ex’s ashes during honeymoon grief and healing process.

Comment discussing a wife angry over husband bringing ex ashes on honeymoon, highlighting emotional and relationship challenges.

Text excerpt discussing wife angry at husband for bringing ex ashes on honeymoon, expressing strong emotional boundaries and closure needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing wife angry at husband for scattering ex ashes on honeymoon and the emotional impact involved.

Wife angry at husband still grieving ex after honeymoon, causing conflict and emotional struggle in their marriage.

Reddit user reacts to wife angry about husband bringing ex ashes on their honeymoon, calling it unreasonable and crazy behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user reacts to a story about a wife angry at her husband for bringing his ex's ashes on their honeymoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing wife angry at husband for placing ex ashes during honeymoon, highlighting grief and respect issues.

Comment discussing a wife angry at husband for bringing ex ashes on their honeymoon, highlighting complicated grief emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about wife angry at husband bringing ex ashes on honeymoon, discussing grief and relationship boundaries.

Comment discussing therapy and the wife angry at husband for bringing ex ashes on honeymoon trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text on a social media post expressing refusal to accept a necklace, related to wife angry husband ex ashes honeymoon story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angry wife confronting husband about ex ashes during honeymoon, expressing frustration and seeking closure.

Comment on a forum post expressing frustration about a wife angry at husband over ex ashes during honeymoon.

Comment expressing confusion and anger about a husband's actions involving his ex and anniversary, reflecting wife angry husband ex ashes honeymoon.

ADVERTISEMENT