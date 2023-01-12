60 Things That Make Some Question, “Why Do People Like This?”
There are a lot of strange jobs or weird traditions around the world in which people partake. There also is the other side — the strange habits and interests enjoyed by a few. Some of them are innocent, while others may even pose severe risk of damage. With so many weird things in the world, some people get scared of them, some may deem them socially unacceptable, while others fully embrace them. Just like certain things may be considered normal in one culture but weird elsewhere, the same goes with what people treat as conventional. Many of these beliefs stem from the established social norms.
We live following the social rules our societies established over the years. Social norms examples are just that — rules that are not always bound by laws. When someone breaks these kinds of rules, they are looked down on by the people around them. Something that is socially unacceptable gets the brand of being strange. We are all weird in a way — that is what makes us all uniquely interesting. But there are weird things to do that raise eyebrows across all audiences. They seem normal to the people partaking in them, but for others, it’s just plain nasty stuff. A simple strange thing can turn any person into an oddball in the eyes of society. Yet, the less provocative and significant it is — the less criticism it will likely evoke.
We all have quirks and minor details that could be weird-ish. To help us realize how different we all are, a user on AskReddit posed a question, “What is something you can't believe people like?” Below, we compiled some of the best answers from the thread and put them into a list. If you found the activity to be rightly judged as being weird, be sure to upvote it. If you want to share, in your eyes, some more stranger things to do — be sure to share it in the form of a comment!
wheresmychin said:
"People who are enamored by currently incarcerated murderers. The fact that people write fan letters or letters of love to people who have murdered their spouse and loved ones is insane to me."
PrincessBani replied:
"I get it, they're interesting but I can't imagine actually being attracted to them. Sometimes purely because they're convicted murderers. It's psychotic."
Avocadofarmer32 said:
"The people who harass and disturb others in public just for views and clout."
recalcitrants replied:
"While we were boarding a plane and I was in the aisle heading to my seat, a guy already seated was livestreaming and angled the selfie cam to include me. I was bullied a lot in school so I know it wasn't for a good reason. I turned away and he said some insults in Spanish, really obvious ones. It hurts but more than anything I feel sad there are places where people can grow up into this."
"Men who act like nothing bothers them."
prapbo said:
"Being busy or making plans every day. I NEED alone/rest time at least one day a week where I have no plans or obligations, anything less and I burn out."
AE86-TRUENO replied:
"I have a friend who does this almost everyday. If they aren't working they are hanging out with friends or family. I followed their lifestyle for 2 months and felt absolutely socially and physically exhausted for 6 months afterwards. Some people are just built different."
"Those kid shows where parents exploit their children to make content. Especially the prank kind."
"Following and constantly watching the life of influencers... I'm not talking about people that produce content, I'm talking about these Instagram lifestyle influencers that are posting what they eat, where they travel, what products they received for free etc... I don't get why someone could be interested in that, I couldn't care less about what a person I don't know is doing during the day."
Doesn’t that lead to robberies later on as per a recent post?
"I can’t believe the amount of commercials people are willing to sit through on live TV."
der_held said:
"Those cars with the mufflers intentionally removed so the engine is louder. Imagine thinking that it’s cool."
Early_or_Latte replied:
"19 year olds who race up my street at 2 or 3am tend to think those are cool."
"ASMR… makes my brain twitch. I don’t get it."
ASMR music is what calms me down instead of the other kinds like mukbang
Naming a child after themselves.
"Stupidly expensive clothing. I get if you pay extra for the highest quality even if it goes beyond the diminishing returns point for quality, but I refuse to accept the opinion of someone who spends stupid amounts of money in shoes, a purse or glasses."
NOTdorthvader said:
"The plastic surgeon who is making all these celebrities look like clones of each other."
bluecamel17 replied:
"I personally think that they're underappreciated comic geniuses."
"Going to really overcrowded events."
"People tattooing their eyes."
SuvenPan said:
"Child beauty pageant events."
tangerine7019 replied:
"Are those still popular? Yuck."
"Mega churches."
petertmcqueeny said:
"People who self-identity as alpha males."
Seiglerfone replied:
"The entire Greek letter male concept is a scam targeting insecure men."
"‘Live, laugh, love’ signs. and wall art, crates, plates and dinnerware, jumpers, socks, jewellery, tattoos, water bottles or any other item with a slogan akin to “it’s gin’o’clock!”"
"Arrange marriage; I'm from India and that is disgusting, I mean how can you live with a partner you don't even know just because parents chose her/him? It makes me irritated."
It’s just irritating talking with your family about not wanting to get married. If you don’t find someone, they’ll find someone for you.
agg_hli0 said:
"Newborn babies. I'm not telling I don't like children but let's be honest. They look like little gremlins."
GuiltyReality9339 replied:
"I've said it before, I'll say it again: newborns look like little old people until their faces unsquish."
Gumby_no2 said:
"Oysters."
Notinyourbushes replied:
"How hungry was the first person to eat one of those?"
"Wearing jeans to sleep."
"Watching a random strangers family life on social media."
EmbraceTheCorn said:
"Filler injected, gigantic fake lips."
Allegiance10 replied:
"We had a customer yesterday that wasn’t facing me. I greeted her, and when she turned around, I was stunned. She looked like an anthropomorphized frog. Huge cheek injections, lip injections, chin job, nose job, etc. The works. Genuinely kinda startled me."
"Filters on pictures that make faces look like plastic."
"Drama culture. That whole jersey shore, teen moms, Kardashians, etc. all feed off the same thing. Fake drama and people eat that stuff up."
JungleRider said:
"Yeezys."
PurpleAstronomerr replied:
"They’re so ugly for being so expensive."
"Loud music at restaurants/bars."
"The long fake, ridiculously thick fake eyelashes to go along with the fake, gawdy, talon-like nails."
"Long fingernails."
"Canceling plans at the last second with a BS excuse knowing damn well you weren’t going to go in the first place but still said yes with enthusiasm."
"NFTs and crypto."
"Being incredulous when other people like things they don’t like."
"Disrespect from their significant other."
"Those weird, reality TV dating shows."
wonderingtowinter said:
"Watching people suffer as a "joke.""
smokinXsweetXpickle replied:
"Ugh I recently saw a video of a "mom" that made her daughter Alphabet chicken nuggets. She arranged them on her kids plate to spell "asshole". She asked her egg donor what it said and the "mom" said sound it out. So the girl did and instantly her face dropped and she started bawling. Her reaction, imo, said "my pathetic mom does stuff like this to me all the time and it really hurts me and she's filming it and laughing at me like it's hilarious which makes it 100x worse." People torturing their kids (or anyone) on the internet for likes makes me so goddamn angry."
pm_ur_flat_chests said:
"Astrology. I understand finding it charming but believing in it?"
thewildcardbb1 replied:
"That's such a Sagittarius thing to say."
"Voting against their own interest."
"Those "analyzing a killer" crime shows where the murderer's "methods" are fangirled over."
"Gossiping about celebrities - not only does it scream “I am so boring, I’ve invested my time and energy in other people’s lives”, it’s also weird para social behavior."
bye_scrub said:
"Surströmming (Sour herring. I'm Swedish)"
EnormousPurpleGarden replied:
"I remember someone saying that "it smells like regret.""
reedipie108 said:
"That freakin "oh no, oh no, oh no no no no" song that seems to be on every second TikTok."
BleedingLiverBed replied:
"I used to think that was the most annoying thing on TikTok, and then that voice filter that makes everyone sound all nasally came out. Instant scroll every time."
Stunning_Attention82 said: Hosting parties. I've done it and it stresses me out.
FredChocula replied:
Oh man, I love throwing parties. My wife and I get to drink and not worry about driving. Also, I get to use my own bathroom.
"Aggressive neurotic dogs. I have a couple of friends that have them, they belong to these larger deeper groups of people. They’ll post on Facebook about being bitten because an ambulance drove by or their neighbor was out leaf blowing. Dogs they can’t leave home alone for risk of injury or destruction, they don’t like folks in hats, can’t be pet sat or go to the vet without being sedated. I love my dogs but could never accept having a vicious neurotic one who bit me and destroyed my home."
"People."
"Honestly most popular music at this point. As a musician, it's so perplexing/disappointing what people listen to these days."
"The MCU. Whenever I see a MCU movie (watched ~6-7 movies) it's just feel soulless and created by a corporate AI."
"Love Island."
ShiroYaksha97 said:
"Comically large eyelashes."
limonhotcheetos replied:
"Those Snuffleupagus lashes."
"Those stupid overused audio clips that get added to videos now.
Someone is out there at this very moment dragging and dropping that “oh no no no” song onto a very mediocre video clip."
"Unreasonable trends, especially TikTok dancing trends or repetitive challenges."
"Pranking! I hate surprises!"
"Autotune. Yeah, it's on pitch, but the timbre sounds like a sixpack of cats in a blender."
kiskacsafurdik said:
"Cigarettes."
kiskacsafurdik replied:
"They are really, really addictive and that's the only explanation, truly. If you are a fidgety type of person who can't sit still, there is something oddly satisfying about the action of smoking. And then the nicotine takes hold."
"Politics and politicians."
"The military."
"Mumble Rap."
"Anything anise flavored—black licorice, Sambuca, you name it."
"Kombucha."
"The McRib. I mean why? I got food poisoning once from it. It was a McTastrophy."