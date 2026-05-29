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Some comics do not need elaborate scenes or many words to say something meaningful. Josie Doodles creates soft, minimalist illustrations in which tiny, colorful characters carry surprisingly big emotions. Using simple watercolor shapes, delicate linework, and handwritten text, the Sydney-based graphic designer turns everyday feelings into gentle visual stories about friendship, support, insecurity, love, healing, and the small emotional battles people quietly face.

What makes her work so charming is how simple it looks at first glance. A blue circle, an orange blob, a tiny heart, or a messy thought bubble can suddenly become a whole story about being understood, comforted, or learning to be kinder to yourself. Through her comics, Josie creates warm and quietly comforting moments that remind readers that even messy feelings can be met with softness.

Bored Panda also got in touch with Josie to learn more about how her doodles first came to life, so scroll down to read the full interview and see some of Josie Doodles’ wholesome comics, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that feel most relatable.

More info: Instagram | josieeadie.com | Facebook